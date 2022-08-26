Read full article on original website
Related
speedsport.com
$41,000-Plus In IMCA.TV Bonuses For Super Nationals
BOONE, Iowa — Saturday night champions crowned at the 40th annual IMCA Speedway Motors Super Nationals fueled by Casey’s will go home with even bigger paychecks courtesy of IMCA.TV. On the heels of a $15,550 boost last September, the SPEED SPORT.TV affiliate and official broadcast partner of IMCA...
speedsport.com
Bucket List Super Nationals Is Next For Arizona’s Alves
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. – Shelby Alves makes her next trip of the summer to the Midwest, coming to Boone Speedway to put the final checkmark on her 2022 bucket list. The Friesen Performance IMCA Northern SportMod driver from Casa Grande, Ariz., qualified all five nights of the June Tougher Than Dirt Tour in North Dakota, and made the show at the 31st annual Harris Clash.
Comments / 0