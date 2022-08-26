Read full article on original website
Lakers star LeBron James’ strong message to John Wall after suicide confession
Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall has faced a rough patch in his career, especially in the past three seasons. Wall recently admitted during a Foundation event with the Salvation Army that he was having suicidal thoughts. But LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers has nothing but love and support for his on-court intracity rival.
hotnewhiphop.com
LeBron James Bids Farewell As Bryce & Bronny Go Back To School
LeBron James has been spending a ton of time with his two sons Bryce and Bronny this offseason. Much of that has to do with the fact that LeBron's offseason started a lot earlier than anticipated as the Lakers were not able to make it to the NBA playoffs. During his free time. LeBron helped train his two sons, who are both embarking on important seasons with their high school basketball team, Sierra Canyon.
TMZ.com
Reggie Miller Mourns Father's Death, 'This HURTS'
Reggie Miller just announced his dad has passed away ... and the NBA legend says he's completely heartbroken over the death. "This HURTS," the former Indiana Pacers star said on his social media page on Monday. "The man who bought me my first set of baseball cleats, first basketball, who...
LeBron James graces cover of ‘Sports Illustrated’ with 2 sons (photo)
In 2002, LeBron James appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated when he was just a junior in high school. On the cover, the headline was “The Chosen One” with a picture of him in his St. Vincent-St. Mary basketball jersey. At the time James was the most...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hotnewhiphop.com
LeBron James Shows Bronny & Bryce How To Dunk: Watch
LeBron James has been on a role this offseason. He has gotten to enjoy a ton of time with his family and it is clear that he is in the business of legacy building right now, especially as it pertains to his two sons, Bronny and Bryce. The two young...
hotnewhiphop.com
Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia Celebrates Her Mom During Emotional U.S. Open Entrance
Serena Williams has put in all the work to be dubbed one of the greatest athletes of all time. Throughout her 27 year career, the Tennis star has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles in the open era, becoming the first player to do so. On Monday, Serena achieved another feat as she began to play in what could possibly be the final singles match of her career at the U.S. Open.
Beyonce Pays Tribute To Serena Williams Before Her Last U.S. Open In Powerful ‘Love’ Speech
Beyonce Knowles honored Serena Williams before she enters the next phase of her career with a touching ad where she celebrated the tennis pro’s many achievements and “love.” The Gatorade commercial featured tons of highlights from Serena’s career (as well as other inspiring women), as she prepares for her final time competing in the U.S. Open.
