ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Dozens arrested after Just Stop Oil protesters target London petrol stations

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IcdiR_0hWUCNkV00

Forty-three climate activists were arrested after petrol stations across London were sabotaged, police said.

Protesters from Just Stop Oil rendered fuel pumps unusable by breaking display glass, covering them with spray paint and gluing themselves to them shortly after 6am on Friday.

Demonstrators also blocked access to forecourts by sitting on entrance roads with banners.

Just Stop Oil said 51 of its supporters disrupted seven petrol stations across the capital, including on Albert Embankment, central London, and in Acton, west London.

The Metropolitan Police said it arrested 43 people on suspicion of offences such as criminal damage and highway obstruction.

All those arrested remain in custody.

A group of activists also set off flares and unfurled a banner on Westminster Bridge shortly after 7am.

The Met said the banner was “quickly removed and the group left the area”.

The force added: “We will continue to monitor any protest activity across London.

“Our teams are ready to respond quickly to minimise disruption and take appropriate action against anyone causing criminal damage.

Just Stop Oil has repeatedly protested against new oil projects in recent days, including at service stations on the M25 motorway.

Tez Burns, 34, a bicycle mechanic and physics graduate from Swansea taking part in the action on Friday, said: “I can’t live with myself, knowing what I know, without doing all I can to stop new oil and gas.

“We are suffering the worst cost-of-living crisis in 40 years and facing climate breakdown because of our dependence on oil.

“Yet the Government is allowing energy companies to drive us into poverty with skyrocketing energy bills, and is failing to protect us from the consequences of climate collapse.

“Enough is enough.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Woman raped in bushes by man she met at bus station

A woman was raped in bushes by a man she met at a bus station, police have said. An image of a man wanted in connection with the incident in Gloucester on Friday night has been released by officers investigating the attack. Gloucestershire Police said a man had met the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Actress and model Charlbi Dean dies at 32

Charlbi Dean, the South African actor and model who had a breakout role in Cannes prize winner Triangle Of Sadness, has died at the age of 32. She died on Monday at a hospital in New York from a sudden unexpected illness, her representatives said. Dean also had a recurring...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Petrol Stations#West London#Central London#Oil And Gas#Service Stations#Protest#Stop Oil#The Metropolitan Police#Swansea
newschain

Cameron Smith’s switch to LIV Golf confirmed

Open champion Cameron Smith has joined LIV Golf. Smith has switched from the PGA Tour to the Saudi-backed series alongside Joaquin Niemann, Harold Varner III, Cameron Tringale, Marc Leishman and Anirban Lahiri, with all six players set to make their debuts at the LIV Golf Invitational Boston this week. The...
BOSTON, MA
newschain

Heavy fighting rages in Ukraine’s Russian-occupied south

Ukraine claims to have destroyed bridges and ammunition depots and pounded command posts in a surge of fighting in the Russian-occupied south, fuelling speculation that its long-awaited counteroffensive to try to turn the tide of war is under way. Russia said it repelled the attack and inflicted heavy casualties. The...
POLITICS
newschain

Either Truss or Sunak to be appointed PM at Balmoral, as race draws to a close

Boris Johnson and his successor will go to Balmoral next week for the appointment of the new prime minister, rather than Buckingham Palace. As the Conservative leadership contest draws to a close, a Buckingham Palace spokesman confirmed on Wednesday that either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak will be meeting the Queen in Scotland, rather than in London as is tradition.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Protests
newschain

Worst airline for flight delays revealed

Wizz Air was the worst airline for flight delays from UK airports last year, an investigation has found. The Hungarian carrier’s UK departures were an average of 14 minutes and 24 seconds behind schedule in 2021, according to analysis of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) data by the PA news agency.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
newschain

Spain violated political rights of Catalan officials, say UN experts

Independent human rights experts working with the United Nations say Spain violated the political rights of members of the Catalan government and parliament by stripping them of their duties prior to any conviction following the illegal independence vote in the region five years ago. The Human Rights Committee, a group...
POLITICS
newschain

The Queen and Boris Johnson: Constitutional problems, parties and apologies

Boris Johnson caused a certain amount of trouble for the nation’s longest reigning sovereign. Elizabeth II, as head of state, and Mr Johnson, as leader of the government, have witnessed turbulent times together of an unprecedented nature, with both Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic occurring during the prime minister’s short tenure.
POLITICS
newschain

Balmoral – the Queen’s Scottish home and summer retreat

The Queen’s Scottish retreat of Balmoral has been chosen as the venue where she will bid Boris Johnson goodbye and welcome the Prime Minister’s successor. Scotland has been a place of sanctuary for the royal family since Queen Victoria’s day where they relax and enjoy country pursuits.
U.K.
newschain

Teenager at centre of treatment dispute thanks kidney donor’s family

A teenager who was at the centre of a treatment dispute in a specialist court has thanked a kidney donor’s family for “saving his life”. William Verden, 17, of Lancaster, was earlier this year embroiled in litigation in the Court of Protection, where judges consider issues about people who lack the capacity to make decisions for themselves.
HEALTH
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
152K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy