River Falls, WI

Hudson Star-Observer

Somerset soccer blanks Baldwin-Woodville in MBC opener (9 photos)

Junior Ayden Grover’s one-timer from long range resulted in the only goal of the game to give the Somerset boys soccer team a 1-0 victory over Baldwin-Woodville in the Middle Border Conference opener for both teams Tuesday, Aug. 30, in Somerset. After a scoreless first half, Grover drilled a...
SOMERSET, WI
River Falls Journal

Meet the teachers; River Falls school district

The River Falls school district is welcoming 26 new staff members to their team this year. The staff members' hometown, position, college and teaching motive are listed below. Staff members are listed in alphabetical order. Audrey Cleven. Hometown: Marathon, Wisconsin. Teaching position and building: High school English. College attended: University...
RIVER FALLS, WI
Sasquatch 107.7

Popular Rochester Restaurant Opening New Place in Wisconsin

A Rochester, Minnesota business that's been open for six years just excitedly announced that they are expanding!. Rochester Restaurant Announces Exciting Expansion in Wisconsin. I love seeing happy news on Facebook and one of Rochester's favorite downtown restaurants just shared some amazing news that's making a ton of people smile...in...
visitwinona.com

This Week in Winona: Aug. 30-Sept. 5, 2022

Download a printable version of this page HERE and see more details in our EVENT CALENDAR. Interested in receiving this listing every Monday? Email info@visitwinona.com. 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm Live Music: Chad Cagle Curiosi-Tea House. 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm Mississippi Sippin’ Minnesota Marine Art Museum.
WINONA, MN
Hudson Star-Observer

Douglas Berkner

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. - Douglas Berkner, 83, Bloomington, formerly White Bear Lake, Minn., died Tuesday, Aug. 23, in Wealshire of Bloomington. A gathering of family and friends will be from 4-6 p.m., followed by a celebration of life at 6 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 8, at O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Hudson, Wis. Private interment with full military honors will be at a later date in Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, Minn.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse’s Copeland Park receives new fishing dock

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — La Crosse’s Copeland Park unveiled a new fishing pier on Monday. The newly-built dock is the second ADA compliant dock, making it accessible for everyone. The pier is located on the north end of Copeland Park. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
LA CROSSE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Ellsworth fish die-off reported, cause of Green Bay die off revealed

The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is investigating a fish kill which occurred in Isabelle Creek, in the Pierce County community of Ellsworth. Several species of fish were observed in the fish kill, including more than 600 dead trout. DNR staff have been onsite several times since Aug. 17. However,...
ELLSWORTH, WI
Hudson Star-Observer

Q&A: Incoming New Richmond School District staff

This year, New Richmond welcomes 42 new teachers and support staff to the district. Position: District nurse. Education: I graduated high school from Somerset, Wisconsin. I went on to further my education at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh and earned my bachelor’s degree in nursing. How were you inspired to...
NEW RICHMOND, WI
fox9.com

Cleanup underway overnight after storms take down trees in west metro

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Strong storms that pushed through the west Twin Cities metro Saturday night took down trees, caused flooding, and knocked out power for thousands – while flooding out the Minnesota State Fair. As of 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, nearly 8,500 Xcel Energy customers were...
AM 1390 KRFO

WATCH: Motorcyclist Get Busted Going 144 MPH in Wisconsin

One motorcyclist got busted going over 80 mph the posted speed limit in Wisconsin. Everything was caught via dash cam and body cam. Earlier this year in Minnesota, a motorcyclist had a terrible excuse after he was arrested for driving speeds near 150mph. You might be wondering, why was he going so fast? The excuse he gives the cops was probably not what you were thinking. The 22 year-old was traveling while not wearing a helmet in a 65 mph zone on Highway 63. Oh, and while he was being handcuffed, the man stated "because it was hot".
WISCONSIN STATE
KAAL-TV

Southern Minnesota will be getting a new area code

(ABC 6 News) – Southern Minn. has used the area code 5-0-7, since 1954, but it looks like the code may be changing. According to the North American Numbering Plan Administrator, the area code is running out of new numbers for the 5-0-7 code. One solution is to split...
MINNESOTA STATE
Fillmore County Journal

One Moment, Please… The end of Elmer’s Auto & Toy Museum

For a number of years, I’ve been walking into Preston Service Plus and noticing a small stack of brochures resting on the front counter. The first time I saw one of the brochures for Elmer’s Auto & Toy Museum, I asked Preston Service Plus owners Craig Bond and Justin Jones about this place. They raved about it, and I have to say I truly didn’t comprehend their appreciation for this museum in Fountain City, Wis. They’d ask me from time to time whether I had made it to Elmer’s yet, and I just never scheduled time to make that trip happen.
FOUNTAIN CITY, WI
Hudson Star-Observer

Christopher Hogberg

Sept. 8, 1961 - Aug. 22, 2022. HUDSON, Wis. - Christopher Hogberg, 60, Hudson, Wis., died Monday, Aug. 22, in his home. Visitation will be from 3-6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, at O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Hudson. A celebration of life will be 6 p.m. Tuesday, at Village Inn in North Hudson.
HUDSON, WI

