Read full article on original website
Related
Looking Into QualTek Services's Return On Invested Capital
According to data from Benzinga Pro, during Q2, QualTek Services's QTEK reported sales totaled $184.22 million. Despite a 36.74% increase in earnings, the company posted a loss of $25.65 million. QualTek Services collected $148.16 million in revenue during Q1, but reported earnings showed a $40.55 million loss. What Is Return...
What 14 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Exxon Mobil
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Exxon Mobil XOM within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 14 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Exxon Mobil. The company has an average price target of $111.82 with a high of $125.00 and a low of $83.00.
5 Value Stocks In The Industrials Sector
DLH Hldgs DLHC - P/E: 9.93. Seanergy Maritime Hldgs looks to be undervalued. It possesses an EPS of $0.04, which has not changed since last quarter (Q1). Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 13.94%, which has increased by 5.61% from last quarter's yield of 8.33%. This quarter,...
Bill Gates Invests Heavily In Buffett's Berkshire, And Also These 3 High-Yielding Stocks
As many investors enjoy reviewing the 13F filings from hedge funds and activist investors, one portfolio that many investors love to discuss is that of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. It should be noted that 54% of the foundation's portfolio is made up of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B)...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Citigroup Maintains Buy Rating for CrowdStrike Holdings: Here's What You Need To Know
Citigroup has decided to maintain its Buy rating of CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD and raise its price target from $235.00 to $245.00. Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings are trading down 6.1% over the last 24 hours, at $181.50 per share. A move to $245.00 would account for a 34.99% increase from the...
A Preview Of Calavo Growers's Earnings
Calavo Growers CVGW is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-09-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Calavo Growers will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35. Calavo Growers bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
This Analyst Believes Hewlett Packard Enterprise's Results Were 'Better Than Feared': What's Next?
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.’s HPE quarterly results were broadly in-line with expectations, while earnings and cash flow forecasts were slightly lower, according to Raymond James. The Hewlett Packard Enterprise Analyst: Simon Leopold maintained an Outperform rating and a price target of $19. The Hewlett Packard Enterprise Thesis: Although recent...
Analyzing ASML Holding's Short Interest
ASML Holding's (NASDAQ:ASML) short percent of float has risen 16.67% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 1.14 million shares sold short, which is 0.28% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Stifel Maintains Buy Rating for Ambarella: Here's What You Need To Know
Stifel has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Ambarella AMBA and lower its price target from $100.00 to $94.00. Shares of Ambarella are trading down 16.82% over the last 24 hours, at $70.29 per share. A move to $94.00 would account for a 33.73% increase from the current share...
Earnings Outlook For Genesco
Genesco GCO is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-09-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Genesco will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27. Genesco bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
A Preview Of Ciena's Earnings
Ciena CIEN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-09-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Ciena will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33. Ciena bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Earnings Outlook For Farmer Bros
Farmer Bros FARM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-09-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Farmer Bros will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.33. Farmer Bros bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Looking Into Nucor's Recent Short Interest
Nucor's (NYSE:NUE) short percent of float has risen 51.11% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 8.03 million shares sold short, which is 4.08% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.6 days to cover their short positions on average.
Earnings Preview For Lululemon Athletica
Lululemon Athletica LULU is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-09-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Lululemon Athletica will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.86. Lululemon Athletica bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Evogene Q2 Revenue Grows 131% YoY, Here Is What You Need To Know
Evogene Ltd. EVGN EVGN Q2 2022 revenue was $312,000, an increase of 131% compared to $135,000 in the same period the previous year. Revenues were primarily due to the initial sales of Lavie Bio's Thrivus product (previously branded as Result) and sales of Canonic products in the Israeli market. Q2...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
75K+
Followers
162K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0