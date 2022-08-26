Read full article on original website
Jefferson City woman sentenced to prison for Molotov cocktail attack
A Jefferson City woman was sentenced Tuesday to a dozen years in federal prison after pleading guilty to throwing Molotov cocktails into homes. The post Jefferson City woman sentenced to prison for Molotov cocktail attack appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
Fire bomber is sentenced in JCMO attacks
It’s federal prison time for a Jefferson City woman who admits to throwing Molotov cocktail fire bombs into two homes. 48 – year old Iasha Cannady pleaded guilty in December. She was accused of using the bombs to set fire to two homes on Lafayette Street and Water Street in the summer of 2020. She told investigators she did it after her daughter was in a fight at Capital Mall. Cannady faces 12 years behind bars and will not be eligible for parole.
kjluradio.com
Eastern Missouri man accused of assaulting Montgomery County deputy
An eastern Missouri man is facing several charges after allegedly assaulting a deputy during a traffic stop in Montgomery County. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy approached a vehicle parked on I-70 after a crash near Montgomery City on August 21. The deputy smelled marijuana in the vehicle and observed the driver, Douglas Beeson, 31, of Wright City, swaying in his seat with his eyes closed.
Two Columbia middle school students assaulted on bus
Two Columbia Public Schools middle school students were assaulted Tuesday morning on their bus, a district spokeswoman said. The post Two Columbia middle school students assaulted on bus appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri’s ‘stand your ground’ law explained after Howard County man’s self-defense plea
A man charged with first-degree murder claimed self defense in a Howard County courtroom Tuesday morning. The post Missouri’s ‘stand your ground’ law explained after Howard County man’s self-defense plea appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
At least two homes hit in central Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Police say at least two homes were hit with gunfire in a central Columbia shooting late Monday night. ABC 17 News crews were on scene around 11:40 p.m. and saw multiple officers searching the area with flashlights. CPD says an officer was close by at the time of the shooting and The post At least two homes hit in central Columbia shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
Murder suspect to be arraigned Tuesday in Fayette; counselors assisting CMU students
A Fayette man charged with killing a Central Methodist University football player will be arraigned this (Tuesday) morning in Howard County. 23-year-old Kundarrius Taylor is charged with first degree murder for Thursday’s death of CMU senior offensive lineman Torrance Evans. Taylor, who’s jailed without bond, will be arraigned at 9 am before Judge Mason Gebhardt.
KYTV
Camdenton Police Department investigating string of car break-ins
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) -The Camdenton Police Department and the Camden County Sheriff’s Office remind people to lock their car doors to prevent break-ins. “The video footage that we have shows a juvenile, well, a young male, that appears to have checked a vehicle that was sitting beside the one vehicle, and then go to the other vehicle and then get inside the vehicle,” said Camdenton Police Chief Jeff Beachamp.
kmmo.com
CRASH REPORTED NEAR WALMART IN MARSHALL
An accident occurred on Lexington Avenue and Walmart Drive in Marshall. No other information is available at this time. KMMO will update this story when more information becomes available.
Fire destroys barn near St. Thomas
A fire destroyed a barn near the Osage River in Cole County on Tuesday. The post Fire destroys barn near St. Thomas appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
Wednesday ribbon-cutting set for $6.2 million school addition project in fast-growing Columbia
You’re invited to attend this (Wednesday) afternoon’s dedication of the $6.2 million Rock Bridge elementary school building addition in Columbia. The ceremony and ribbon cutting will begin at 4:30 at the school on South Highway 163. Seven traditional classrooms were added during the project, and two classrooms were...
2 killed, 3 others hurt in UTV crash in mid-Missouri
Two people were killed and three others were hurt in a UTV crash Friday evening in mid-Missouri.
kwos.com
Some Greyhound passengers aren’t pleased with hours-long stay in Jefferson City
A long roundabout trip to nowhere for some Missouri bus riders. A Greyhound bus bound for Kansas City broke down Thursday afternoon in Jefferson City and left passengers stranded for hours. The bus had started out in St. Louis and made stops in Fulton and Columbia, but ended up breaking down at Texas Roadhouse on Missouri Boulevard.
‘Best Restroom’ in America finalists include a Missouri toilet
AUSTIN (KXAN/NEXSTAR) — Which restroom will take the throne in a competition for America’s ‘Best Restroom’? The suspense is leaving the country on the edge of its seat. Cintas — a corporation that supplies uniforms, cleaning products and restroom supplies to businesses — is currently accepting...
2 dead, 3 injured following UTV crash in Gravois Mills
Two people and three others were injured in a UTV crash Friday evening in Gravois Mills.
Moberly man charged after allegedly exposing himself to children in Columbia
Suspect detained on charges relating to reported incidents of indecency, Aug. 25 The post Moberly man charged after allegedly exposing himself to children in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
lakeexpo.com
UPDATE: Boater Killed After Falling Overboard & Struck By Pontoon On Lake Of The Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — A boater was killed after falling from a pontoon and being struck by it, Saturday evening. Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers were on scene the evening of Aug. 27, after the crash on the 13 Mile Marker of the Lake of the Ozarks main channel, near the Lodge of Four Seasons. The Patrol's official report says the 2019 Sylvan pontoon was being driven by 31-year-old Favian Estrada when the boat hit a wake and 29-year-old Daniel Cortez was thrown overboard and struck by the pontoon.
Two dead, three hurt after UTV crash in Camden County
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people were killed and three people were hurt after a UTV crash in Camden County early Friday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says, the crash happened on Avalon Way near Huff and Puff Lane. Troopers say, five people were riding in the UTV when it went off the road, The post Two dead, three hurt after UTV crash in Camden County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Wrong-way driver crashes into Boone County Sheriff’s Department SUV on Highway 63
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A wrong-way driver hit a Boone County Sheriff's Department SUV north of Columbia on Thursday night. The Missouri State Highway Patrol posted to Twitter about the crash on Highway 63 near Peabody Road around 11:10 p.m. First responders are on scene of a two vehicle crash on northbound US 63 near The post Wrong-way driver crashes into Boone County Sheriff’s Department SUV on Highway 63 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
Big turnout for Saturday’s Walk to Defeat ALS in Columbia
While donations are still coming in and are being calculated, Saturday’s Walk to Defeat ALS in Columbia has raised at least $25,000. About 200 people turned out for the walk at Cosmo-Bethel park, where they heard a folk band and remembered those who are currently battling ALS as well as those who’ve lost their battle with ALS.
