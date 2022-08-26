Read full article on original website
workboat.com
Port of Savannah’s intermodal business to get boost with new cranes
Casper, Phillips & Associates Inc. (CP&A) has completed procurement and design review services related to 10 rail-mounted gantry (RMG) cranes, manufactured by Konecranes, for Georgia Ports Authority’s (GPA) Mason Mega Rail project in Savannah. The Port of Savannah’s Garden City Terminal was already the southeast’s busiest intermodal gateway, but...
savannahceo.com
Regina Pointer Named Marketing Growth Specialist for Center Parc Credit Union in Savannah
Regina Pointer has been named the new marketing growth specialist for Center Parc Credit Union’s Savannah metro area, which includes Chatham, Effingham and Bryan counties. In that role, she will support marketing and sales enablement efforts. “I am excited about my new position, and about Center Parc’s commitment to...
wtoc.com
Three companies selected for phase 1 of Hyundai plant project
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a mega project requiring a mega partnership. SEDA awarding contractor Barnett Southern and it’s partners McLendon Enterprises and Complete Sitework Services the contract for phase 1 of work at the Bryan County Megasite. “You have phases on this job site. You have phase...
WJCL
Industrial Evolution happening in Effingham County
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Hyundai Motor Group and Georgia Governor Brian Kemp recently announced that the automaker will open its first fully dedicated electric vehicle and battery manufacturing plant in Bryan County. The project is considered the largest economic development project in the state's history and is expected to...
wtoc.com
Mega job fair for Hyundai plant held at Best Western Premier
POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Hiring is officially underway for construction of the massive Hyundai plant in Bryan County. One of the companies that will help build the plant hosted a job fair Monday at the Best Western Premier in Pooler. The job fair marked the first time people could actually...
savannahceo.com
Corporate Environments Announces Merger with Office Services, Expanding Services for Clients Across North America
Corporate Environments, a full-service furniture and interior architecture dealer, announced earlier today that the company has merged with Office Services, a leading office furniture and products dealer in Savannah, Ga., as part of a strategic expansion to serve clients across southeast Georgia and throughout North America. With the addition of...
savannahceo.com
New Realm Brewing & Distilling Company Promotes Bradley Summers to General Manager in Savannah
New Realm Brewing & Distilling Company is proud to announce Bradley Summers has been promoted to General Manager of New Realm’s Savannah location. Originally from Atlanta, GA, Summers began his career with New Realm in his hometown working as the Atlanta location's Taproom Manager. As Taproom Manager, Summers credits his ability to stay organized under pressure as the key to managing such a high-volume environment. He has always thrived in the hospitality industry due to his natural talent for connecting with people from all walks of life. Throughout the years, he has learned that leading by example, thoughtful listening and hands-on work often creates the most success when managing a team. Unsurprisingly, Summers has continued to climb the corporate ladder and feels thankful to have found a company willing to invest in their employees.
savannahceo.com
GDOT Celebrates Jimmy DeLoach Parkway Completion with Ribbon Cutting
Officials from the Georgia DOT, Georgia Ports Authority, Chief of Staff for Governor Brian Kemp Bert Brantley, and members of the DeLoach family gather to cut the ribbon. Photo credit: GDOT. Officials from the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT), Georgia Ports Authority, Chief of Staff for Governor Brian Kemp...
savannahceo.com
Brightside Advocacy’s Savannah CASA Program Selected for National Professional Development Program
Brightside Advocacy’s Savannah CASA program has been selected to receive tuition assistance of $12,105 from the National Court Appointed Special Advocate/Guardian ad Litem (CASA/GAL) Association for Children. Savannah CASA recruits, trains, and supports volunteers who advocate for the best interests of children who have experienced abuse or neglect. The...
wtoc.com
CEMA, Coastal Health District urge residents to sign up for hurricane registry
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Peak Hurricane season is days away in Coastal Georgia. Making sure everyone can evacuate safely in case of a hurricane is at the top of health officials list. “It’s very, very critical that we do this ahead of time.”. Preparing for a hurricane can be...
