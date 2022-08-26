Schenectady landlord fined over $600K for code violations
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A Schenectady landlord has been fined over $600,000. According to Schenectady officials, Al Haqq, LLC was found guilty in Schenectady City Court of multiple code violations at eight different properties.Get the latest local news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!
In Thursday’s ruling, Ahmad Halim, the owner of Al Haqq, LLC, was ordered to pay fines totaling $378,500. When adding in the fines from previous sentences by the court, the fines against Al Haqq, LLC total $665,500.
City officials said numerous code violations dating back to 2018 were proved in court. The property maintenance code violations were in reference to exterior conditions that did not meet the minimum requirements of New York State building code.Cohoes man arrested on drug charges in Albany
“The City of Schenectady will continue to take action against absentee landlords who fail to maintain their properties,” said Mayor Gary McCarthy. “These neglected and distressed properties cause safety issues for our residents and harm the quality of life and value in our neighborhoods.”Former NYS employee pleads guilty to insurance fraud
“The sentences in these cases send a strong message to irresponsible landlords in the City of Schenectady,” said Corporation Counsel Andrew Koldin. “The city will continue to protect its citizens from landlords who neglect their properties.”Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.
Comments / 6