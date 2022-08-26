Read full article on original website
lafourchegazette.com
GREGORY GISCLAIR
Gregory “Greg” P. Gisclair, 64, a native of Galliano and resident of Cut Off passed away on Monday, August 29th, 2022. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Friday, September 2nd, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until service time at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Galliano. His funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 a.m. with procession following to his burial at Cheramie Cemetery.
lafourchegazette.com
RYAN FRANCE
It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of Ryan Louis France, 35, a native of Matthews, La and resident of Bayou Blue on Friday, August 26, 2022 at his home. Family and friends are invited to attend the Visitation on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 from 12:30 Noon until 2:00 p.m. at St. Hilary of Poitiers Catholic Church in Raceland. A Memorial Mass will begin at 2:00 p.m.
lafourchegazette.com
The Bayou Country Children’s Museum receives donations from local artist Sabina Miller
A local artist has donated proceeds from her art sales to the Bayou Country Children's Museum in Thibodaux. Sabina Miller is a Culture/Tradition Bearer who artistically expresses her love of the natural Southern Habitat and the beauty of its inhabitants. With a major focus on the Bayou, Miller crafts small...
lafourchegazette.com
Nicholls Releases Hurricane Ida Documentary Trailer
Nicholls is set to release a Hurricane Ida documentary covering the storm, its damage and Nicholls’ response, and in commemoration of Ida’s one-year anniversary, the trailer for the documentary is now available for viewing. As the fifth-largest storm ever to hit the United States with max wind speeds...
lafourchegazette.com
State Bank's Business Spotlight: Me-Maw’s Cajun Cuisine loves serving its customers
Just into the Town of Golden Meadow off La. Highway 3235 sits one of the most delicious locally owned eateries — a spot that will keep you coming back for more. Me-Maw’s Cajun Cuisine is located at 2606 North Alex Plaisance Boulevard — the home it’s enjoyed for several years after originally opening in Larose in 2013.
lafourchegazette.com
Gary Acosta announces candidacy for Lockport Mayor
I, Gary J. Acosta, Sr., officially announce my candidacy for Lockport Mayor. I am a lifelong resident of Lockport and have been married to Angela Brown for 45 years. We have four children and four grandchildren. I presently serve as Town Councilman and have been without a salary since being elected. When elected, I will continue to do the same barring any laws prohibiting it.
lafourchegazette.com
GALLERY: Central Lafourche vs. Haynes Academy - Prep Volleyball
The Central Lafourche volleyball team opened its 2022 season on Tuesday afternoon, opening up with a non-district match with Haynes Academy. Haynes scored a straight-sets win in the varsity match, winning 25-15, 25-17 and 25-15. They also won the JV match. See photos of both matches online.
lafourchegazette.com
Hurricane Festival to return in 2022 after COVID and IDA issues
The Cut Off Youth Center’s biggest annual fundraiser is all set to come back in 2022. The Hurricane Festival is returning this year after taking two years off — first for COVID in 2020, then due to Ida last fall. This year’s event will be from Sept. 23-25 on the grounds of the youth center.
lafourchegazette.com
Lafourche Booking Log - August 28, 2022
The following suspects were arrested in Lafourche Parish on August 28, 2022.
lafourchegazette.com
Local business proudly re-opens after Ida's destruction
Walk into Premier Gifting Co. in Cut Off today and you’ll see a gorgeous, well-kept store with beautiful florals, gift items and more — all kept in a lovely brick and mortar storefront in Cut Off. To the outsider, you’d never recognize or know the work that’s gone...
lafourchegazette.com
Cashless tolling to resume on LA 1 on September 6
Lafourche Parish — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development reminds LA 1 drivers that cashless tolling operations will resume on September 6, 2022 at noon, following completed repairs made from damage caused by Hurricane Ida in August 2021. The switch to an all-electronic tolling system will keep customers moving and reduce traffic delays on LA 1.
lafourchegazette.com
KATRINA PROBLEMS, IDA SOLUTIONS
The South Lafourche Levee District studied the effect that Hurricane Katrina’s storm surge had on flood protection projects in New Orleans, St. Bernard, and Plaquemines. The District found that the flood protection projects in St. Bernard and Plaquemines were overwhelmed by the height of the storm surge. The issues in New Orleans were not the levees, but the floodwalls that failed to protect the city. The I-walls along drainage canals had structural problems which lead to breeches in the walls at 17th Street Canal and London Avenue Canal.
