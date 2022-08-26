RAPID CITY, S.D. – With Sioux Park’s Jimmy Hilton Pool closure on August 28, the end of summer is inevitably closing in. All Sunday afternoon, residents were able to get one final swim in and one final ride down the water slides for the season. Families who brought an article of winter clothing were treated to free admission for the day, part of a city-wide tradition with the other pools in the area. All of the clothes received will go to the Cornerstone Mission in Rapid City, helping them prepare for the incoming cold weather.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO