KVOE
Grant: Latest tap water award demonstrates dedication of Emporia city staff, daily quality of water
Emporia city leaders are understandably pleased to have another first-place award for the city’s drinking water. Emporia came in first at the joint annual conference of the Kansas Water Environment Association and Kansas Section of the American Water Works Association this week. Public Works Director Dean Grant says the award reflects the work of staffers like plant manager Jack Mason, assistant manager Brad Riggs and the entire department. It also reflects the daily quality of Emporia’s tap water.
KVOE
Jacobs Creek fatal flood notes 19th anniversary
Tuesday marks the 19th anniversary of one of the KVOE listening area’s most significant weather disasters in recent memory. Strong thunderstorms brought torrential rain to Lyon and Chase counties the night of Aug. 29, 2003, sending seven vehicles off the Kansas Turnpike just west of the Lyon-Chase county line. Six people were killed in the Jacob’s Creek flash flood, including five in a minivan and one person who had rescued several others trapped in their vehicles.
KVOE
One person hospitalized after fire at Emporia’s Ashley Estates complex
One person was taken to Newman Regional Health after a fire in northwest Emporia on Wednesday morning. Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Ryan Conley says the fire happened at the Ashley Estates complex at 1511 Lincoln. It was reported just before 8:30 am. Conley says fire crews noticed heavy smoke coming...
KVOE
Vendor space all claimed for Emporia’s Great American Market
If you wanted to set up booth space at the Great American Market and haven’t, you have officially waited too long. Emporia Main Street Director Casey Woods this is the fastest the vendor space has been claimed in the event’s history, so you can reach out to Main Street to get on a waiting list if you want.
KVOE
Organizers excited for hosting PDGA Pro Worlds for second time
When the announcement was made that Emporia would host the 2022 PDGA Pro World Championships, organizers already had an idea to prep for an event of this magnitude. Singles play began Tuesday at both Jones Park and Emporia Country Club. On KVOE’s Morning Show, co-tournament director Jackie Morris says everyone...
KVOE
Core of Emporia’s Street Rehab project beginning this week
Preliminary work has been underway on Emporia’s annual Street Rehab project for a few weeks now. The core of the project officially begins this week. City Communications Manager Christine Johnson says concrete repairs will begin the process. Other work will include mill and asphalt overlay, concrete pavement and handicapped-accessible ramp repairs. The list of roads includes:
KVOE
Special meeting Wednesday for USD 251 North Lyon County to finalize 2022-2023 budget
The USD 251 North Lyon County Board of Education has a special meeting ahead this week. Board members will focus on the 2022-2023 budget during the meeting. The board will approve needs assessments for budget considerations and will review state assessments for the same purpose. The board will also formally approve a plan announced earlier to exceed the district’s revenue-neutral rate before adopting the local option budget percentage and the 2022-23 budget itself.
KVOE
Emporia teen hospitalized following fiery interstate crash Tuesday morning
An Emporia teenager suffered suspected serious injuries following a fiery crash east of Emporia Tuesday morning. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash log, 17-year-old Emily Jo-Anna Goza was traveling southbound on Interstate 35 in a 2002 Ford Explorer near the Road R-1 junction when she lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons. The Explorer then struck a guardrail causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and roll down an embankment before coming to a rest.
KVOE
Pavement milling process begins on West Sixth
Crews are making quick work of the milling part of the West Sixth Avenue repaving project. Milling of the existing pavement has been underway from Prairie east to Chestnut, and much of that zone — all five lanes — was finished Tuesday. More work is ahead to Neosho Street as the process continues.
KVOE
Lyon County Road and Bridge seeking KDOT funding for new bridge construction near historic Rocky Ford
The Lyon County Road and Bridge Department is getting set to seek grant funding through the Kansas Department of Transportation to construct a new bridge near the historic Rocky Ford structure. Road and Bridge received guidance from Lyon County Commissioners last week to pursue grant funding through the Kansas Local...
KVOE
Day 1 of PDGA Professional Disc Golf World Championships
The PDGA Professional Disc Golf World Championships began Tuesday in Emporia. Kristin Tattar, who won the Dynamic Discs Open in May, is the first-round leader in the women’s open division. She finished the first round at 10 under par at Jones Park Supreme. In the men’s open division 5...
KVOE
Emporia State University bringing ‘ultimate tailgating experience’ to home football games this season
If you’re looking for the ultimate tailgating experience come game day, look no further than the campus of Emporia State University. ESU is taking its pregame and postgame festivities to a whole new level with Live at the Hive, an updated and expanded version of the university’s previous pregame activities. Event spokesman Mike Law joined KVOE’s Morning Show Tuesday to discuss the new event.
KVOE
KCC approves high-energy transmission line from Wolf Creek to southwest Missouri
The Kansas Corporation Commission says NextEra Energy Transmission Southwest can build a multi-county transmission line from Wolf Creek into southwest Missouri — with a few conditions attached. As part of a special meeting Monday, the KCC approved what’s called a “certificate of convenience and necessity” to let NextEra build...
KVOE
Emporia High girls golf sets school record; wins home invitational
The Emporia High golf team had a strong performance in its home tournament Tuesday. The Spartans finished first with a score of 335, which was a school record for the lowest score shot in a tournament in program history. EHS was led by senior Olivia Eckert, who finished second with...
KVOE
Halfway to Everywhere almost here
It’s just about time for the Halfway to Everywhere Music and Arts Festival in downtown Emporia. Lead organizer and event spokesman Hank Osterhout says everything is falling into place. On KVOE’s Newsmaker segment Wednesday, Osterhout said it’s a relief to have the festival enjoying a high level of interest...
KVOE
Accreditation continues for Emporia’s David Traylor Zoo
The David Traylor Zoo is pleased to announce its ongoing accreditation has been renewed by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. Zoo Director Lisa Keith, Emporia Friends of the Zoo Board President and Emporia City Commissioner Erren Harter, EFOZ Vice President Colleen Mitchell and fundraising co-chair RIck Mitchell received the news as part of a meeting Monday. Given the in-depth nature of the process. Harter says this is always a notable achievement for the zoo.
KVOE
Emporia High cross country teams ready for new season
It’s five days away before the first cross country meet for Emporia High. The Spartans will kick off their season in Manhattan. Sophomore Daghyn True returns as a state qualifier on the boys side. He says the offseason was good preparation for this fall. Senior Elizabeth Willhite will look...
KVOE
Diaz waives right to speedy trial in hearing Monday
Court proceedings will continue in October for an Emporia man accused of attempted second-degree murder and other counts related to an alleged shooting and home invasion robbery from October 2020. According to court documents made available to KVOE, Marcos Diaz waived his right to a speedy trial during a status...
KVOE
With new signage up outside, CareArc plans for major renovations inside
Some big changes are coming to CareArc at 420 West 15th in the coming months. CareArc CEO Renee Hively had updates on KVOE’s Talk of Emporia, starting with a move and new layout for the dental clinic, currently on the main floor. This will dovetail with a consolidation of...
