Read full article on original website
Related
cryptopotato.com
Following a 30% Drop in 2 Weeks, Where’s the Bottom for ETH? (Ethereum Price Analysis)
Any optimism for a rally is fading quickly as the Merge upgrade date approaches. Two weekly candles closed in red, warning of the formation of a bearish structure. Ethereum lost approximately 30% of its value over that period. Technical Analysis. By Grizzly. The Daily Chart. Ethereum is forming a lower...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin’s At Risk of $20K Breakdown, Here’s the Next Level to Watch (BTC Price Analysis)
Amidst the weekly candle close, Bitcoin’s situation continues to be bearish, following a considerable lack of demand in the market and the macro event. The price has recently plummeted towards the critical support level at $18K. Will the bears eventually break down the key level, or is bullish correction inbound?
cryptopotato.com
3 Reasons Why BTC is Trailing Alts During the Bear Market: Genesis
An analyst at Genesis Trading claims that institutional involvement may be harming Bitcoin’s performance against rival cryptocurrencies. Joshua Lim – Head of Derivatives at Genesis Trading – recently provided a breakdown of Bitcoin’s late underperformance against the rest of crypto. He provided 2 metrics indicating that...
cryptopotato.com
Mt Gox Creditor Refutes Bitcoin Dumping Rumours
Repayments will occur in installments but there is still no timeline for the actual commencement. Eric Wall, a creditor of Mt. Gox, confirmed that new reports swirling that 137,000 BTC sent to creditors would soon be dumped on the market are false. In a recent Twitter thread, Wall said the repayment system is not live yet.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cryptopotato.com
Recovery: Bitcoin Reclaims $20K, ETH Regains 10% (Market Watch)
The cryptocurrency market bounced today, adding over $50 billion to its capitalization on the back of considerable gains from both Bitcoin and Ethereum. The past 24 hours took a turn for the better as, the broader cryptocurrency market added over $50 billion to its total capitalization and reclaimed the coveted $1 trillion level. This comes on the back of Bitcoin reclaiming $20K and Ethereum pushing for $1.6K at the time of this writing.
cryptopotato.com
Solid P2P Offers Peer-to-Peer Crypto Alternative to Centralized Exchanges
Cryptocurrencies have massively outgrown the initial phase that started with Bitcoin’s inception over a decade ago, being close to mainstream adoption now and being utilized for payments as well as investments from millions of people. As such, finding the right spot to purchase them has become more critical than...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Expected to See Largest Increase in 7 Months
After several consecutive negative mining difficulty adjustments, bitcoin’s network has changed the tides. The bitcoin mining difficulty is expected to see its largest increase in over seven months later this week. This comes as the hash rate has surged by almost 30% in the past two weeks. Largest Increase...
cryptopotato.com
Ripple Price Analysis: Despite the Bearishness, XRP Looks Promising Against BTC
Ripple has experienced a long-term downward trend for over 500 days. April 14, 2021, marked the last day the bulls dominated the XRP market and recorded a local high of almost $2. Since then, the price of XRP has been down by 80%. Recent attempts by the bulls to start a rally have also failed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cryptopotato.com
CME Group Launches Euro-Denominated Bitcoin and Ether Futures
The world’s largest derivatives marketplace launches another crypto investment product. The Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) has announced the launch of euro-denominated Bitcoin and Ether futures in its marketplace. According to a press release from CME Group, Bitcoin and Ether Euro futures will each be sized at 5 Bitcoin and...
cryptopotato.com
Daily Volatility Surges as Bitcoin Fights for $20K (Market Watch)
The volatility in the cryptocurrency market increased over the past 24 hours as both Bitcoin and Ethereum are fighting around important levels. The volatility over the past 24 hours in the cryptocurrency market increased. Bitcoin’s price is currently flirting with the coveted $20K level, and the bulls have so far managed to defend it. The total crypto market capitalization remains above $1 trillion.
cryptopotato.com
Singapore’s MAS Considers Tougher Crypto Regulations
The Monetary Authority of Singapore wants to establish a stricter regulatory framework to grant crypto investors maximum security. The top financial watchdog of the Asian city-state – the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) – reportedly intends to implement additional regulatory steps in the cryptocurrency industry to create maximum protection for investors.
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin and Asian Equity Markets’ Return Correlation Increased 10x Over Pandemic: IMF
IMF’s data shows the increasing interconnectedness of crypto and equity markets in Asia. Before the world was hit by COVID-19, crypto assets such as Bitcoin and Ether showed little correlation with financial markets. Post-pandemic, the lines have become increasingly blurry. In a new blog post, IMF economists said several...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Price Dips to $19,500 While Altcoins Continue to Bleed Out (Market Watch)
The cryptocurrency market continues to bleed out as its capitalization drops to $950 billion. Meanwhile, extreme fear is once again the predominant sentiment. The cryptocurrency market continues to struggle, with its total capitalization shedding another $50 billion over the past 24 hours. This comes as Bitcoin’s price plunged to a...
cryptopotato.com
Dubai Sets Regulatory Guidlines on Crypto Marketing to Safeguard Investors (Report)
Crypto providers in Dubai will reportedly have to get a licence from the VARA to advertise their products. Dubai’s Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA) reportedly instructed local cryptocurrency-related firms to require a license from the watchdog before advertising their products. The initiative could secure maximum protection for investors and limit the spread of misleading marketing campaigns focused on digital assets.
cryptopotato.com
JPMorgan Strategist Advises Investors to Sell Bitcoin, Crypto After Fed’s Hawkish Stance
After a short-lived reprieve from June lows, the crypto market neared crucial support levels on Fed’s hawkish chorus. With the US Federal Reserve firming up its ante against inflation and dismissing discussions about any softening of monetary policy. JPMorgan’s chief global strategist, David Kelly, has made some suggestions for crypto investors concerned about the direction of the market.
cryptopotato.com
FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried Says No Plans to Acquire Huobi
Amid reports about FTX being among the potential buyers of a major stake in Huobi, SBF cleared that his company does not have such plans. FTX founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, also known as SBF, clarified that there are no plans to acquire cryptocurrency exchange giant Huobi, contrary to previous reports.
cryptopotato.com
JPMorgan Blockchain Head Says Most of Crypto is Junk
According to the exec, most cryptocurrencies would cease to exist, leaving only a handful with legitimate use cases. Umar Farooq, Chief Executive Officer of JPMorgan’s blockchain unit, believes that real use cases of crypto are yet to unravel while most of the existing assets are “junk” with only a few exceptions.
Comments / 0