Read full article on original website
Related
Looking Into QualTek Services's Return On Invested Capital
According to data from Benzinga Pro, during Q2, QualTek Services's QTEK reported sales totaled $184.22 million. Despite a 36.74% increase in earnings, the company posted a loss of $25.65 million. QualTek Services collected $148.16 million in revenue during Q1, but reported earnings showed a $40.55 million loss. What Is Return...
What 14 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Exxon Mobil
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Exxon Mobil XOM within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 14 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Exxon Mobil. The company has an average price target of $111.82 with a high of $125.00 and a low of $83.00.
Methode Electronics Earnings Preview
Methode Electronics MEI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-09-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Methode Electronics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52. Methode Electronics bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Cannabis Stock Movers For August 29, 2022
Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed up 5.56% at $6.60. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 5.19% at $1.62. Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed up 3.24% at $13.69. iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed down 8.33% at $0.06. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE shares closed down 6.50% at $1.15. BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF...
IN THIS ARTICLE
A Preview Of Calavo Growers's Earnings
Calavo Growers CVGW is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-09-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Calavo Growers will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35. Calavo Growers bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
A Preview Of Ciena's Earnings
Ciena CIEN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-09-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Ciena will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33. Ciena bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
5 Value Stocks In The Industrials Sector
DLH Hldgs DLHC - P/E: 9.93. Seanergy Maritime Hldgs looks to be undervalued. It possesses an EPS of $0.04, which has not changed since last quarter (Q1). Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 13.94%, which has increased by 5.61% from last quarter's yield of 8.33%. This quarter,...
Bill Gates Invests Heavily In Buffett's Berkshire, And Also These 3 High-Yielding Stocks
As many investors enjoy reviewing the 13F filings from hedge funds and activist investors, one portfolio that many investors love to discuss is that of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. It should be noted that 54% of the foundation's portfolio is made up of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B)...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Earnings Outlook For Farmer Bros
Farmer Bros FARM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-09-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Farmer Bros will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.33. Farmer Bros bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Analyst Ratings for Splunk
Over the past 3 months, 16 analysts have published their opinion on Splunk SPLK stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
This Analyst Believes Hewlett Packard Enterprise's Results Were 'Better Than Feared': What's Next?
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.’s HPE quarterly results were broadly in-line with expectations, while earnings and cash flow forecasts were slightly lower, according to Raymond James. The Hewlett Packard Enterprise Analyst: Simon Leopold maintained an Outperform rating and a price target of $19. The Hewlett Packard Enterprise Thesis: Although recent...
Expert Ratings for Ovintiv
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Ovintiv OVV within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Ovintiv. The company has an average price target of $68.0 with a high of $77.00 and a low of $60.00.
Stifel Maintains Buy Rating for Ambarella: Here's What You Need To Know
Stifel has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Ambarella AMBA and lower its price target from $100.00 to $94.00. Shares of Ambarella are trading down 16.82% over the last 24 hours, at $70.29 per share. A move to $94.00 would account for a 33.73% increase from the current share...
Preview: Campbell Soup's Earnings
Campbell Soup CPB is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-09-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Campbell Soup will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56. Campbell Soup bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Board Member Of Golub Capital BDC Purchased $139K In Stock
Anita J. Rival, Board Member at Golub Capital BDC GBDC, reported a large insider buy on August 30, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Rival purchased 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC. The total transaction amounted to $139,150.
6 CrowdStrike Analysts Offer Takes On Earnings Beat And Raise Quarter
CrowdStrike can "extend beyond traditional endpoint security markets," an analyst said. The new fiscal-year guidance implies 1% higher sales guidance in the second half, another analyst stated. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc CRWD reported its quarter revenue at $535.2 million, up 58% from the year-ago quarter, and adjusted earnings of 36 cents...
Citigroup Maintains Buy Rating for CrowdStrike Holdings: Here's What You Need To Know
Citigroup has decided to maintain its Buy rating of CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD and raise its price target from $235.00 to $245.00. Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings are trading down 6.1% over the last 24 hours, at $181.50 per share. A move to $245.00 would account for a 34.99% increase from the...
Why Elliott Management's PayPal Stake, New CFO Are Turning This Analyst Bullish
PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL holds the potential for upside to consensus estimates that's driven by additional cost efficiencies and share buybacks, according to a BofA Securities analyst. The PayPal Holdings Analyst: Jason Kupferberg upgraded PayPal Holdings from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $94 to $114. The...
Earnings Preview For Lululemon Athletica
Lululemon Athletica LULU is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-09-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Lululemon Athletica will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.86. Lululemon Athletica bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
'Man Who Solved The Market,' Quant Legend James Simons, Last Held These Two Dividend Stocks
Jim Simons is the founder of Renaissance Technologies, which uses a quantitative strategy when buying and selling out of positions. The story of the secretive mathematician who amassed a net worth of over $28 billion as an algorithm pioneer was told in the book, "The Man Who Solved the Market: How Jim Simons Launched the Quant Revolution," by Gregory Zuckerman.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
75K+
Followers
162K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0