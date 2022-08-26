LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — A boater was killed after falling from a pontoon and being struck by it, Saturday evening. Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers were on scene the evening of Aug. 27, after the crash on the 13 Mile Marker of the Lake of the Ozarks main channel, near the Lodge of Four Seasons. The Patrol's official report says the 2019 Sylvan pontoon was being driven by 31-year-old Favian Estrada when the boat hit a wake and 29-year-old Daniel Cortez was thrown overboard and struck by the pontoon.

