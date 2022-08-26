Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five amazing restaurants in Wisconsin that you should try if you haven't alreadyJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five charming small towns in Minnesota have been ranked as a must-visitJoe MertensMinnesota State
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersHastings, MN
Hudson Star-Observer
Somerset soccer blanks Baldwin-Woodville in MBC opener (9 photos)
Junior Ayden Grover’s one-timer from long range resulted in the only goal of the game to give the Somerset boys soccer team a 1-0 victory over Baldwin-Woodville in the Middle Border Conference opener for both teams Tuesday, Aug. 30, in Somerset. After a scoreless first half, Grover drilled a...
Bird Island, Loretto battle in longest playoff game in Minnesota town ball history
It took 5 hours, 36 minutes and 21 innings to decide a Minnesota town ball playoff game Sunday night. It featured a walk-off hit by a college baseball coach and an epic duel between starting pitchers who are the sons of former Major League Baseball players. In the end, it...
River Falls Journal
Meet the teachers; River Falls school district
The River Falls school district is welcoming 26 new staff members to their team this year. The staff members' hometown, position, college and teaching motive are listed below. Staff members are listed in alphabetical order. Audrey Cleven. Hometown: Marathon, Wisconsin. Teaching position and building: High school English. College attended: University...
Officials Investigate Fish Kill of Over 600 Trout in Wisconsin Stream
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is investigating a fish kill that claimed hundreds of trout in a part of the state known for great fly fishing. According to a WDNR press release, the die-off occurred on Isabelle Creek—a small tributary stream that flows through the Kinnickinnic River Region.
Popular Rochester Restaurant Opening New Place in Wisconsin
A Rochester, Minnesota business that's been open for six years just excitedly announced that they are expanding!. Rochester Restaurant Announces Exciting Expansion in Wisconsin. I love seeing happy news on Facebook and one of Rochester's favorite downtown restaurants just shared some amazing news that's making a ton of people smile...in...
visitwinona.com
This Week in Winona: Aug. 30-Sept. 5, 2022
Download a printable version of this page HERE and see more details in our EVENT CALENDAR. Interested in receiving this listing every Monday? Email info@visitwinona.com. 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm Live Music: Chad Cagle Curiosi-Tea House. 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm Mississippi Sippin’ Minnesota Marine Art Museum.
Hudson Star-Observer
Check out eight of our favorite sports photos from last week
Bob Burrows is the sports editor for the Hudson Star-Observer. Contact him at bburrows@orourkemediagroup.com.
Hudson Star-Observer
Douglas Berkner
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. - Douglas Berkner, 83, Bloomington, formerly White Bear Lake, Minn., died Tuesday, Aug. 23, in Wealshire of Bloomington. A gathering of family and friends will be from 4-6 p.m., followed by a celebration of life at 6 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 8, at O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Hudson, Wis. Private interment with full military honors will be at a later date in Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, Minn.
La Crosse’s Copeland Park receives new fishing dock
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — La Crosse’s Copeland Park unveiled a new fishing pier on Monday. The newly-built dock is the second ADA compliant dock, making it accessible for everyone. The pier is located on the north end of Copeland Park. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Ellsworth fish die-off reported, cause of Green Bay die off revealed
The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is investigating a fish kill which occurred in Isabelle Creek, in the Pierce County community of Ellsworth. Several species of fish were observed in the fish kill, including more than 600 dead trout. DNR staff have been onsite several times since Aug. 17. However,...
Hudson Star-Observer
Q&A: Incoming New Richmond School District staff
This year, New Richmond welcomes 42 new teachers and support staff to the district. Position: District nurse. Education: I graduated high school from Somerset, Wisconsin. I went on to further my education at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh and earned my bachelor’s degree in nursing. How were you inspired to...
fox9.com
Cleanup underway overnight after storms take down trees in west metro
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Strong storms that pushed through the west Twin Cities metro Saturday night took down trees, caused flooding, and knocked out power for thousands – while flooding out the Minnesota State Fair. As of 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, nearly 8,500 Xcel Energy customers were...
WATCH: Motorcyclist Get Busted Going 144 MPH in Wisconsin
One motorcyclist got busted going over 80 mph the posted speed limit in Wisconsin. Everything was caught via dash cam and body cam. Earlier this year in Minnesota, a motorcyclist had a terrible excuse after he was arrested for driving speeds near 150mph. You might be wondering, why was he going so fast? The excuse he gives the cops was probably not what you were thinking. The 22 year-old was traveling while not wearing a helmet in a 65 mph zone on Highway 63. Oh, and while he was being handcuffed, the man stated "because it was hot".
Wilton Woes: Communication breakdowns cause pool closure, lifeguard exodus
WILTON, Wis. (WKBT) — Wilton native Nate Beier has spent 22 summers teaching kids to swim at the Wilton village pool. His reputation motivates parents from all over Monroe County to bring their kids to Wilton, just to learn from him. In late July, Beier’s young swimming students would normally be celebrating the last day of swimming lessons at the...
KAAL-TV
Southern Minnesota will be getting a new area code
(ABC 6 News) – Southern Minn. has used the area code 5-0-7, since 1954, but it looks like the code may be changing. According to the North American Numbering Plan Administrator, the area code is running out of new numbers for the 5-0-7 code. One solution is to split...
wearegreenbay.com
Driver in Wisconsin doesn’t stop at stop sign, crashes into truck & camper
CUMBERLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – Five people in Wisconsin were injured after a driver reportedly didn’t stop at a stop sign and crashed into a truck that was pulling a ‘large’ camper. The Barron County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a crash involving a...
Onalaska’s Sand Lake Road to temporarily close for utility work
ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) — A heads up for Onalaska drivers– Sand Lake Road will be closed from Well to Madison streets beginning Monday. Utility workers will be installing a new storm sewer pike between Sand Lake Road and 11th Avenue North. Drivers can use the detour route posted...
Fillmore County Journal
One Moment, Please… The end of Elmer’s Auto & Toy Museum
For a number of years, I’ve been walking into Preston Service Plus and noticing a small stack of brochures resting on the front counter. The first time I saw one of the brochures for Elmer’s Auto & Toy Museum, I asked Preston Service Plus owners Craig Bond and Justin Jones about this place. They raved about it, and I have to say I truly didn’t comprehend their appreciation for this museum in Fountain City, Wis. They’d ask me from time to time whether I had made it to Elmer’s yet, and I just never scheduled time to make that trip happen.
Hudson Star-Observer
Christopher Hogberg
Sept. 8, 1961 - Aug. 22, 2022. HUDSON, Wis. - Christopher Hogberg, 60, Hudson, Wis., died Monday, Aug. 22, in his home. Visitation will be from 3-6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, at O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Hudson. A celebration of life will be 6 p.m. Tuesday, at Village Inn in North Hudson.
Fort McCoy locked down for ‘potential security concern’ Sunday night
FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WKBT) — Fort McCoy locked down briefly due to a security concern Sunday night. Officials at the installation said Fort McCoy Police were alerted to a potential security concern at 11 p.m. Sunday night. Emergency personnel placed Fort McCoy on lockdown “out of an abundance of caution”.
