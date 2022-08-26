Read full article on original website
5 Value Stocks In The Industrials Sector
DLH Hldgs DLHC - P/E: 9.93. Seanergy Maritime Hldgs looks to be undervalued. It possesses an EPS of $0.04, which has not changed since last quarter (Q1). Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 13.94%, which has increased by 5.61% from last quarter's yield of 8.33%. This quarter,...
Looking Into QualTek Services's Return On Invested Capital
According to data from Benzinga Pro, during Q2, QualTek Services's QTEK reported sales totaled $184.22 million. Despite a 36.74% increase in earnings, the company posted a loss of $25.65 million. QualTek Services collected $148.16 million in revenue during Q1, but reported earnings showed a $40.55 million loss. What Is Return...
Looking Into Nucor's Recent Short Interest
Nucor's (NYSE:NUE) short percent of float has risen 51.11% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 8.03 million shares sold short, which is 4.08% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.6 days to cover their short positions on average.
Analyzing ASML Holding's Short Interest
ASML Holding's (NASDAQ:ASML) short percent of float has risen 16.67% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 1.14 million shares sold short, which is 0.28% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
As Warren Buffett Turns 92, Here's How His Top 3 Holdings Did Since His Last Birthday
Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) CEO and legendary investor Warren Buffett turns 92 today. Buffett is the sixth-richest person on the planet, with a net worth equal to $100 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Born on Aug. 30, 1930, he is popularly known as the “Sage of Omaha.”
Digging For Dividend Gold? Check Out These 2 High-Yield Mining Stocks
With inflation running hot and the U.S. dollar becoming stronger, a solid hedge for an investor could be gold mining stocks. During times of recession, gold commodities tend to increase in value as the demand rises. Here are two gold mining stocks with generous dividend yields for a diversified portfolio.
Citigroup Maintains Buy Rating for CrowdStrike Holdings: Here's What You Need To Know
Citigroup has decided to maintain its Buy rating of CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD and raise its price target from $235.00 to $245.00. Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings are trading down 6.1% over the last 24 hours, at $181.50 per share. A move to $245.00 would account for a 34.99% increase from the...
Over Half Of Nearly $260B Bitcoin (BTC) Trades Are Fake, Says Report
More than half of Bitcoin’s BTC/USD trading volume is fake, according to data analyzed by Forbes. What Happened: Data from leading global cryptocurrency exchanges recorded $262 billion worth of trading volume for Bitcoin on June 14. According to Forbes, the true figure was closer to $128 billion. The report...
Methode Electronics Earnings Preview
Methode Electronics MEI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-09-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Methode Electronics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52. Methode Electronics bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
A Preview Of Calavo Growers's Earnings
Calavo Growers CVGW is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-09-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Calavo Growers will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35. Calavo Growers bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Cannabis Stock Movers For August 29, 2022
Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed up 5.56% at $6.60. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 5.19% at $1.62. Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed up 3.24% at $13.69. iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed down 8.33% at $0.06. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE shares closed down 6.50% at $1.15. BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF...
Earnings Outlook For Farmer Bros
Farmer Bros FARM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-09-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Farmer Bros will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.33. Farmer Bros bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Earnings Outlook For PagerDuty
PagerDuty PD is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-09-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that PagerDuty will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.08. PagerDuty bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Bill Gates Invests Heavily In Buffett's Berkshire, And Also These 3 High-Yielding Stocks
As many investors enjoy reviewing the 13F filings from hedge funds and activist investors, one portfolio that many investors love to discuss is that of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. It should be noted that 54% of the foundation's portfolio is made up of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B)...
Analyst Ratings for Splunk
Over the past 3 months, 16 analysts have published their opinion on Splunk SPLK stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Stifel Maintains Buy Rating for Ambarella: Here's What You Need To Know
Stifel has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Ambarella AMBA and lower its price target from $100.00 to $94.00. Shares of Ambarella are trading down 16.82% over the last 24 hours, at $70.29 per share. A move to $94.00 would account for a 33.73% increase from the current share...
Expert Ratings for Ovintiv
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Ovintiv OVV within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Ovintiv. The company has an average price target of $68.0 with a high of $77.00 and a low of $60.00.
Board Member Of Golub Capital BDC Purchased $139K In Stock
Anita J. Rival, Board Member at Golub Capital BDC GBDC, reported a large insider buy on August 30, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Rival purchased 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC. The total transaction amounted to $139,150.
Jim Cramer Warns Investors These 2 Stocks Are 'Too Dangerous, Too Risky'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. LICY is "too dangerous, too risky. Not the right thing for this environment." Cramer recommended selling AT&T Inc. T. The "Mad Money" host said he likes EPAM Systems, Inc. EPAM as it is a "very fast grower."
Insiders Selling Genpact, Palo Alto Networks And This Financial Services Stock
Gold futures traded lower this morning on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
