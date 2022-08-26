Read full article on original website
Brief lockdown at two Metro East schools, report of gun unfounded
Two schools in the Whiteside School District briefly went on lockdown Tuesday afternoon after police responded to a report of a possible gun at a school.
Two Centralia men face felony theft charges following separate incidents
Two men arrested by Centralia Police over the weekend for felony theft were formally charged in Marion County Court on Monday. 44-year-old Joshua Keebler of North Wall was charged with exerting control over the property of Intermountain Electronics. He’s accused of taking scrap metal. Centralia Police say the stolen metal has been recovered. Keebler was arrested on Sunday after the theft occurred last week. The bond was set at $10,000. Keebler was ordered to have no contact with Intermountain if released on bond. The public defender was appointed to represent him.
Vehicle broken into at Route 66 Drive-In, 3 suspects at large
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Crime Stoppers of Sangamon and Menard counties is asking for help identifying the person who broke into a vehicle at the Route 66 Drive-In at Knight's Action Park earlier this month. A vehicle was burglarized sometime between 11 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. on August 6.
Woman wanted for delivery of over 900 grams of meth
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A woman is wanted for delivery of methamphetamine over 900 grams. Decatur Police Department says they are looking for Bridget A. Yokley, 38. If you know her location, you're urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477.
Armed and dangerous murder suspects on the loose
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Two men are wanted in connection with the murder of Arrion McClelland. Decatur Police say they are looking for Omari C. Walker, 18, and Kyle Escoe, 18. Both of them are wanted on charges of first-degree murder. We're told they should be considered armed and...
Man charged with assaulting officers at Metro East nightclub
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man has been charged with assaulting and resisting two officers at a Metro East nightclub on April 20. Leland Cherry Jr. is charged with two counts each of aggravated battery to a peace officer and resisting a peace officer. He is also charged with one count of aggravated assault.
Springfield Man Gets 55 Years In Death Of U.S. Marshal
A Springfield man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison in the death of a U.S. marshal who attempted to serve an arrest warrant on him. 43-year-old Floyd Brown was convicted in April of multiple charges stemming from the 2019 incident that began at a Rockford hotel. Members of the U.S. marshal’s fugitive task force attempted to arrest Brown in his third-floor hotel room, but he fired multiple shots through the door and wall, narrowly missing the officers. Brown then jumped out the window and confronted Deputy Marshal Jacob Keltner in the parking lot.
JPD Investigating Monday Evening Vehicle Theft
Jacksonville Police are seeking information from the public after a vehicle was stolen from a residence last night. Police received a call of a vehicle theft in progress in the 700 block of East Beecher Avenue at twenty minutes after eight last night. The caller reported to dispatch that their red Nissan Altima sedan had just left the driveway with an unknown person in it.
Rural Roodhouse Man Found Unfit For Trial in Home Invasion from June
A rural Roodhouse man who broke into a home east of Roodhouse armed with a buck knife in late June has been found unfit to stand trial. 30 year old John J. Scheferkort is currently awaiting transport into the Illinois Department of Human Services after he was found unfit to stand trial in Greene County last week.
Pana man arrested for possession of meth
PANA, ill. (WCCU) — A Pana man is facing meth charges after an arrest last week. Daniel Durbin, 40, was charged on Monday, Aug. 29 with unlawful possession of methamphetamine with prior unlawful possession of methamphetamine conviction. Shelby County State's Attorney Nichole Kroncke says that on August 26, Durbin...
Police Beat for Monday, August 29th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a 44-year-old Wamac man for the theft of metal from outside the Inter-Mountain Electronics building in the Centralia Industrial Park. Police allege Joshua Keebler of North Wall in Wamac took the metal on August 25th. The metal was recovered and Keebler was taken into custody on Sunday and transported to the Marion County Jail pending a final decision on charges.
Marion County Coroner identifies man found in Salem Reservoir
Marion County Coroner Troy Cannon has identified the man found dead in the Salem Reservoir Sunday morning as 26-year-old Quienton Jolliff of Salem. Cannon says a preliminary investigation indicates that Jolliff had been fishing from the bank and had apparently lost consciousness subsequent to drug usage and fell or rolled from the embankment into the water.
Springfield man sentenced for making, using counterfeit credit cards
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Springfield man was sentenced on Thursday, August 25 to 24 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for his role in an elaborate scheme that involved making and using counterfeit credit cards. Calvin Christian, III, 31, of the 1700 block of...
Student Displays Knife In Springfield Classroom; No One Hurt
District 186 won’t discuss specifics of an incident last week where a young student at Graham Elementary School in Springfield reportedly displayed a knife in class. The president of the Springfield Education Association, Aaron Graves, describes the weapon as a “larger knife,” bigger than a standard pocket knife, but says it does not appear the student intended to threaten anyone with it. It’s unclear where the student got the knife. The teacher in the classroom was able to disarm the student.
Centralia investigating gunshot fired during noon hour, lose suspect following high-speed chase
The Centralia Police Department is investing a single gunshot fired during the noon hour Saturday in the northeast section of the city. A chase of a possible suspect followed at more than 80 miles per hour going the wrong direction on Elm Street. Centralia Police Lieutenant Steve Whritenour says an...
Three Arrested After Shots Fired Incident on East Chambers Street
Jacksonville Police arrested two individuals after a handgun was fired during an argument this afternoon. A complainant reported shots being fired during an argument at a residence in the 600 block of East Chambers Street at 12:50PM. Upon arrival and after a short investigation, police arrested 27 year old Jordan...
Alton Police & Fire respond to North Alton crash
The Alton Police and Fire Departments responded to a two-car crash with injuries in North Alton this morning. The following is information from Alton Police Deputy Chief Jarrett Ford:. The Alton Police and Fire Departments responded to a call of a traffic crash in the 2400 block of State St....
Multiple Charges For Ramsey Man
Brandon Buatte, age 33 of Ramsey, faces multiple criminal charges in Fayette County. The felony charges include alleged unlawful possession of 15 to 100 grams of methamphetamine, aggravated domestic battery, two counts of possession of controlled substances and possession of a stolen vehicle. Bail was set at %7,500 cash. A...
Coroner identifies pedestrian killed on Illinois Route 29
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- The Sangamon County Coroner has identified a pedestrian struck and killed during a motor vehicle accident on Illinois Route 29. The pedestrian was identified as Gordon Matthews, 69, of Springfield. According to the coroner, Matthews was pronounced dead at 11:32 p.m. on Friday, August 26, at...
Metro East kindergartner hit by car while walking home from school
CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV) - School-zone safety upgrades are coming to a Metro East school district after a 5-year-old student was hit by a car. Fortunately, the student walked away alive with only scrapes and bruises. “It’s just heartbreaking that people don’t care,” says the boy’s mother, Sadie Nolen....
