wearegreenbay.com
Welcome to the Neighborhood: Ahnapee Creamery & Café in Luxemberg
(WFRV) – Breakfast, ice cream, Bloody Mary’s, pizza and even homemade macaroni and cheese – no matter what you’re hungry for, you’ll want to make a stop in Luxemburg. Ashley Holda stopped by Local 5 Live with a closer look at the new Ahnapee Creamery...
wearegreenbay.com
Summerfest 2023: Festival dates announced
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A festival filled with live music, immersive experiences, and a variety of vendors is coming back for three weekends in 2023. According to a release, Summerfest will celebrate its 55th anniversary during the next festival. “This anniversary also marks Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.’s (MWF) continued...
wearegreenbay.com
Volunteers help fill goodie bags for upcoming Fox Cities Marathon
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Volunteers got together Monday night at Fox Valley Technical College to prepare gift bags for those participating in the Fox Cities Marathon on September 16-18. Many sponsors for the event donated items to be placed in these gift bags such as snacks, supplements, deodorant, and even chapstick.
wearegreenbay.com
Alzheimer’s Association opens new office in Green Bay, hopes to become a staple in community
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Alzheimer’s Association has opened a new office in the City of Green Bay, where it will serve families in northeast Wisconsin who are on a journey with Alzheimer’s or dementia. Located at 2700 Vernon Drive, staff members held a ribbon-cutting ceremony...
wearegreenbay.com
Experience the magic at The North Pole Experience in Ashwaubenon
(WFRV) – It’s an immersive journey to the North Pole with tons of activities and opportunities to take pictures with Santa. Erick Gyrion gives Local 5 Live viewers an exciting look at The North Pole experience where you can write letters to Santa, have an epic snowball fight in an oversized bouncy snow globe, make a wooden toy in Santa’s Wood Shop, and more.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay native fulfilling lifelong dream of opening a bakery
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – McKayla Marie Sweets is preparing to open its doors for business. The owner of the shop says opening a bakery has been a dream of hers since elementary school. “It’s literally a dream come true. I remember sitting in school when I was little like,...
wearegreenbay.com
Bosse’s News & Tobacco in downtown Green Bay is forced to move, but where?
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Bosse’s News & Tobacco is one of the oldest and largest newsstands in the State of Wisconsin. The store began in 1898 and has only grown in popularity over the years, but after more than 100 years downtown, the store is forced to move. The question remains; where?
wearegreenbay.com
Taste the world in downtown Appleton at the Cultural Cuisine Walk
(WFRV) – Taste the world without leaving the State. Local 5 Live gets a preview of the Cultural Cuisine Walk, a new event coming up in downtown Appleton where you can get a taste from ten restaurants and ten cuisines. Details from appletondowntown.org:. A NEW EVENT IN DOWNTOWN APPLETON,
wearegreenbay.com
Two Rivers residents disagree with city over beach access
TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – Residents in Two Rivers are concerned about Beach Road, a public access point to Neshotah Beach that they claim is being encroached upon. Beach Road is a route to Neshotah Beach that is secluded, but open to the public. However, it intersects with private property – blurring the lines of what is safe to access.
wearegreenbay.com
Trendy Tuesday: Perfectly imperfect top
(WFRV) – This Trendy Tuesday adds a perfectly imperfect top to your closet. It’s comfortable and is something we can all relate to! Shop new and unique fall items now at Furs and Clothing of Distinction. Shop local, either in store at Furs and Clothing of Distinction, located...
milwaukeemag.com
A Beginner’s Guide to Foraging in Wisconsin
Foraging, like hiking and camping, is a way to stay socially distant and get in touch with nature. If you enjoy being distracted by every little detail on the trail, foraging might just be for you. Erick Blomberg, an engineer from the Green Bay area, has always been an avid...
wearegreenbay.com
Brown County Homebound meal program seeks volunteers
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County “Homebound” meals program is seeing a shortage of volunteers. Those volunteering with the program say they are honored to lend a helping hand. Mary Malcore, a volunteer, said, “We’ve been doing it for several years and we just love...
wearegreenbay.com
Suicide Prevention Ride paves the way in Brown Co.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The 13th annual Suicide Prevention Ride took place in Brown County on Sunday welcoming community members and motorists from all over the state ready and willing to ride for a great cause. The ride started at 12 p.m. and ended at around 5 p.m....
wearegreenbay.com
Manitowoc County bridge to close for replacement
MEEME, Wis. (WFRV) – One bridge in Manitowoc County will be closed for an extended period of time due to it being replaced. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, the bridge on West Washington Road in the Town of Meeme will be closing on August 30 and will be reopened by the beginning of November.
wearegreenbay.com
Windows for a Cause helps raise money to make 15-year-old’s wish come true
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Renewal by Andersen hosted its fifth annual Windows for a Cause, a community event that turns old windows into beautiful art pieces. On Tuesday, over 20 local artists, community members, and area business displayed their works of art at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center. The art pieces were on display and available to view and bid on. The event was open to the public and free to attend.
wearegreenbay.com
Shop Labor Day special this weekend at Apricot Lane in Green Bay
(WFRV) – Get ready to shop because there are two special events coming up at Apricot Lane Boutique in Green Bay. Kim stopped by Local 5 Live with details on the Labor Day special plus how to snag a popular Mystery Bag. We also get a look at some current trends for fall.
wearegreenbay.com
Fox Cities Chamber announces program to help small businesses
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce launched a new membership level for small businesses. Connect Free offers classes to help entrepreneurs grow their businesses, chances to network within their communities, and much more. President and CEO of Fox Cities Chamber Becky Bartoszek said, “Our goal...
wearegreenbay.com
Ron’s Wisconsin Cheese wins World Dairy Expo Cheese Contest plus where to shop
(WFRV) – They have some of the best cheese in the world and they are being noticed with some exciting awards. Ben Shibler, the cheesemaker for Ron’s Wisconsin Cheese visited Local 5 Live with details on winning the World Dairy Expo Cheese Contest, what types of cheese they make, what sets them apart and where to shop.
wearegreenbay.com
Over $400k in scholarships awarded to students in northeast Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – More than $400,000 in scholarships were recently awarded to students from northeastern Wisconsin. According to the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation, the students are or will be pursuing post-secondary education. Organizers say the Community Foundation looks after 42 scholarship funds, all on the behalf...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee appeals against former Columbia Hospital demolition as university prepares to tear down building | The Daily Reporter
The City of Milwaukee filed an appeal to keep the original Columbia Hospital from being torn down as the state university system began the demolition process. Enter your user name and password in the fields above to gain access to the subscriber content on this site. Your subscription includes one...
