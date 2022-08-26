ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fat People#Childhood Obesity#Pediatrics#Linus Diabetes#Plos#Diseases#Middle Childhood#Parenting Tips#General Health#Pediatric Obesity#Plos Digital#Drexel University#Campbell#Upper Respiratory
MedicalXpress

Population-based study: Autoimmune disorders increase risk of cardiovascular disease

About 10% of the population in high income regions like Europe and the United States has been diagnosed with one or multiple autoimmune disorders. Examples are rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, systemic sclerosis, lupus erythematosus and type I diabetes. Although earlier research has suggested associations between some of these disorders and a higher risk of cardiovascular disease, these studies were often too small and limited to selected autoimmune or selected cardiovascular conditions to draw conclusive evidence on the necessity of cardiovascular disease prevention among patients with autoimmune disease, until now.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Healthline

How to Reverse Fatty Liver Disease

Fatty liver disease occurs when an excess amount of fat is present in your liver. This can be due to several underlying conditions such as:. Lifestyle factors, including a high fat diet and a sedentary lifestyle, can increase your risk of fatty liver disease. While the outlook for people with...
WEIGHT LOSS
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

Long COVID symptoms affect 1 in 8 adults, some for 2 years

Three new studies report on long-COVID symptoms and medical conditions in adults and children, with the first finding that one in eight adults experiences lingering symptoms; another detailing new cardiovascular, renal, and metabolic findings in children; and a third finding persistent loss of taste and smell after 2 years. 12.7%...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
MedicalXpress

Vitamin D supplementation may aid new-onset pediatric type 1 diabetes

High-dose vitamin D supplementation in pediatric patients with new-onset type 1 diabetes may reduce complications, according to a study published online Aug. 18 in Frontiers in Endocrinology. Benjamin Udoka Nwosu, M.D., from the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell in New Hyde Park, New York, randomly assigned 36 children and...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ohmymag.co.uk

Fatty liver disease: The hidden symptoms you should know about

You probably know that jaundice—the yellowing of the eyes and skin — is a likely sign of liver problem. But since diseases linked to the liver hardly show other symptoms, they could go undiagnosed and untreated until they are well advanced, at which point it might be too late. There are some other signs of fatty liver disease to be aware of.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
PsyPost

Neuroimaging study indicates bariatric surgery can reverse the accelerated brain aging caused by obesity

New research provides evidence that bariatric surgery for obesity is associated with significant improvements in brain age. The new findings appear in the journal NeuroImage. “It is important to improve our understanding of how obesity-linked cardiometabolic alterations relate to brain and cognitive health, which may in turn improve the overall health prospects of our aging society,” said study author Andréanne Michaud, an assistant professor at the School of Nutrition at Laval University.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Associated Press

Hello Heart Announces a Groundbreaking Feature for Managing Cholesterol, Becoming the First and Only Digital Therapeutic to Tackle Whole-Heart Health

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 30, 2022-- Hello Heart, the only digital therapeutic that focuses exclusively on heart health, today announced a new cholesterol management feature, designed to empower people to improve their heart health. The first-of-its-kind, Hello Heart’s ‘My Cholesterol’ allows users to easily track and understand their cholesterol levels, and provides personalized insights based on peer-reviewed, published recommendations, encouraging them to make positive lifestyle changes to improve their health. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005062/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

Symptoms of Prediabetes

Approximately 38% of adults and 28% of children in the United States have prediabetes, a health condition associated with abnormally high blood sugar levels. While blood sugar (glucose) levels are elevated in prediabetes, they are not high enough to be diagnosed as type 2 diabetes. This article highlights the possible...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

New drug candidate developed to treat type 2 diabetes

A team of researchers from Helmholtz Munich, the German Center for Diabetes Research (DZD) and Novo Nordisk have developed a new hormone combination for the future treatment of type 2 diabetes. The scientists have combined the blood sugar-reducing effects of the drugs tesaglitazar and GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide-1) in a new and highly effective drug. The advantage is that, by combining tesaglitazar with GLP-1, the tesaglitazar only enters tissue that contains GLP-1 receptors. This reduces the adverse effects of tesaglitazar while increasing the effects on sugar metabolism. The new drug has already been successfully tested in animal studies. The findings were published in Nature Metabolism.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy