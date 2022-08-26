Putting together a capable mid-range phone is easier said than done. For an entry-level phone, the focus is solely on covering the essentials, while high-end flagships have carte blanche to offer just about every possible feature. Mid-range phones, however, demand an intricate balance between these two extremes. They’re not cheap enough to get away with any major compromises, nor do they have the luxury to include all high-end specs. Each phone maker follows a different playbook to combat this conundrum, but the phone I’ve been using for the past two weeks may have cracked the code perfectly: Google’s Pixel 6a.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO