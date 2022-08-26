Oregon State mailbag: Reser scoreboard ready for opener, does Damien Martinez start, where’s the improvement?

Read full article on original website
Is Oregon State sitting on a magical season in 2022?: Beaver Banter podcast
On this week’s episode of the Beaver Banter podcast, The Oregonian/OregonLive’s Nick Daschel and former Beaver cornerback Kyle White discuss Oregon State’s 2022 season opener against Boise State. The Beavers ended preseason camp a week ago, and are several days into preparations for their game against the...
Oregon State’s Chance Nolan welcomed competition for starting QB job: ‘I didn’t play well enough’ in 2021
By many metrics, Chance Nolan had a nice season in his first year as Oregon State’s starting quarterback. Nolan led the Beavers to their first bowl game since 2013. He started the final 12 games, which included some sensational performances. There were a few duds along the way, but what first year quarterback doesn’t have a few of those?
Oregon State’s Chance Nolan named starting quarterback for 2022 season opener against Boise State
As has been his custom, Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith let the starting quarterback competition play out during the extent of the 2022 preseason camp. To no one’s surprise, the winner was Chance Nolan. The fifth-year junior returns to the starting lineup after leading OSU to a 7-6 record...
Bill Oram: A surreal moment for Dan Lanning, a unique opportunity for his Oregon Ducks
What an utterly surreal experience it must be. Eight months ago, Dan Lanning was on the field in Indianapolis celebrating a national championship with Georgia. On Saturday, he’ll try to bring down the defending champs. Eight months ago, Lanning’s three sons were decked out in red and black, simultaneously...
Oregon State football: Deshaun Fenwick, Trey Lowe win the battle for running back playing time
There’s some clarity and a bit of a surprise for the Oregon State Beavers at running back entering the 2022 season opener against Boise State. Coach Jonathan Smith said either junior Deshaun Fenwick or Trey Lowe will start at running back. Regardless of who starts, Smith said both will get extensive time in the backfield.
Oregon Ducks practice observations: Receiver returns, offensive lineman out
Oregon receiver Justius Lowe returned to practice but offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson, who had missed some practices during camp and returned to the field last week, was out again on Tuesday. Lowe practiced with the Ducks, who were in shoulder pads Tuesday morning at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex. The freshman was...
Oregon State within 200 tickets of a sellout for Boise State, completion of video board expected by midweek
Oregon State’s 2022 season opener against Boise State at 7:30 p.m. in Reser Stadium is within about 200 tickets of a sellout, the school reports. With the Reser Stadium’s west side undergoing a $161 million remodel, capacity this season is 26,407. OSU is anticipating each of its six games at Reser will be sold out this season.
How Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning made meteoric rise in college football and who influenced him from Missouri to Eugene
On the south side of Missouri Route 210 between Liberty and Richmond, a red and yellow mailbox with the logo of Kansas City’s NFL team offers a reminder that, even on the outskirts of this Midwestern city, its people find identity and belonging through sports.
Oregon State Beavers vs Boise State Broncos football sneak peek: Players to watch, stats, early betting odds
Oregon State kicks off the 2022 football season Saturday when the Beavers play host to Boise State at 7:30 p.m. in Reser Stadium. OSU is looking to win its first season opener since 2015. Here is a first look at the Broncos:. Boise State at Oregon State. When: 7:30 p.m....
Kirby Smart not fretting over Oregon Ducks unnamed starting QB: ‘I know who the quarterback is going to be’
Kirby Smart isn’t fretting over Dan Lanning refusing to name Oregon’s starting quarterback. Georgia is preparing for the Ducks to start Bo Nix, a three-year starter at Auburn, when the teams kick off the season at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday (12:30 p.m., ABC). “That really doesn’t...
What Dan Lanning said as Oregon Ducks prepares for season opener against Georgia
No. 11 Oregon opens the 2022 season against No. 3 Georgia in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff on Saturday (12:30 p.m., ABC). Dan Lanning held his game week press conference tonight to recap UO’s fall camp and look ahead to this week’s marquee matchup. Below is a transcript of Lanning’s...
Dan Lanning, Kirby Smart see schematic advantages, challenges of familiarity when Oregon Ducks face Georgia
Dan Lanning’s head coaching debut will also be a reunion with his former team that both sides feel offers advantages as well as challenges. For teams separated by over 2,600 miles, there is an unusual level of familiarity between No. 11 Oregon and No. 3 Georgia due to Lanning, who served at UGA for four years, including three as defensive coordinator, before being hired at UO in December.
Devon Allen, Anthony Brown Jr., Terrance Mitchell among former Oregon Ducks players cut by NFL teams
Nineteen former Oregon Ducks players remained on NFL rosters Tuesday after teams trimmed down to 53-man rosters ahead of the start of the 2022 season. Philadelphia wide receiver Devon Allen, Baltimore quarterback Anthony Brown Jr. and New England cornerback Terrance Mitchell were among those cut after playing with their respective teams in the preseason.
Oregon Class 6A boys soccer 2022 season preview: Addition of Willamette to shake up Southwest Conference
The South Eugene Axe were the top of the class in 2021, rolling through the regular season and making it all the way to the state quarterfinals before losing in penalty kicks to West Linn. The Axe are poised to be strong again this year, but a wrench has been...
Subscriber football pick ’em: Week 1 promises big matchups in Class 5A
The first week of Oregon football is here, and Class 5A is diving right into it. Teams in the Mid-Willamette Conference are already getting into league games. In Springfield, Wilsonville and Thurston will face off in what could be a playoff preview.
Silverton looks to new coach Dan Lever to lead Foxes after winning 5A football state title last year
Last season, Dan Lever led Tualatin to a berth in the OSAA 6A football state championship game, and Silverton won the 5A football state championship. Lever now takes the helm at Silverton, which could mean continued success for the Foxes.
Oregon Class 6A volleyball 2022 season preview: South Salem Saxons the frontrunners in Central Valley Conference
The old Mountain Valley Conference had been largely dominated by the Bend schools in recent years. But Summit, Bend, Mountain View and Caldera moving to Class 5A, the Central Valley Conference has a whole new look. South Salem has been in the mix for years while Bend won the last...
Catch lumberjacks and buckin’ broncos at the Oregon State Fair
The 156th Oregon State Fair in Salem kicked off Friday with a full schedule of magic shows, acrobats and fried treats, running up to Labor Day. This year’s lineup includes some familiar faces for people who were teenagers in the early aughts: Shaggy, TLC and Nelly are scheduled to perform, as well as a couple of country favorites: Scotty McCreery and Gary LeVox, the lead singer of Rascal Flatts. Concert tickets are available on the fair’s website.
Oregon scientists are proposing to place more wolves and beavers on western federal lands
Oregon State University scientists have proposed to populate western federal lands with more beavers and wolves in order to restore ecological balance. “Rewilding the American West” is a bold proposal that identifies 11 federally owned reserves in the Western United States for wolf and beaver restoration, a process that could improve degraded land and save dozens of threatened and endangered species.
Table setting competition sets a high bar at Oregon State Fair
First come the tablecloths, fine china, flatware and stemware – and then come the rulers. At the Oregon State Fair table setting competition, precision is everything. On Aug. 24, two days before the fair opened, table setters assembled their entries inside the Creative Living pavilion at the Salem fairgrounds.
