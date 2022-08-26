Serena Williams has put in all the work to be dubbed one of the greatest athletes of all time. Throughout her 27 year career, the Tennis star has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles in the open era, becoming the first player to do so. On Monday, Serena achieved another feat as she began to play in what could possibly be the final singles match of her career at the U.S. Open.

