Highway Patrol reports driver may have fallen asleep in August crash into house
STURGIS, S.D. – A report from the South Dakota Highway Patrol indicates the Florida driver of a semi truck and trailer that crashed into a Sturgis home August 10th may have fallen asleep at the wheel. The patrol says initially the driver told them she swerved to miss a...
UPDATE: Neck Yoke Road reopened
UPDATE (10:23 a.m.): Neck Yoke Road has been reopened. ROCKERVILLE, S.D. — According to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, Neck Yoke Road near Evans Court is closed Wednesday morning due to a vehicle fire. Everyone is asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes. NewsCenter1 will provide...
Rapid City police officers greeting students in full force as they remind families to be safe in school zones
RAPID CITY, S.D. – With students back in school, police departments and law enforcement agencies across the nation, including in Rapid City, are urging safe driving for parents and anyone in school zones. In the United States, around 100 children every year are injured in school zones. And according...
Missing Rapid City child found in Sioux Falls
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A missing 15-year-old from Rapid City has been located in Sioux Falls, according to a Facebook post from the RCPD. The child in question, Rochelle Janis, was safely taken into custody and the RCPD expressed gratitude to the public for its help, both in locating Janis and in investigating the August 20 double homicide that occurred in the 100 block of Surfwood Drive in Rapid City.
Chadron man identified as person who died in Custer County crash
HERMOSA, S.D. – A Chadron, NE man has been identified as the person who died Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash within the city of Hermosa. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2016 Dodge Journey was northbound on South Dakota Highway 79 when the driver attempted to turn into a parking lot. The Dodge turned into the path of a southbound 2016 Peterbilt semi-truck and trailer.
Nebraska man identified in fatal crash in Hermosa
Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2016 Dodge Journey was northbound on Highway 79 when the driver attempted to turn into a parking lot. The Dodge turned into the path of a southbound 2016 Peterbilt semi-truck and trailer. Dannie Barcal, the 80-year-old driver of the Dodge, was transported by ambulance...
Serious accident in Custer prompts road closure
CUSTER, S.D. — A serious accident on Highway 16/385 north of 3rd Street in Custer Wednesday has the road closed. The Custer County Emergency Management posted on their Facebook that flaggers will be present to direct traffic when the road partially reopens and the scene is being cleared. Huge...
Hazmat unit on scene of truck accident in Harding County
UPDATE (2 p.m.): The Rapid City Fire Department reports that the hazmat team has completed a damage assessment and are now working with local resources to develop a plan to safely offload the product. HARDING COUNTY, S.D. — A truck accident at the junction of Highways 20 and 79 south...
Double homicide person of interest taken into custody in Sioux Falls
The Rapid City Police Department announced the arrest Wednesday morning in a tweet. The RCPD would also like to thank the public for their help and to all assisting law enforcement agencies. The investigation into the double homicide in the 100 block of Surfwood Drive is ongoing.
Motions hearing continues for man suspected of a Rapid City murder
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Court hearings for James Jumping Eagle, the suspect in the murder of a Rapid City woman, continues into October. He’s charged with first degree murder and second degree rape. Jumping Eagle’s defense attorney asked the court to go over reciprocal discovery Tuesday and to...
Rapid City inmate placed on escape status
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are looking for a missing inmate. According to the Department of Corrections, 31-year-old Samuel Ross left the Rapid City Community Work Center for work release on Saturday, August 27. Ross left the jobsite without authorization and didn’t return to his assigned unit.
ATV Crash south of Deadwood claims life of 51-year-old male
DEADWOOD, S.D. – One man died late Friday night in an ATV crash south of Deadwood. Names of the three people involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2020 Ranger XP1000 ATV was eastbound on Experimental Forest Road when...
Rapid City looks to increase budget for increased law enforcement presence
RAPID CITY, S.D. – After a string of shootings in the Rapid City area over the past two weeks, city leaders are working with law enforcement to find ways to cover more ground, and that means a push for more money for police in the city budget. One of...
Rapid City pool to let dogs get their paws wet in annual tradition
RAPID CITY, S.D. – With Sioux Park’s Jimmy Hilton Pool closure on August 28, the end of summer is inevitably closing in. All Sunday afternoon, residents were able to get one final swim in and one final ride down the water slides for the season. Families who brought an article of winter clothing were treated to free admission for the day, part of a city-wide tradition with the other pools in the area. All of the clothes received will go to the Cornerstone Mission in Rapid City, helping them prepare for the incoming cold weather.
Rapid City man sentenced to federal prison for threatening witness
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Edward Martin, 50, has been sentenced to six and a half years in federal prison after being convicted on the charge of Obstructing Justice by Retaliating Against a Witness, according to a release from the Department of Justice. Martin made threatening comments in an attempt...
Send us your Back to School Photos!
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Tuesday marks a very important day for many of the residents in Rapid City. Today was the first day back to school for RCAS. Whether the day was met with excitement or nervousness, many parents marked this day with photographs of their students. We want to see your photos! Submit them below!
Water in gas tank; Circle K denies any liability
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An update on a KELOLAND News investigation into Sturgis rally-goers who say they got water in their gas tank when they filled up in Sioux Falls. You’ll remember that the Duprees of Georgia filled up at a Circle K station on West 41st Street off Interstate 29 after a record five and a half inches of rain fell in the Sioux Falls area on Sunday, August 7.
A Rapid City man recovering from surgery wins big in the Dakota Cash lottery
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - While Joel Nielsen’s circumstances during the July 23 Dakota Cash drawing weren’t ideal, that weekend was memorable in more ways than one. The Rapid City resident became the South Dakota Lottery’s latest big winner Friday when he claimed his half of the $126,442 Dakota Cash jackpot. The other winning ticket, as a result of the July drawing, was purchased in Watertown.
RC offices closed, services adjusted for Labor Day weekend
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 5 in observance of Labor Day, and services will be adjusted due to the holiday. The City Council meeting will be moved to Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 6:30 p.m. in Council Chambers, and Monday’s trash collection is scheduled for Tuesday with Tuesday to Friday collections remaining the same for Labor Day Week. Everyone is asked to leave trash cans out until they are collected.
BACK AGAIN: Stanley the Short Bus returns to Kool Deadwood Nites
DEADWOOD, S.D. – As the end of Kool Deadwood Nites approaches, the Classic Car Competition was held Saturday morning for people and judges to look at the number of vehicles registered. But one that you could’ve stumbled upon was Stanley the Short Bus. Built from two crashed Volkswagen single-cab...
