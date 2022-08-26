ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Looking Into QualTek Services's Return On Invested Capital

According to data from Benzinga Pro, during Q2, QualTek Services's QTEK reported sales totaled $184.22 million. Despite a 36.74% increase in earnings, the company posted a loss of $25.65 million. QualTek Services collected $148.16 million in revenue during Q1, but reported earnings showed a $40.55 million loss. What Is Return...
What 14 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Exxon Mobil

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Exxon Mobil XOM within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 14 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Exxon Mobil. The company has an average price target of $111.82 with a high of $125.00 and a low of $83.00.
5 Value Stocks In The Industrials Sector

DLH Hldgs DLHC - P/E: 9.93. Seanergy Maritime Hldgs looks to be undervalued. It possesses an EPS of $0.04, which has not changed since last quarter (Q1). Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 13.94%, which has increased by 5.61% from last quarter's yield of 8.33%. This quarter,...
A Preview Of Calavo Growers's Earnings

Calavo Growers CVGW is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-09-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Calavo Growers will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35. Calavo Growers bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
This Analyst Believes Hewlett Packard Enterprise's Results Were 'Better Than Feared': What's Next?

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.’s HPE quarterly results were broadly in-line with expectations, while earnings and cash flow forecasts were slightly lower, according to Raymond James. The Hewlett Packard Enterprise Analyst: Simon Leopold maintained an Outperform rating and a price target of $19. The Hewlett Packard Enterprise Thesis: Although recent...
Analyzing ASML Holding's Short Interest

ASML Holding's (NASDAQ:ASML) short percent of float has risen 16.67% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 1.14 million shares sold short, which is 0.28% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
Earnings Outlook For Genesco

Genesco GCO is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-09-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Genesco will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27. Genesco bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
A Preview Of Ciena's Earnings

Ciena CIEN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-09-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Ciena will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33. Ciena bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Earnings Outlook For Farmer Bros

Farmer Bros FARM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-09-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Farmer Bros will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.33. Farmer Bros bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Looking Into Nucor's Recent Short Interest

Nucor's (NYSE:NUE) short percent of float has risen 51.11% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 8.03 million shares sold short, which is 4.08% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.6 days to cover their short positions on average.
Earnings Preview For Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica LULU is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-09-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Lululemon Athletica will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.86. Lululemon Athletica bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
