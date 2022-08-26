ASML Holding's (NASDAQ:ASML) short percent of float has risen 16.67% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 1.14 million shares sold short, which is 0.28% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.1 days to cover their short positions on average.

STOCKS ・ 2 HOURS AGO