Las Vegas, NV

A drier weekend, then heating up next week

By Sherry Swensk
8 News Now
8 News Now
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pj3nw_0hWUDGbd00

LAS VEGAS, NV (KLAS-TV) — Plenty of sunshine to start our Friday, but there is low-lying monsoon moisture still lurking in southern Nevada that is not leaving just yet. That means another day with chances for thunderstorms with the rising afternoon temps around 100 degrees. But after today, drier changes will be blowing our way. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has the first significant changes of the monsoon season arriving this weekend.

8 News Now

