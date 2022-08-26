Read full article on original website
technologynetworks.com
Development and Implementation of Clinical Proteomics for Precision Oncology Applications and Therapeutic Drug Development
Patient-tailored medicine can be defined as the selection of specific therapeutics to treat disease in a particular individual based on genetic, genomic or proteomic information. While individualized treatments have been used in medicine for years, advances in cancer treatment have now generated a need to more precisely define and identify patients that will derive the most benefit from new-targeted agents. Cellular signaling pathways are a protein-based network, and the intended drug effect is to disrupt aberrant protein phosphorylation-based enzymatic activity, and epigenetic phenomena.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases Latest Innovations To Improve Biopharmaceutical and Proteomics Workflows
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is showcasing a new mass spectrometry instrument and consumables that enable biopharmaceutical and proteomics customers to drive scientific breakthroughs and solve analytical challenges. The company will showcase these innovations during the International Mass Spectrometry Conference (IMSC), August 27-September 2, 2022, Booth 6, in the Maastricht Exhibition & Congress Centre (MECC), Maastricht, Netherlands.
Targeting the TME and the Development of Effective Therapeutics Against Solid Tumors
Targeting TME as a potent therapeutic strategy has long held promise in cancer research. The success of immune therapy in hematological malignancies and various therapeutic modalities targeting the cellular, the ECM, and the underlying signaling pathways presents a promising avenue for the next generation of cancer treatments. Further work is needed to assemble a much more accurate systemic picture of the TME and realize their therapeutic potential. ACROBiosystems is committed to providing high-quality soluble and membrane protein targets and custom services to support the next generation of antibody and cellular therapies against solid tumors.
