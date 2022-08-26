ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sciotopost.com

Pickaway County Sheriff Vehicle Collides with Deer on US-23

Pickaway – a crash occured around 9 pm last night on US-23 when a Pickaway County sheriff patrol vehilce and a deer collided. Accoridng to the Pickaway County sheriff’s office the unit was heading Northbound on US-23 in the area of Deer creek when a six-point buck ran out of some tall growth and into the roadway. The deer ran into the path of the vehilce and struck the front right side of the vehicle disabling it.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Chillicothe, OH
Crime & Safety
Ross County, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Ross County, OH
City
Ross, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Chillicothe, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Cocaine laced with fentanyl reported in Chillicothe area

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Cocaine mixed with the dangerous synthetic opioid fentanyl has been reported in the Chillicothe area. The alert came Monday evening through the SOAR “Overdose Surge and Deadly Batch” alert system. The SOAR Initiative (Safety, Outreach, Autonomy Respect) was originally founded by a group...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Chillicothe teen tries to burn down his family’s home

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A Chillicothe teen is in hot water after authorities say he attempted to set his family’s home on fire. Officers with the police department responded to a Vine Street residence yesterday afternoon after the parents of the teen came home and discovered several burn marks on the wall in their living room.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotopost.com

Hocking County – Man Threatens with Machete

Hocking County – A man was arrested after threatening with a very large sharp object. According to Hocking County sheriff’s office, on August 25, 2022, they responded to East Fork Road on a report of a male threatening another male with a machete. When they arrived the two...
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Ross Co#Community Action#Ross County Community
sciotopost.com

Man Charged with Trafficking Drugs after Hiding in Tarlton Gas Station Bathroom

Tarlton – Two men were charged and one man was arrested and taken to jail for trafficking and possession of Fentanyl. According to Pickaway County Sheriff’s office, on August 29, 2022, they were dispatched to 25 N Harrison Street within the village of Tarlton, Pickaway County in reference to a vehicle complaint. Dispatch said a gray Saturn SUV was all over the roadway and almost struck a vehicle head-on as it was driving on SR 159. The caller advised the vehicle then pulled into the Tarlton Market (25 N Harrison) and the driver exited the vehicle and walked into the store.
TARLTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe Police Investigate Two Deaths Inside Home

Chillicothe- Chillicothe police are at the home of a death investigation of two people dead in a home. Around 4 pm Chillicothe was called to a home located at 660 block of Cedar street. Witnesses told Sciotopost that they had the area blocked off, and investigators were inside the home.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

New charges for teen in Groveport football game shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old has been indicted in connection to a Friday evening shooting during a high school football game in Groveport. Columbus resident James Keys has been charged in Franklin County Common Pleas Court with discharging a firearm, felonious assault and tampering with evidence, court records show. Keys had originally been charged with […]
GROVEPORT, OH
sciotopost.com

UPDATE: One Dead in Car into House Crash in Ross County

Chillicothe – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single vehicle fatal crash involving a pedestrian that occurred on Pleasant Valley Road approximately one tenth of a mile northwest of SR 104. On August 29, 2022, at approximately 6:20 P.M. a 2005 Cadillac CTS, driven by Jesse Garcilaso,...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe – Woman Arrested After Found Dancing in the Streets

Chillicothe – A woman was arrested after calls of complaint of a suspicious female dancing in the streets. According to Ross County Sheriffs’ office around 7:31 pm on Saturday, deputies were called to the area of Bridge Street for a woman dancing in the roadway. When they arrived...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two women shot multiple times in south Columbus

You can watch street surveillance footage of the car in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for the suspect who shot two women in the Livingston Avenue Area on the south side. On Sunday, officers went to the 1000 block of Lockbourne Road around 7:00 a.m. after reports of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWK 13 News

Man dead after trying to rescue dog from Ohio quarry

OBETZ, Ohio (WCMH) — A 50-year-old man died Tuesday after attempting to rescue his dog from a quarry in Obetz, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said. Just before 10:45 a.m. Monday, crews with the Columbus Division of Fire arrived to a body of water behind Vance Outdoors on Alum Creek Drive, where a dive team […]
OBETZ, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy