Oregon State mailbag: Reser scoreboard ready for opener, does Damien Martinez start, where’s the improvement?

Dan Lanning’s head coaching debut will also be a reunion with his former team that both sides feel offers advantages as well as challenges. For teams separated by over 2,600 miles, there is an unusual level of familiarity between No. 11 Oregon and No. 3 Georgia due to Lanning, who served at UGA for four years, including three as defensive coordinator, before being hired at UO in December.

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO