Riot testing new Miss Fortune critical strike buffs on League PBE
In a new build on the League of Legends PBE server, Riot has given Miss Fortune more shock and awe to her twin pistols with a buff to her critical strike builds. Associate game designer Tim “Truexy” Jiang outlined the changes the developers have in store, featuring a damage increase to her Q ability, Double Up.
Small TFT 7.5 PBE patch sets up for bigger changes tomorrow
Riot Games dropped a minor PBE patch for Teamfiight Tactics Set 7.5 today, targeting Augments and an item while mostly resolving bug fixes. Balance changes for Dragonlands Uncharted Realms for today’s PBE patch were small, as the adjustments were locked in prior to the weekend, according to game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer. Instead of big changes, which are expected to drop tomorrow, the Set 7.5 PBE patch today resolved several important bug fixes.
TFT Set 7.5 PBE changes locked in prior to official launch
Riot Games has locked in the balance changes for Teamfight Tactics Set 7.5 on the PBE testing servers, allowing the meta to shape up prior to Dragonlands Uncharted Realms’ live launch next week. Players on the live servers have just over a week to wait for the release of...
PlayStation acquires Savage Game Studios, expands mobile gaming repertoire
Sony has acquired well-known mobile games developer Savage Game Studios. The company entered a definitive agreement with Savage Game Studios following a standout year in 2021, where it received over $4 million in funding to develop some of the most popular mobile games in the market today. The founders of...
Riot to implement 4-hour maintenance period for North America’s League and Teamfight Tactics servers at start of September
If you’re a late-night and early-morning League of Legends or Teamfight Tactics enjoyer, a mandatory gameplay break is in store for you later this week. Riot Games has notified all North American League and Teamfight Tactics players that between the hours of 2am CT to 6am CT on Thursday, Sept. 1, the servers will be down for maintenance. This maintenance period is being enforced while the developers “continue [their] global migration efforts to the cloud.”
Riot plans to buff iconic champs like Miss Fortune, Twisted Fate, and many more in League Patch 12.17
Riot Games has revealed the various champions and items that will receive buffs in the upcoming League of Legends Patch 12.17. Lead designer Matt “Phroxzon” Leun-Harrison has said that the dev team does not plan on changing the meta too much, especially since the 2022 World Championship is just around the corner.
Sonic Team developed Sonic Frontiers to be beaten however players want
When a game first enters development, the team behind it typically has an initial vision for how they think players will experience their final product once it launches. And, as the game comes along and testing continues, that vision is refined into a more practical idea for how each aspect of the game can be approached by a player.
What is Fortnite Rainbow Royale?
Epic Games has made it clear that Fortnite is a place of inclusion and positivity, welcoming anyone no matter who they are. To show that the company appreciates its LGBTQIA+ fans, Epic games hosts the Rainbow Royale, complete with free cosmetics and other special events through the end of the event and beyond. This year’s Rainbow Royale event has leaked early, showing some of the cosmetics.
Wordle game help: 5-letter words starting with ‘PRI’
Wordle has players guess a new five-letter word and each day has a new word to discover. If they fail six times they lose and the only clues available appear after the first attempt in the form of the letters that were used. The New York Times game has enough...
Nintendo Switch 7000 hours OLED burn-in experiment shows results, but you can relax
You may recall that earlier this year, YouTuber Bob Wulff began an experiment to see just how long it would take for the new Nintendo Switch OLED to suffer screen burn. Well, after 7000 hours, we have an update and it should quell any fears that players have. In a...
Is Sonic Frontiers open world? Collectibles, puzzles, and details on Open Zone concept
Sonic Frontiers is coming up fast on our tails, and of course Sonic fans have been itching to know everything about the title and whether the franchise follow-up is open world. SEGA said it wants to make a new game that “breaks away from the mold and achieve new things.”
Will Call of Duty points transfer to Warzone 2?
Warzone 2 is almost here, with Activision aiming to take players from its red-hot, run-and-game battle royale predecessor to the fancy new title. While there is no concrete date for the battle royale sequel’s release, word on the grapevine is it’s likely to make its way onto consoles in mid-November. When it does, some things will be transferred over, and CoD players are wondering if CoD points will be among them. The coins are a virtual currency used to purchase season passes, new characters, weapon blueprints, and other features within the game.
September Pokemon Go Limited Research day adds Shiny Inkay
Inkay, which was just added to Pokémon Go around this time last year, is getting another event centered around the Psychic-type squid. Players will be able to encounter it Shiny for the first time during the event. Pokémon Go announced a Limited Research featuring the Pokémon today. The event...
Sony and Tencent invest in Elden Ring developer FromSoftware
It seems that Tencent still hasn’t stopped its investing odyssey in Japanese game studios. This time, the Chinese company is investing in the developers that came up with the “souls-like” genre of games, FromSoftware. Takashi Mochizuki, a Bloomberg writer, said in a recent tweet that the Tencent...
Sodapoppin is ‘annoyed’ about the fresh WoW Classic Wrath of the Lich King servers
World of Warcraft Classic’s pre-patch for Wrath of the Lich King goes live today, and as any true fan would know, Sodapoppin is primed and ready to sink his teeth into some more legacy WoW content. Specifically, Soda is looking to join one of a small handful of fresh...
Deathloop, Sly Cooper, and more coming to PlayStation Plus in September
A new set of free titles is set to roll out in September for PlayStation Plus members, with monthly games that PlayStation Plus Essential users can enjoy and some big-name titles set for Extra and Premium players. Headlining those premium options are titles like Deathloop, Assassin’s Creed Origins, and, for players who want a more classic feel, the entirety of the Sly Cooper series.
Xbox glitch allows players to download and play FIFA 23 one month before release
FIFA 23, this year’s installment of EA Sports’ soccer franchise, has been leaked to Xbox players despite being one month away from release. FIFA 23 is set to release worldwide on Sept. 30, 2022, but Xbox owners have downloaded, played the game, and even accessed Ultimate Team, the game’s most popular mode where players fight against others to assemble the best soccer team possible, today. The glitch seemingly allows Xbox Series X|S users to download FIFA 23‘s Xbox One version and access the game.
The best WoW addons in Wrath of the Lich King Classic
World of Warcraft, generally speaking, has a stunning, yet intuitive and beginner-friendly UI design that has only, over the years, improved. No matter the effort and thought the Blizzard Entertainment developers put into the user interface, the WoW community, above all, takes delight in customizing almost every aspect of the game since it goes hand in hand with the spirit of MMORPGs.
Best MTG Green Draft cards in Dominaria United Limited
Use the color Green to its full potential in Draft. Green is a unique Magic: The Gathering color within Dominaria United Draft, synergizing with multicolor builds of three or more through Domain while also containing solid combat tricks. Kicker and Domain are the two main Dominaria United mechanics that will...
Tesla goes on major hiring spree for motor designers and engineers for humanoid Optimus robot ahead of prototype unveiling at September 30 artificial intelligence event
Tesla is on a major hiring spree for the teams that will build its humanoid robot Optimus, which is set to be unveiled September 30 at the company's AI Day. As CEO Elon Musk has recently touted the robot's potential uses - in domestic and manufacturing scenarios - and said that people will be 'blown away' by the artificial intelligence-powered machine, the company's hiring efforts seem to be ramping up.
