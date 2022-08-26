CryptoCom realized its bungle more than seven months later. To become rich is everyone’s dream but to be rich by chance is not everyone’s fate. However, this isn’t a lottery-winning story that sounds crazier than fiction or an inventor who made a fortune from an accidental invention. This is a story about how CryptoCom accidentally transferred a whopping $10.5 million to a woman in Melbourne Australia when she was seeking a $100 refund.

