If you had to guess what the largest party in the world is, what would you guess? New Years? Carnival? PRIDE? Realistically, parties look a little bit different around the globe. Depending on traditions and calendars, people throw parties for all sorts of different reasons. When it comes to a party that spans across all borders, Oktoberfest is arguably one of the world’s largest parties every year. People all over the world celebrate by dressing in dirndl and lederhosen, eating Bavarian-style food and saying “cheers” with German beer. Numerous Oktoberfest parties take place in hundreds of towns and cities all over the world, despite the distance from Munich. But that’s part of its charm – Oktoberfest is a global tradition enjoyed not only by those of German heritage, but a wonderful opportunity for all to celebrate traditional folk culture with friends and family wherever you may be.

