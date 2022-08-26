ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Oregon State mailbag: Reser scoreboard ready for opener, does Damien Martinez start, where’s the improvement?

By Nick Daschel
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Oregon State’s Chance Nolan welcomed competition for starting QB job: ‘I didn’t play well enough’ in 2021

By many metrics, Chance Nolan had a nice season in his first year as Oregon State’s starting quarterback. Nolan led the Beavers to their first bowl game since 2013. He started the final 12 games, which included some sensational performances. There were a few duds along the way, but what first year quarterback doesn’t have a few of those?
CORVALLIS, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Corvallis, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
State
Washington State
Local
Oregon College Sports
State
Oregon State
Corvallis, OR
College Sports
Corvallis, OR
Football
City
Corvallis, OR
Local
Oregon Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wayne Tinkle
Person
Simon Sandberg
Person
Gary Andersen
The Oregonian

Dan Lanning, Kirby Smart see schematic advantages, challenges of familiarity when Oregon Ducks face Georgia

Dan Lanning’s head coaching debut will also be a reunion with his former team that both sides feel offers advantages as well as challenges. For teams separated by over 2,600 miles, there is an unusual level of familiarity between No. 11 Oregon and No. 3 Georgia due to Lanning, who served at UGA for four years, including three as defensive coordinator, before being hired at UO in December.
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon State Football#Pac 12 Football#Pac 12 Conference#American Football#College Football#Osu
The Oregonian

Devon Allen, Anthony Brown Jr., Terrance Mitchell among former Oregon Ducks players cut by NFL teams

Nineteen former Oregon Ducks players remained on NFL rosters Tuesday after teams trimmed down to 53-man rosters ahead of the start of the 2022 season. Philadelphia wide receiver Devon Allen, Baltimore quarterback Anthony Brown Jr. and New England cornerback Terrance Mitchell were among those cut after playing with their respective teams in the preseason.
EUGENE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Stanford University
opb.org

Catch lumberjacks and buckin’ broncos at the Oregon State Fair

The 156th Oregon State Fair in Salem kicked off Friday with a full schedule of magic shows, acrobats and fried treats, running up to Labor Day. This year’s lineup includes some familiar faces for people who were teenagers in the early aughts: Shaggy, TLC and Nelly are scheduled to perform, as well as a couple of country favorites: Scotty McCreery and Gary LeVox, the lead singer of Rascal Flatts. Concert tickets are available on the fair’s website.
SALEM, OR
Polarbear

Oregon scientists are proposing to place more wolves and beavers on western federal lands

Oregon State University scientists have proposed to populate western federal lands with more beavers and wolves in order to restore ecological balance. “Rewilding the American West” is a bold proposal that identifies 11 federally owned reserves in the Western United States for wolf and beaver restoration, a process that could improve degraded land and save dozens of threatened and endangered species.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Table setting competition sets a high bar at Oregon State Fair

First come the tablecloths, fine china, flatware and stemware – and then come the rulers. At the Oregon State Fair table setting competition, precision is everything. On Aug. 24, two days before the fair opened, table setters assembled their entries inside the Creative Living pavilion at the Salem fairgrounds.
SALEM, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
80K+
Followers
46K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy