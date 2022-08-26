CASA GRANDE, Ariz. – Shelby Alves makes her next trip of the summer to the Midwest, coming to Boone Speedway to put the final checkmark on her 2022 bucket list. The Friesen Performance IMCA Northern SportMod driver from Casa Grande, Ariz., qualified all five nights of the June Tougher Than Dirt Tour in North Dakota, and made the show at the 31st annual Harris Clash.

BOONE, IA ・ 2 HOURS AGO