R.Kelly’s Daughter, Joann “I’ve Been Turned Down From Record Labels Due to Who My Father Is”

Tammy Rivera and Waka Flocka’s split has been thoroughly discussed on social media. Waka Flocka and Tammy Rivera have been very open about their marriage on “What The Flocka.” One of their biggest obstacles was being able to move forward from Waka’s infidelities. In the past, Tammy has walked away from the marriage. And she called for a separation because she was tired of Waka being unfaithful. However, they decided to get back together. Tammy was hoping that therapy could help them get to the bottom of things. At times, it didn’t seem like Waka truly understood how much pain he caused Tammy. He also said that Tammy going through the public humiliation of taking him back made her a better person. Of course, Tammy felt this was a disrespectful opinion to have and share on television.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 12 DAYS AGO