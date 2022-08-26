ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Looking Into QualTek Services's Return On Invested Capital

According to data from Benzinga Pro, during Q2, QualTek Services's QTEK reported sales totaled $184.22 million. Despite a 36.74% increase in earnings, the company posted a loss of $25.65 million. QualTek Services collected $148.16 million in revenue during Q1, but reported earnings showed a $40.55 million loss. What Is Return...
STOCKS
Benzinga

What 14 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Exxon Mobil

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Exxon Mobil XOM within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 14 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Exxon Mobil. The company has an average price target of $111.82 with a high of $125.00 and a low of $83.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Methode Electronics Earnings Preview

Methode Electronics MEI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-09-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Methode Electronics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52. Methode Electronics bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Cannabis Stock Movers For August 29, 2022

Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed up 5.56% at $6.60. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 5.19% at $1.62. Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed up 3.24% at $13.69. iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed down 8.33% at $0.06. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE shares closed down 6.50% at $1.15. BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF...
STOCKS
Benzinga

A Preview Of Calavo Growers's Earnings

Calavo Growers CVGW is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-09-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Calavo Growers will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35. Calavo Growers bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

A Preview Of Ciena's Earnings

Ciena CIEN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-09-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Ciena will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33. Ciena bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks In The Industrials Sector

DLH Hldgs DLHC - P/E: 9.93. Seanergy Maritime Hldgs looks to be undervalued. It possesses an EPS of $0.04, which has not changed since last quarter (Q1). Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 13.94%, which has increased by 5.61% from last quarter's yield of 8.33%. This quarter,...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Farmer Bros

Farmer Bros FARM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-09-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Farmer Bros will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.33. Farmer Bros bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Splunk

Over the past 3 months, 16 analysts have published their opinion on Splunk SPLK stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
STOCKS
Benzinga

This Analyst Believes Hewlett Packard Enterprise's Results Were 'Better Than Feared': What's Next?

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.’s HPE quarterly results were broadly in-line with expectations, while earnings and cash flow forecasts were slightly lower, according to Raymond James. The Hewlett Packard Enterprise Analyst: Simon Leopold maintained an Outperform rating and a price target of $19. The Hewlett Packard Enterprise Thesis: Although recent...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Ovintiv

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Ovintiv OVV within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Ovintiv. The company has an average price target of $68.0 with a high of $77.00 and a low of $60.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Preview: Campbell Soup's Earnings

Campbell Soup CPB is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-09-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Campbell Soup will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56. Campbell Soup bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Board Member Of Golub Capital BDC Purchased $139K In Stock

Anita J. Rival, Board Member at Golub Capital BDC GBDC, reported a large insider buy on August 30, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Rival purchased 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC. The total transaction amounted to $139,150.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview For Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica LULU is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-09-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Lululemon Athletica will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.86. Lululemon Athletica bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
