Atlantic hurricane season’s dry spell could end soon. Why has it been so quiet?. With a number of systems whirling in the Atlantic, including one that could become a named storm in the next few days, the tropics are definitely heating up. But hurricane season 2022 may also go down in history for the opposite reason: Unnatural quiet. If a storm doesn’t earn a name by the weekend, it could mark a record — two whole months without a named storm forming in the Atlantic. Despite NOAA’s initial prediction of an above-average season (and a mid-season follow-up insisting on it), it’s been an unusually quiet summer to date. [Source: Miami Herald]

FLORIDA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO