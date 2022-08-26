Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
iheart.com
Go To The Movies For Just $3 On Saturday At These San Diego Theaters
Saturday, September 3rd is National Cinema Day, and many theatres are offering three dollar showings in San Diego. ABC 10 News says as part of the Cinema Foundation’s National Cinema Day, over 3,000 movie theaters across the U.S. will have showings for the special low price of three dollars on Saturday.
NBC San Diego
Where to Find $3 Movie Tickets in San Diego County for National Cinema Day
For one day only, thousands of theaters will be dropping their movie ticket prices for National Cinema Day, including dozens in San Diego County. On Saturday, Sept. 3, moviegoers across America can see a movie for only $3, regardless of the movie, showtime or format. There will also be exclusive trailers and sneak peeks shown in theaters on Sept. 3, according to The Cinema Foundation, a non-profit arm of the National Association of Theater Owners.
Changes coming to San Diego’s street sweeping program
Changes are coming to the City of San Diego’s street sweeping program on Sept. 1.
visitcarlsbad.com
PROST! Celebrate Oktoberfest at Carlsbad’s 40th Annual Family Fall Festival
If you had to guess what the largest party in the world is, what would you guess? New Years? Carnival? PRIDE? Realistically, parties look a little bit different around the globe. Depending on traditions and calendars, people throw parties for all sorts of different reasons. When it comes to a party that spans across all borders, Oktoberfest is arguably one of the world’s largest parties every year. People all over the world celebrate by dressing in dirndl and lederhosen, eating Bavarian-style food and saying “cheers” with German beer. Numerous Oktoberfest parties take place in hundreds of towns and cities all over the world, despite the distance from Munich. But that’s part of its charm – Oktoberfest is a global tradition enjoyed not only by those of German heritage, but a wonderful opportunity for all to celebrate traditional folk culture with friends and family wherever you may be.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
delmartimes.net
43rd Annual Wavecrest Woodie Meet to be held in Encinitas
The 43rd Annual Wavecrest Woodie Meet, sponsored by San Diego Woodies, will be held Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Moonlight Beach parking lot in Encinitas. San Diego Woodies is a part of the National Woodie Club. Wavecrest occurs each year on the third weekend in September, according to the event...
coolsandiegosights.com
Fun at Chula Vista’s Arts in the Park!
A free, family-friendly event was held today at Chula Vista’s Memorial Park. The annual Arts in the Park festival brought the community together to enjoy music, artists, dance, food and all sorts of cultural fun! The event was presented by Chula Vista’s own Onstage Playhouse and CARPA San Diego.
NBC San Diego
200+ Animals Find Homes in One Day in San Diego During ‘Clear the Shelters'
Dog’s tails wagged uncontrollably, kittens playfully stuck their paws through cage openings and guinea pigs curiously emerged from their plastic domes while people excitedly rushed to cages to meet their new furry friends. Clear the Shelters is a month-long initiative, but here in San Diego, it culminates in one...
NBC San Diego
San Diego Celebrates International Dog Day With Two New Dog Parks
Just in time for International Dog Day Friday, the city of San Diego opened two off-leash dog parks in Memorial and North Park community parks. The Memorial Park dog area is located on the northeast side of the park near the corner of 30th Street and Ocean View Boulevard and features more than a quarter-acre of fenced space with separate pens for larger and smaller dogs, doggie bag dispensers, logs for the dogs to run around, jump over and rest, a city statement says. The park is open daily from dawn to dusk.
IN THIS ARTICLE
100+ rescued beagles headed to San Diego for care
Over 100 beagles are headed to San Diego this week as part of a nationwide effort to care for the more that 4,000 beagles who were recently rescued from a Virginia lab testing breeding facility.
Some beach bonfires in San Diego may soon be banned
San Diego is considering banning wood beach bonfires outside of city-designated rings.
NBC San Diego
Photos: Clear the Shelters Main Adoption Event at the San Diego Humane Society
Clear the Shelters’ main adoption event returned to San Diego County on Saturday! At participating animal shelters, adoption fees were waived for this day. Hundreds of animals have already been adopted in the region since the campaign began on Aug. 1 and those good times will continue to roll through the end of the month.
chulavistatoday.com
Cool Zones announced in Chula Vista amid excessive heat warning
The City of Chula Vista is offering several spaces for residents to cool down as San Diego County is placed under an Excessive Heat warning with temperatures exceeding 100 degrees expected. Extreme heat increases the risk of heat-related illnesses and can affect those working or participating in outdoor activities. San...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS News
Woman unexpectedly bitten on feet along San Diego coast
Tiny sea creatures are biting people along the San Diego shoreline. A woman says she was walking along De Anza Cove in Mission Bay recently when she decided to put her feet in the water. Within seconds, something bit her ankles and feet hard enough to draw blood.
What is this tiny, underwater sea creature biting feet in Mission Bay?
SAN DIEGO — A tiny, underwater sea creature has been nibbling the feet of swimmers in Mission Bay. San Diegan Tara Sauvage said she was walking along De Anza Cove when she decided to put her feet in the water to cool off. She didn't expect what came next.
San Diego weekly Reader
Imperial Beach sandcastles avoided using ocean water
Local fishermen recently spotted and photographed the red tide near Imperial Beach, according to an August 27 619newsmedia report. Besides the red tide's picturesque neon blue-colored waves at nighttime, the red-orange-tinged water affects beachgoers, boaters, surfers, bodyboarders, anglers, and sandcastle builders. "It was cool to see the [bioluminescent waves] as...
kusi.com
Beach bonfire ban would affect local businesses
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – For years, local businesses have benefitted from the ounce of flexibility allowed by vague firepit laws in San Diego. However, a recent movement in local government to clarify existing laws would eliminate business for these companies. Currently, specific set-ups outside of city firepits allow for...
Thomas Rhett cancels San Diego concert 2 hours before show time due to ‘vocal irritation’
Fans headed to Thomas Rhett's Saturday evening concert in San Diego County were shocked when the country singer announced that the show was canceled less than two hours before he was expected to hit the stage.
Car rolls down hill, hits side of house in San Carlos
A car rolled down a hill and hit the side of a San Carlos home early Tuesday morning, but no injuries were reported.
viatravelers.com
14 Fun & Best Things to Do in Oceanside, California
Curious what is Oceanside California known for? That’s easy — its iconic wooden pier, stretching 1,942 long, is home to local fishermen, great surf, and a fun place to grab lunch at Ruby’s diner. The Oceanside Pier is a hot spot for tourists and locals who love spending time on the water.
Comments / 1