The South Lafourche Levee District studied the effect that Hurricane Katrina’s storm surge had on flood protection projects in New Orleans, St. Bernard, and Plaquemines. The District found that the flood protection projects in St. Bernard and Plaquemines were overwhelmed by the height of the storm surge. The issues in New Orleans were not the levees, but the floodwalls that failed to protect the city. The I-walls along drainage canals had structural problems which lead to breeches in the walls at 17th Street Canal and London Avenue Canal.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO