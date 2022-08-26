Read full article on original website
Related
News 12
USGS: 2 earthquakes shake homes in parts of northern New Jersey
Two earthquakes rumbled in New Jersey Tuesday evening, leaving some residents shaken up. The first quake struck a little after 5 p.m. The United States Geological Survey says this was a 2.3-magnitude earthquake just west of Morris Plains. It was about 5 km deep. A 1.7-magnitude aftershock hit near Lake...
News 12
Potentially rabid fox forces closure of New Jersey state park
Park officials say a potentially rabid fox is to blame for the closure of a state park on one of its most popular weekends. The fox apparently had several recent encounters with people visiting Double Trouble State Park. This is the second animal encounter in a week to force the...
Part of New Jersey hiking trail closed after over 100 black vultures found dead in the area
Part of a hiking trail in Sussex County is closed after more than 100 black vultures were found dead in the area.
Did you feel it? 2 earthquakes rumble Tuesday night in parts of New Jersey, USGS says
Two earthquakes rumbled Tuesday night in Morris County.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News 12's Elizabeth Hashagen says goodbye to News 12 Long Island's Morning Show; will continue to host The New Normal
Hashagen is staying with News 12, but will move to a new time. She will continue to host the live, special report - The New Normal at 9 a.m.
News 12
Officials: Long Island mom, daughter ran credit card scheme racking up $850,000 in charges
A mom and daughter from Long Island are facing several charges after allegedly scamming credit card companies out of $850,000. The Manhattan District Attorney's office says Karen Geist and daughter Alyssa Geist are now facing felony grand larceny charges. Investigators say the mom, Karen Geist, made countless purchases with a...
News 12
Mount Vernon City Court judge dies at age 65
Judge William Edwards, a veteran Mount Vernon City Court judge, died suddenly on Monday. He was 65. Edwards had been on the bench since 2003. In a statement, Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard says he will be fondly remembered for his judicial acumen, advocacy and unwavering beliefs. He is survived by his...
Police: Long Island man found in car with fatal gunshot wound in the Bronx
The NYPD says it has identified the man found in a car with a gunshot wound in the Bronx over the weekend.
RELATED PEOPLE
Superintendent: 3 suspects break into multiple mailboxes in Mount Vernon building
Building superintendent Vince Force told News 12 three suspects buzzed their way into the building and went straight for the mailboxes. They were able to open them and take all the mail that they could find.
Authorities: 1 person dead, 2 people in critical condition after drowning in Catskills lake
They say the three victims were in the water for at least 15 minutes before they were rescued.
Comments / 0