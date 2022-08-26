Read full article on original website
How Bill Gates Is Reinventing The Toilet And Why It's A Game Changer
Bill Gates is partnering with South Korean electronics giant Samsung for a public health and sanitation initiative called “Reinvent the Toilet Challenge.”. What Happened: Samsung announced last week it has developed a prototype toilet that is safe and designed for household use. The company’s R&D arm Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology has been collaborating with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation on the reinvented toilet since 2019. The core innovations, including heat-treatment and bioprocessing technologies to kill pathogens from human waste, and making the released effluent and solids safe for the environment, were completed recently, Samsung said. A prototype has also been tested.
Elon Musk Praises This Fitness App As He Reveals Weight-Loss Secret: 'Been Feeling Healthier'
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk says he tried intermittent fasting on the advice of a friend and is now feeling "healthier." What Happened: Musk said, “The Zero fasting app is quite good” in a Twitter thread on Sunday. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO said on Twitter that...
Hopeful Golden Cross Forms On First Citizens BancShares's Chart
If history is any guide, there may be good fortune ahead for shares of First Citizens BancShares FCNCA. A so-called "golden cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bullish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their...
Google AI Software Helps French Officials Find Tax Evaders...By Discovering Undeclared Swimming Pools
French tax officials have discovered more than 20,000 undeclared private swimming pools using artificial intelligence (AI), netting $9.9 million in revenue. What Happened: The French tax office on Monday said it had uncovered 20,356 pools with the help of a system developed by Alphabet Inc’s GOOGL GOOG Google and Capgemini CAPMF — that identified pools on aerial images and cross-checks them with french land registry databases, the Guardian reported.
Juva Life Q2 Revenue Grows 144%, What About Net Loss?
Juva Life Inc. JUVAF JUVA (FRANKFURT:4VV) Q2 2022 revenue was $1.8 million, a 144% increase over the same period in the previous year. Net loss decreased from $2.8 million in Q2 2021 to $1.9 million in Q2 2022, pointing to a positive trend in cost-reduction and healthy growth. The company...
MingMed Biotech Joins Queue of Revenue-less Drug Startups Seeking IPO Cash
With no drug revenues and growing R&D costs, MingMed Biotechnology plans to feed its cash-burning machine with a Hong Kong IPO. Company has seven drugs in development, including six in the clinical stages. By Ellie Si. Despite nary a penny to their top line, a steady string of money-hemorrhaging Chinese...
ATRenew Sees Better Times Ahead in Evolving Role as 'Recycler for All Seasons'
ATRenew forecast 30% year-on-year revenue growth in the current quarter, as its business starts to rebound from a sharp slowdown caused by China’s strict Covid control measures. Company detailed promising early results for its move into luxury goods and photography equipment recycling, and unveiled its first move abroad with...
Insiders Selling Genpact, Palo Alto Networks And This Financial Services Stock
Gold futures traded lower this morning on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
