ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

Mind, Body & Business Podcast With Maria More ‘Demanding Better for Yourself’ | Episode 1

By Maria More
Majic 107.5/97.5
Majic 107.5/97.5
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SnlXZ_0hWUF0dg00

Subscribe To The Mind, Body & Business Podcast With Maria More” Podcast on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , Google , or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts!

Is it hard for you to regain motivation after a setback? Beyonce’s “Break My Soul,” is a reminder that we deserve love and can bounce back from adversity.  Meet your host, Maria More as she breaks down the message in the music and shares an intimate perspective on conquering self-doubt, healing from toxic relationships, and demanding better for yourself.

Also, learn how the Mind, Body, and Business 21 Day Challenge can jump-start or reignite your fitness journey, without the overwhelm. Maria shows you how to set practical, effective goals through the power of consistency in this debut episode.

Comments / 0

Related
Majic 107.5/97.5

Usher Is ‘Blown Away’ After Becoming The First Featured Artist Of Twitter’s ‘Behind The Memes’ Series

Never let it be said that Usher Raymond doesn’t have a sense of humor about himself. In fact, the “You Got It Bad” singer appears to be thrilled that he’s the first celebrity to be spotlighted on “Behind the Memes,” which HuffPost described as “a new content series that is a twist on the popular […] The post Usher Is ‘Blown Away’ After Becoming The First Featured Artist Of Twitter’s ‘Behind The Memes’ Series appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
MUSIC
Majic 107.5/97.5

Who?: Toxic Masculinity King Andrew Tate Banned From Facebook and Instagram

Controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate has been unceremoniously banned from Facebook and Instagram. The apps apparently drew the line at his allegedly encouraging violence against women. https://twitter.com/CultureCrave/status/1560656143801716736 For those of you sure asking, Andrew Tate is a former kickboxer who rose to fame after appearing, and also getting booted, from  Big Brother in the […] The post Who?: Toxic Masculinity King Andrew Tate Banned From Facebook and Instagram appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beyonce
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Google
Majic 107.5/97.5

Bad Bunny Kisses Male Backup Dancer During 2022 VMAs [Photo]

What a night for the VMAs! Bad Bunny delivered a shocking and steamy performance at the Yankee Stadium for the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday with his backup dancer affection. The Puerto Rican singer, 28, performed his hit song “Tití Me Preguntó” and in between his lyrics and energetic performance, he leaned to the […]
CELEBRITIES
Majic 107.5/97.5

Majic 107.5/97.5

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Majic 107.5/97.5 is the real sound of Atlanta.

 https://majicatl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy