ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockville, MD

Biden hits the campaign trail to tout a string of political wins

By Alexandra Hutzler, Hannah Demissie, Ben Gittleson, ABC News
nrgmediadixon.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SheKnows

Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’

After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rockville, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
Maryland State
Maryland Elections
State
Ohio State
Rockville, MD
Government
MSNBC

A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift

A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
GEORGIA STATE
Colorado Newsline

Hispanic voters in Colorado prioritize economic issues, survey shows

Based on a new survey, Colorado’s Hispanic voters prioritize improving the economy as well as crime and gun violence but place a new emphasis on abortion rights among other issues when they head to the polls.  A national survey conducted by Unidos, Mi Familia Vota and BSP Research interviewed about 300 registered Hispanic voters in […] The post Hispanic voters in Colorado prioritize economic issues, survey shows appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy