Pike County Murders: Jury officially seated for trial of a Wagner family member
WAVERLY — A jury has officially been seated in the first trial in the Pike County Murders case six years after eight members of the Rhoden family were killed, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati. It was a week-long process. The jury is comprised of nine women...
Shots fired after Columbus clerk refuses to sell man cigarette
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man accused of shooting at a cashier who refused to sell him a cigarette. On Saturday, an argument broke out after a cashier wouldn’t sell the armed suspect a single cigarette at an east side store on the 1200 block of Mount Vernon Avenue, according […]
Pickaway County Sheriff Vehicle Collides with Deer on US-23
Pickaway – a crash occured around 9 pm last night on US-23 when a Pickaway County sheriff patrol vehilce and a deer collided. Accoridng to the Pickaway County sheriff’s office the unit was heading Northbound on US-23 in the area of Deer creek when a six-point buck ran out of some tall growth and into the roadway. The deer ran into the path of the vehilce and struck the front right side of the vehicle disabling it.
An attack on a Vinton County High School freshman leaves family with questions for the district
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WOUB) – A freshman at Vinton County High School was treated for a concussion and other minor injuries after an attack by a fellow student during lunch on the fifth day of classes, leaving her father with a lot of questions for the school administration. Aric...
Cocaine laced with fentanyl reported in Chillicothe area
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Cocaine mixed with the dangerous synthetic opioid fentanyl has been reported in the Chillicothe area. The alert came Monday evening through the SOAR “Overdose Surge and Deadly Batch” alert system. The SOAR Initiative (Safety, Outreach, Autonomy Respect) was originally founded by a group...
Chillicothe teen tries to burn down his family’s home
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A Chillicothe teen is in hot water after authorities say he attempted to set his family’s home on fire. Officers with the police department responded to a Vine Street residence yesterday afternoon after the parents of the teen came home and discovered several burn marks on the wall in their living room.
Teen girl reported missing in Fairfield County, may be headed toward Perry County
LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a teenage girl missing since Aug. 25. Nikia Willis left her home at approximately 6 p.m. and is possibly headed to Perry County with a person named Thomas Hanna. Nikia was last seen wearing a black Puma shirt […]
Hocking County – Man Threatens with Machete
Hocking County – A man was arrested after threatening with a very large sharp object. According to Hocking County sheriff’s office, on August 25, 2022, they responded to East Fork Road on a report of a male threatening another male with a machete. When they arrived the two...
Three injured in shootings near Columbus grocery store, restaurant
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating what they said are two related shootings in east Columbus Tuesday night. According to police, the first report was called in at approximately 6:58 p.m. at a Kroger grocery store on the block of 2000 East Main Street. Police found a 23-year-old woman who told officers she […]
Man Charged with Trafficking Drugs after Hiding in Tarlton Gas Station Bathroom
Tarlton – Two men were charged and one man was arrested and taken to jail for trafficking and possession of Fentanyl. According to Pickaway County Sheriff’s office, on August 29, 2022, they were dispatched to 25 N Harrison Street within the village of Tarlton, Pickaway County in reference to a vehicle complaint. Dispatch said a gray Saturn SUV was all over the roadway and almost struck a vehicle head-on as it was driving on SR 159. The caller advised the vehicle then pulled into the Tarlton Market (25 N Harrison) and the driver exited the vehicle and walked into the store.
Unsafe living, criminal activity among accusations in lawsuit against South Franklinton apartments
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An apartment complex in South Franklinton that Columbus police has been called to hundreds of times in the past 12 months is being sued by the city. The City of Columbus announced Tuesday that City Attorney Zach Klein has filed a lawsuit to declare the Southpark Apartments — among the largest […]
Family of man who died in Columbus hit-and-run demanding justice
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A daughter is asking for answers after her father died in a hit-and-run crash in late June. 10TV spoke with LaTasha Toone who said her father, 59-year-old Craig Harper, was riding his bike home from work after midnight on East Dublin Granville Road near Interstate 71.
Chillicothe Police Investigate Two Deaths Inside Home
Chillicothe- Chillicothe police are at the home of a death investigation of two people dead in a home. Around 4 pm Chillicothe was called to a home located at 660 block of Cedar street. Witnesses told Sciotopost that they had the area blocked off, and investigators were inside the home.
Car crashes into home in central Ohio, killing man on porch
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A man sitting on his porch was killed Monday evening when a car driven by a suspected drunken driver crashed into the home, the State Highway Patrol says. Cody Jordan, 27, of Chillicothe, was taken to Adena Regional Medical Center after the crash but died of...
New charges for teen in Groveport football game shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old has been indicted in connection to a Friday evening shooting during a high school football game in Groveport. Columbus resident James Keys has been charged in Franklin County Common Pleas Court with discharging a firearm, felonious assault and tampering with evidence, court records show. Keys had originally been charged with […]
UPDATE: One Dead in Car into House Crash in Ross County
Chillicothe – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single vehicle fatal crash involving a pedestrian that occurred on Pleasant Valley Road approximately one tenth of a mile northwest of SR 104. On August 29, 2022, at approximately 6:20 P.M. a 2005 Cadillac CTS, driven by Jesse Garcilaso,...
Chillicothe – Woman Arrested After Found Dancing in the Streets
Chillicothe – A woman was arrested after calls of complaint of a suspicious female dancing in the streets. According to Ross County Sheriffs’ office around 7:31 pm on Saturday, deputies were called to the area of Bridge Street for a woman dancing in the roadway. When they arrived...
Two women shot multiple times in south Columbus
You can watch street surveillance footage of the car in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for the suspect who shot two women in the Livingston Avenue Area on the south side. On Sunday, officers went to the 1000 block of Lockbourne Road around 7:00 a.m. after reports of […]
Man dead after trying to rescue dog from Ohio quarry
OBETZ, Ohio (WCMH) — A 50-year-old man died Tuesday after attempting to rescue his dog from a quarry in Obetz, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said. Just before 10:45 a.m. Monday, crews with the Columbus Division of Fire arrived to a body of water behind Vance Outdoors on Alum Creek Drive, where a dive team […]
Woman dead after being hit by a car in southwest Franklin County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is dead after she was hit by a car Monday night near the South Hilltop. 41-year-old Pamela Hurst of Columbus was found on the side of the road just after 8:30 p.m. south of Brown Road near U.S. 62 in a section of the South Hilltop that falls outside […]
