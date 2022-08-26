ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Elvis’ actress Shonka Dukureh’s cause of death revealed

“Elvis” actress and blues singer Shonka Dukureh died of “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.” According to documents obtained by Us Weekly on Monday, the coroner ruled her death as “natural.” The singer, who was just 44 years old at the time of her death, is survived by her two young kids. On July 21, Dukureh was found dead inside her bedroom in the Nashville apartment she shared with her two children. The Tennessean reported that Dukureh’s son, who is the oldest of her two kids, found her unresponsive before rushing to the home of a neighbor, who called 911 at approximately 9:30 a.m. A spokesperson for the...
Wednesday’s Child - Zaya

Zaya uses smiles and laughter to help communicate the emotions that escape words. The 12-year-old is as fun-loving and friendly as a child can get. Zaya embraces life and finds happiness in all things.
