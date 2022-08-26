Read full article on original website
nypressnews.com
Eyesight warning: Teenager ‘blind’ after eating one of the nation’s favourite meals daily
Sight, along with touch, hearing, smell and taste, helps you to navigate the world and appreciate all it has to offer. That’s why maintaining it is so essential. Although vision declines with age, evidence suggests diet plays a role in eye health too. In fact, a teenager went “blind”...
Drink loved by almost everyone raises risk of throat cancer
BRITS who enjoy a hot brew are at a soaring risk of developing cancer - but it all depends on how you drink it. Researchers found a link between those who drank tea and coffee with esophageal cancer. Around 10,000 people are diagnosed with the illness in the UK each...
Blood clots, heart problems, kidney failure: COVID creates a higher risk for rare pediatric health problems, new CDC study finds
Kids who have had COVID are also more likely to develop Type 1 diabetes, an autoimmune condition that destroys the body’s ability to make insulin, researchers found.
What Really Happens To Your Body When You Have Fatty Liver Disease
Fatty liver disease is a common form of liver disease characterized by the abnormal accumulation of fat in the liver. Here's what it does to your body.
MedicalXpress
Population-based study: Autoimmune disorders increase risk of cardiovascular disease
About 10% of the population in high income regions like Europe and the United States has been diagnosed with one or multiple autoimmune disorders. Examples are rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, systemic sclerosis, lupus erythematosus and type I diabetes. Although earlier research has suggested associations between some of these disorders and a higher risk of cardiovascular disease, these studies were often too small and limited to selected autoimmune or selected cardiovascular conditions to draw conclusive evidence on the necessity of cardiovascular disease prevention among patients with autoimmune disease, until now.
Healthline
How to Reverse Fatty Liver Disease
Fatty liver disease occurs when an excess amount of fat is present in your liver. This can be due to several underlying conditions such as:. Lifestyle factors, including a high fat diet and a sedentary lifestyle, can increase your risk of fatty liver disease. While the outlook for people with...
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy
Long COVID symptoms affect 1 in 8 adults, some for 2 years
Three new studies report on long-COVID symptoms and medical conditions in adults and children, with the first finding that one in eight adults experiences lingering symptoms; another detailing new cardiovascular, renal, and metabolic findings in children; and a third finding persistent loss of taste and smell after 2 years. 12.7%...
MedicalXpress
People reporting symptoms of both insomnia and obstructive sleep apnea at an increased risk of death
People reporting symptoms of both insomnia and a high risk of obstructive sleep apnea are at an increased risk of death, compared to people without the conditions, a new Flinders University analysis has found. Lead authors Dr. Alexander Sweetman and Dr. Yohannes Melaku say the study highlights the importance of...
MedicalXpress
Vitamin D supplementation may aid new-onset pediatric type 1 diabetes
High-dose vitamin D supplementation in pediatric patients with new-onset type 1 diabetes may reduce complications, according to a study published online Aug. 18 in Frontiers in Endocrinology. Benjamin Udoka Nwosu, M.D., from the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell in New Hyde Park, New York, randomly assigned 36 children and...
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News
People With Gout Are At Higher Risk Of Stroke And Heart Disease, According To New Study
Experts from the University of Nottingham and Keele University have found that in the four months after a gout flare, the risk of heart attacks and strokes temporarily goes up. Those who had a heart attack or stroke were found to be more than twice as likely to have flared...
ohmymag.co.uk
Fatty liver disease: The hidden symptoms you should know about
You probably know that jaundice—the yellowing of the eyes and skin — is a likely sign of liver problem. But since diseases linked to the liver hardly show other symptoms, they could go undiagnosed and untreated until they are well advanced, at which point it might be too late. There are some other signs of fatty liver disease to be aware of.
PsyPost
Neuroimaging study indicates bariatric surgery can reverse the accelerated brain aging caused by obesity
New research provides evidence that bariatric surgery for obesity is associated with significant improvements in brain age. The new findings appear in the journal NeuroImage. “It is important to improve our understanding of how obesity-linked cardiometabolic alterations relate to brain and cognitive health, which may in turn improve the overall health prospects of our aging society,” said study author Andréanne Michaud, an assistant professor at the School of Nutrition at Laval University.
From cramps to bloating – the ‘IBS’ symptoms that could actually be sign of little known disease
IF you’re regularly suffering from symptoms such as bloating, cramps, constipation and/or diarrhoea, you might assume it’s down to Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS). A whopping 15% of Brits suffer with IBS, however, there’s a condition that’s relatively unheard of - histamine intolerance - that shares a lot of the same key symptoms.
How Restless Legs Syndrome Affects Sleep
Restless Legs Syndrome is a neurological sleep disorder that causes uncontrollable urges to move your legs while sitting in an idle position or lying down.
Type 3 diabetes: Symptoms, causes and treatments
The term ‘type 3 diabetes’ in increasingly being used to describe Alzheimer’s disease
What to Know About Peripheral Artery Disease—and Its Connection to Diabetes
When we think of clogged arteries, most of us think about the heart. “But buildup of fatty plaques can happen in any artery, including those that carry blood away from the heart,” says Dr. Samuel Kim, a preventive cardiologist and lipidologist at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York.
Hello Heart Announces a Groundbreaking Feature for Managing Cholesterol, Becoming the First and Only Digital Therapeutic to Tackle Whole-Heart Health
MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 30, 2022-- Hello Heart, the only digital therapeutic that focuses exclusively on heart health, today announced a new cholesterol management feature, designed to empower people to improve their heart health. The first-of-its-kind, Hello Heart’s ‘My Cholesterol’ allows users to easily track and understand their cholesterol levels, and provides personalized insights based on peer-reviewed, published recommendations, encouraging them to make positive lifestyle changes to improve their health. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005062/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
WebMD
Abnormal Heart Chamber Linked to Higher Dementia Risk: Study
Aug. 22, 2022 – Older adults with an upper heart chamber that’s of abnormal size or doesn’t work well may have up to a 35% higher risk for dementia, according to new research. The condition, called atrial cardiopathy, involves abnormalities in the left atrium, one of the...
verywellhealth.com
Symptoms of Prediabetes
Approximately 38% of adults and 28% of children in the United States have prediabetes, a health condition associated with abnormally high blood sugar levels. While blood sugar (glucose) levels are elevated in prediabetes, they are not high enough to be diagnosed as type 2 diabetes. This article highlights the possible...
MedicalXpress
New drug candidate developed to treat type 2 diabetes
A team of researchers from Helmholtz Munich, the German Center for Diabetes Research (DZD) and Novo Nordisk have developed a new hormone combination for the future treatment of type 2 diabetes. The scientists have combined the blood sugar-reducing effects of the drugs tesaglitazar and GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide-1) in a new and highly effective drug. The advantage is that, by combining tesaglitazar with GLP-1, the tesaglitazar only enters tissue that contains GLP-1 receptors. This reduces the adverse effects of tesaglitazar while increasing the effects on sugar metabolism. The new drug has already been successfully tested in animal studies. The findings were published in Nature Metabolism.
