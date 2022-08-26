ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
R.Kelly’s Daughter, Joann “I’ve Been Turned Down From Record Labels Due to Who My Father Is”

By Weso
 5 days ago

Drea Kelly & daughter Joann Kelly had an honest and open conversation with Ryan Cameron. During this conversation R.Kelly’s daughter , Joann opens up about her struggles trying to break into the music industry. The 24-year-old also says that there have been record deals on the table ready to go and as soon as they found out she is the daughter of R.Kelly, the deal was off. Joann goes by the stage name, ‘Buku Abi’, and has been making music for years now. As she comes from a family of musicians.

Watch the full clip below.

Comments / 189

slots
4d ago

girl please stop saying that it's not because of your father your father was a hell of a singer his personal life don't have nothing to do with his singing. get a grip you're not that good

Reply(6)
90
Sade' Simone ❤️
4d ago

Well maybe y'all should've thought about that before you jumped on the band wagon exposing R. Kelly cause half the stuff y'all said a lot of people knew nothing about & Baby mama Drea Kelly... you've been rocking that same BUN for the past 25 yrs try something new... please.

Reply(27)
79
april hayes
4d ago

it aint because of who her daddy is, its because that think she dont sound that GOOD!! When investers see or hear reall talent, you best believe they are ready to INVEST. so please little girl, GO HAVE YOURSELF A SEAT!!!!

Reply(1)
40
