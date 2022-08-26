ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

USGS: 2 earthquakes shake homes in parts of northern New Jersey

Two earthquakes rumbled in New Jersey Tuesday evening, leaving some residents shaken up. The first quake struck a little after 5 p.m. The United States Geological Survey says this was a 2.3-magnitude earthquake just west of Morris Plains. It was about 5 km deep. A 1.7-magnitude aftershock hit near Lake...
MORRIS PLAINS, NJ
News 12

Potentially rabid fox forces closure of New Jersey state park

Park officials say a potentially rabid fox is to blame for the closure of a state park on one of its most popular weekends. The fox apparently had several recent encounters with people visiting Double Trouble State Park. This is the second animal encounter in a week to force the...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
News 12

Mount Vernon City Court judge dies at age 65

Judge William Edwards, a veteran Mount Vernon City Court judge, died suddenly on Monday. He was 65. Edwards had been on the bench since 2003. In a statement, Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard says he will be fondly remembered for his judicial acumen, advocacy and unwavering beliefs. He is survived by his...
MOUNT VERNON, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy

Comments / 0

Community Policy