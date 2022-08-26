The cryptocurrency market bounced today, adding over $50 billion to its capitalization on the back of considerable gains from both Bitcoin and Ethereum. The past 24 hours took a turn for the better as, the broader cryptocurrency market added over $50 billion to its total capitalization and reclaimed the coveted $1 trillion level. This comes on the back of Bitcoin reclaiming $20K and Ethereum pushing for $1.6K at the time of this writing.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO