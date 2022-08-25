ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
NASDAQ

Why Shares of TAL Education Group, Uxin Limited, and Gaotu Techedu Are Rising Today

Shares of several Chinese companies that trade on U.S. Exchanges jumped today after U.S. and Chinese financial regulators announced a preliminary agreement for a long-standing auditing dispute between the two countries. Shares of the online education company TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) traded nearly 7.7% higher as of 12:07 p.m....
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Financial Sector Update for 08/29/2022: SACH, TCBK, OLB, CUEN

Financial stocks were narrowly lower in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index slipping 0.1% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 0.4%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.3% but the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was falling 0.1%. Bitcoin was rising 1.5% to...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Sonoco (SON) Stock Moves -0.33%: What You Should Know

Sonoco (SON) closed the most recent trading day at $64.20, moving -0.33% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.67% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.57%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%. Coming into today, shares of the...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Accenture (ACN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Accenture (ACN) closed at $295.14 in the latest trading session, marking a -1% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.67%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.57%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%. Coming into today, shares of the consulting company...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Svra#Eryp#Medical Services#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#General Health#The Nyse Health Care#Nasdaq Biotechnology#Invocell#Nasdaq Inc
NASDAQ

Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) closed the most recent trading day at $55.23, moving +0.71% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.67% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.57%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%. Coming into today, shares of the egg...
AGRICULTURE
NASDAQ

4 Warren Buffett Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

When it comes to investing greats, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett deserves to be in a class of his own. Since becoming CEO in 1965, he's overseen the creation of nearly $650 billion in value for his shareholders (himself included), and delivered a better than 3,600,000% total return on his company's Class A shares (BRK.A).
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Does Matson (NYSE:MATX) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Markets
NASDAQ

AMark Precious Metals Q4 Preview: Can Shares Stay Hot?

The Zacks Consumer Discretionary Sector has been hit harder than most in 2022, down more than 30%. Even over the last month, the sector’s 1% gain has lagged behind the S&P 500 notably. Facing record-high inflation, consumers have heavily pulled back their spending on non-essential items. A company in...
BUSINESS
NASDAQ

2 Unstoppable Industrial Stocks That Could Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million by 2032

If you're planning to turn $250,000 into $1 million in 10 years, you've got some work to do. To accomplish the feat, you'll have to earn an average compounded return of about 14.8% per year on your portfolio. To put that in perspective, the average annualized return of the S&P 500 index has been 10.93% since its inception in 1957. So you'll have to significantly outperform the index's long-run average over the next 10 years.
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Daily Dividend Report: LOW,EGP,SPTN,M,TCBK

The board of directors of Lowe's Companies has declared a quarterly cash dividend of one dollar and five cents per share, payable Nov. 2, 2022 to shareholders of record as of Oct. 19, 2022. EastGroup Properties announced today that its Board of Directors approved a 13.6% increase in its quarterly...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

3M's (MMM) Earplug Suits to Proceed, Averting Bankruptcy Rules

Despite the bankruptcy of its subsidiary, 3M Company MMM has been denied a preliminary injunction to more than 230,000 lawsuits the company is facing on account of allegedly selling defective combat earplugs. Following the ruling by a U.S. judge on Friday, shares of the company fell 9.5% at the close of business on Aug 26.
BUSINESS
NASDAQ

VTEB Crowded With Sellers

In trading on Monday, shares of the VTEB ETF (Symbol: VTEB) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $49.90 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Five-Star-Rated Insider Buys Plaza Retail REIT Stock: Should You?

Recently, Michael Aaron Zakuta, president and CEO of Plaza Retail REIT (TSE: PLZ.UN), has bought his company's shares. Could this mean that the company is undervalued and has upside potential ahead? Possibly. Analysts also think that the stock is undervalued, and its valuation suggests the same. Additionally, the stock has a respectable 6.6% dividend yield. Therefore, it seems like a solid investment.
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Is Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Using Too Much Debt?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.
STOCKS
NASDAQ

What Makes Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (RXDX) a New Buy Stock

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (RXDX) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. The Zacks rating relies solely on a company's...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Centene (CNC) Wins Medi-Cal Contracts but Loses 3 Counties

Centene Corporation CNC recently received a contract from California's health care services department, which enables the company to continue serving in nine counties. However, CNC lost a chunk from its contract as the Department of Health Care Services decided to award Los Angeles, Sacramento and Kern counties to its competitors.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NASDAQ

FMB Enters Oversold Territory

In trading on Monday, shares of the FMB ETF (Symbol: FMB) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $50.60 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
STOCKS
NASDAQ

The past three years for BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) investors has not been profitable

In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market index fund. But if you try your hand at stock picking, your risk returning less than the market. Unfortunately, that's been the case for longer term BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) shareholders, since the share price is down 10% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return of around 44%.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy