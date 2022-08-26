Read full article on original website
AerSale's Return on Invested Capital Insights
According to Benzinga Pro, during Q2, AerSale ASLE earned $26.45 million, a 53.58% increase from the preceding quarter. AerSale also posted a total of $139.61 million in sales, a 13.68% increase since Q1. AerSale earned $17.23 million, and sales totaled $122.81 million in Q1. What Is ROIC?. Earnings data without...
Looking Into QualTek Services's Return On Invested Capital
According to data from Benzinga Pro, during Q2, QualTek Services's QTEK reported sales totaled $184.22 million. Despite a 36.74% increase in earnings, the company posted a loss of $25.65 million. QualTek Services collected $148.16 million in revenue during Q1, but reported earnings showed a $40.55 million loss. What Is Return...
A Preview Of Calavo Growers's Earnings
Calavo Growers CVGW is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-09-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Calavo Growers will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35. Calavo Growers bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
What 14 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Exxon Mobil
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Exxon Mobil XOM within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 14 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Exxon Mobil. The company has an average price target of $111.82 with a high of $125.00 and a low of $83.00.
Digging For Dividend Gold? Check Out These 2 High-Yield Mining Stocks
With inflation running hot and the U.S. dollar becoming stronger, a solid hedge for an investor could be gold mining stocks. During times of recession, gold commodities tend to increase in value as the demand rises. Here are two gold mining stocks with generous dividend yields for a diversified portfolio.
Earnings Outlook For GMS
GMS GMS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-09-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that GMS will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.25. GMS bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Earnings Preview For Ncino
Ncino NCNO is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-09-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Ncino will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.08. Ncino bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Designer Brands Boosts Annual EPS Forecast On Solid Q2 Earnings Beat
Designer Brands Inc DBI reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 5.1% year-on-year to $859.32 million, beating the consensus of $838.69 million. Comparable sales increased 6.2% versus last year. Adjusted EPS of $0.62 beat the analyst consensus of $0.52. The gross profit margin contracted 40 basis points Y/Y to 34.4%, and...
5 Value Stocks In The Industrials Sector
DLH Hldgs DLHC - P/E: 9.93. Seanergy Maritime Hldgs looks to be undervalued. It possesses an EPS of $0.04, which has not changed since last quarter (Q1). Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 13.94%, which has increased by 5.61% from last quarter's yield of 8.33%. This quarter,...
Earnings Preview For Lululemon Athletica
Lululemon Athletica LULU is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-09-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Lululemon Athletica will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.86. Lululemon Athletica bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
6 CrowdStrike Analysts Offer Takes On Earnings Beat And Raise Quarter
CrowdStrike can "extend beyond traditional endpoint security markets," an analyst said. The new fiscal-year guidance implies 1% higher sales guidance in the second half, another analyst stated. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc CRWD reported its quarter revenue at $535.2 million, up 58% from the year-ago quarter, and adjusted earnings of 36 cents...
Bill Gates Invests Heavily In Buffett's Berkshire, And Also These 3 High-Yielding Stocks
As many investors enjoy reviewing the 13F filings from hedge funds and activist investors, one portfolio that many investors love to discuss is that of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. It should be noted that 54% of the foundation's portfolio is made up of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B)...
Analyzing ASML Holding's Short Interest
ASML Holding's (NASDAQ:ASML) short percent of float has risen 16.67% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 1.14 million shares sold short, which is 0.28% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
Build-A-Bear Workshop's Earnings: A Preview
Build-A-Bear Workshop BBW is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-09-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Build-A-Bear Workshop will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45. Build-A-Bear Workshop bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Looking Into Nucor's Recent Short Interest
Nucor's (NYSE:NUE) short percent of float has risen 51.11% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 8.03 million shares sold short, which is 4.08% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.6 days to cover their short positions on average.
Analyst Ratings for Splunk
Over the past 3 months, 16 analysts have published their opinion on Splunk SPLK stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
A Preview Of Broadcom's Earnings
Broadcom AVGO is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-09-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Broadcom will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $9.56. Broadcom bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
This Analyst Believes Hewlett Packard Enterprise's Results Were 'Better Than Feared': What's Next?
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.’s HPE quarterly results were broadly in-line with expectations, while earnings and cash flow forecasts were slightly lower, according to Raymond James. The Hewlett Packard Enterprise Analyst: Simon Leopold maintained an Outperform rating and a price target of $19. The Hewlett Packard Enterprise Thesis: Although recent...
Preview: Campbell Soup's Earnings
Campbell Soup CPB is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-09-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Campbell Soup will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56. Campbell Soup bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Board Member Of Golub Capital BDC Purchased $139K In Stock
Anita J. Rival, Board Member at Golub Capital BDC GBDC, reported a large insider buy on August 30, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Rival purchased 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC. The total transaction amounted to $139,150.