secretatlanta.co
Become Immersed In The Tropics At The Bamboo Room In Savannah Georgia
The weather will be getting cooler, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t enjoy a tropical getaway…ish. The Bamboo Room in Savannah,GA is the perfect place to hold onto that summer feeling despite the seasons changing. The Bamboo Room drink specialities are specific to rum. With a...
savannahceo.com
Georgia Leads Nation in Large Warehouse Leases for 1H 2022
Megawarehouses are in style in a big way – nowhere more so than in Georgia, according to a new report from CBRE. Between Atlanta and Savannah, Georgia tallied 19 of the largest warehouse leases signed in the U.S. during the first half of 2022. Atlanta led all markets with 12 leases totaling 10.3 million sq. ft.
savannahceo.com
Book Signing at Coastal Care Partners Features Local Author
Coastal Care Partners, Savannah’s only comprehensive, registered nurse-managed aging services company, is hosting the inaugural book signing for Carolyn V.B. Bush on Saturday, August 27, from 11:00AM-1:30PM at 7074 Hodgson Memorial Drive. The event is free and open to the public. Bush’s book, “God, Mom, and Me,” is an inspiring story of how a black female entrepreneur and U.S. Air National Guard retiree became her mother’s caregiver and world travel companion throughout her Alzheimer’s journey.
savannahceo.com
City of Savannah Announces Accessory Dwelling Unit Survey
The City of Savannah wants your feedback about possible revision of standards for accessory dwelling units also known as carriage homes. Current zoning ordinances includes lot coverage, setback, and lot size requirements. See. .
North Pole now hiring a trimmer — not for Christmas — for cannabis
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Even with all of the fall vibes on the horizon, it won’t be long before some are imagining rows upon rows of evergreens standing tall in the North Pole, providing the scent of fresh pine. For those who might want to get there early, there is a job opportunity at the […]
savannahceo.com
Catch the Final Lowcountry Made Market of the Summer
It might not officially be Fall until September 22, but that doesn’t mean you can’t start shopping for Fall decor and your favorite Fall treats!. The final Lowcountry Made Market of the summer — scheduled for Saturday, September 17 — is a great place to kick off your Fall shopping!
savannahceo.com
SCAD Names Dirk Standen Dean of SCAD School of Fashion
Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) is proud to announce esteemed fashion industry veteran, writer, creative leader and educator Dirk Standen as Dean of the SCAD School of Fashion. As Dean, Standen will oversee SCAD’s top ranked undergraduate and graduate degree programs of fashion design, fashion marketing and management, fibers, accessory design and jewelry design at the university’s Savannah and Atlanta locations.
wtoc.com
Chatham Co. Safety Net Planning providing free dental care this weekend
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - Experts recommend that you go see the dentist twice a year but that’s often not possible for people who don’t have dental insurance. Still, dental health is critical to overall health which is why the Chatham County Safety Net Planning Council teamed up with Remote Area Medical for the second year in a row, to make dental care accessible to folks all around the area.
wtoc.com
SCCPSS leaders gives update on plans for the rest of the school year
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah-Chatham’s school superintendent gave an update to the local NAACP chapter Sunday. She says the school system is on the rebound from COVID disruptions but also adds more work needs to be to address school safety bus driver shortages and mental health. Savannah-Chatham public school...
Hwy 67 and Nevils-Denmark red light construction completion projected for mid-October
Jill Nagel, DOT District Five Communications Officer, provided Grice Connect with an update on the Highway 67 and Nevils-Denmark Road red light construction. Reeves Construction began making intersection improvements and set the poles for the new red light last year. The $500,000 improvement project was to be completed by the end of the year in 2021. However, construction stopped months ago. Concerned citizens reached out to ask Grice Connect to look into the reason for the delay.
