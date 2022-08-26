ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
workboat.com

Port of Savannah’s intermodal business to get boost with new cranes

Casper, Phillips & Associates Inc. (CP&A) has completed procurement and design review services related to 10 rail-mounted gantry (RMG) cranes, manufactured by Konecranes, for Georgia Ports Authority’s (GPA) Mason Mega Rail project in Savannah. The Port of Savannah’s Garden City Terminal was already the southeast’s busiest intermodal gateway, but...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Three companies selected for phase 1 of Hyundai plant project

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a mega project requiring a mega partnership. SEDA awarding contractor Barnett Southern and it’s partners McLendon Enterprises and Complete Sitework Services the contract for phase 1 of work at the Bryan County Megasite. “You have phases on this job site. You have phase...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Industrial Evolution happening in Effingham County

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Hyundai Motor Group and Georgia Governor Brian Kemp recently announced that the automaker will open its first fully dedicated electric vehicle and battery manufacturing plant in Bryan County. The project is considered the largest economic development project in the state's history and is expected to...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Mega job fair for Hyundai plant held at Best Western Premier

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Hiring is officially underway for construction of the massive Hyundai plant in Bryan County. One of the companies that will help build the plant hosted a job fair Monday at the Best Western Premier in Pooler. The job fair marked the first time people could actually...
POOLER, GA
savannahceo.com

Corporate Environments Announces Merger with Office Services, Expanding Services for Clients Across North America

Corporate Environments, a full-service furniture and interior architecture dealer, announced earlier today that the company has merged with Office Services, a leading office furniture and products dealer in Savannah, Ga., as part of a strategic expansion to serve clients across southeast Georgia and throughout North America. With the addition of...
SAVANNAH, GA
savannahceo.com

New Realm Brewing & Distilling Company Promotes Bradley Summers to General Manager in Savannah

New Realm Brewing & Distilling Company is proud to announce Bradley Summers has been promoted to General Manager of New Realm’s Savannah location. Originally from Atlanta, GA, Summers began his career with New Realm in his hometown working as the Atlanta location's Taproom Manager. As Taproom Manager, Summers credits his ability to stay organized under pressure as the key to managing such a high-volume environment. He has always thrived in the hospitality industry due to his natural talent for connecting with people from all walks of life. Throughout the years, he has learned that leading by example, thoughtful listening and hands-on work often creates the most success when managing a team. Unsurprisingly, Summers has continued to climb the corporate ladder and feels thankful to have found a company willing to invest in their employees.
SAVANNAH, GA
savannahceo.com

GDOT Celebrates Jimmy DeLoach Parkway Completion with Ribbon Cutting

Officials from the Georgia DOT, Georgia Ports Authority, Chief of Staff for Governor Brian Kemp Bert Brantley, and members of the DeLoach family gather to cut the ribbon. Photo credit: GDOT. Officials from the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT), Georgia Ports Authority, Chief of Staff for Governor Brian Kemp...
GEORGIA STATE
savannahceo.com

Brightside Advocacy’s Savannah CASA Program Selected for National Professional Development Program

Brightside Advocacy’s Savannah CASA program has been selected to receive tuition assistance of $12,105 from the National Court Appointed Special Advocate/Guardian ad Litem (CASA/GAL) Association for Children. Savannah CASA recruits, trains, and supports volunteers who advocate for the best interests of children who have experienced abuse or neglect. The...
SAVANNAH, GA
secretatlanta.co

Become Immersed In The Tropics At The Bamboo Room In Savannah Georgia

The weather will be getting cooler, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t enjoy a tropical getaway…ish. The Bamboo Room in Savannah,GA is the perfect place to hold onto that summer feeling despite the seasons changing. The Bamboo Room drink specialities are specific to rum. With a...
SAVANNAH, GA
savannahceo.com

Georgia Leads Nation in Large Warehouse Leases for 1H 2022

Megawarehouses are in style in a big way – nowhere more so than in Georgia, according to a new report from CBRE. Between Atlanta and Savannah, Georgia tallied 19 of the largest warehouse leases signed in the U.S. during the first half of 2022. Atlanta led all markets with 12 leases totaling 10.3 million sq. ft.
SAVANNAH, GA
savannahceo.com

Book Signing at Coastal Care Partners Features Local Author

Coastal Care Partners, Savannah’s only comprehensive, registered nurse-managed aging services company, is hosting the inaugural book signing for Carolyn V.B. Bush on Saturday, August 27, from 11:00AM-1:30PM at 7074 Hodgson Memorial Drive. The event is free and open to the public. Bush’s book, “God, Mom, and Me,” is an inspiring story of how a black female entrepreneur and U.S. Air National Guard retiree became her mother’s caregiver and world travel companion throughout her Alzheimer’s journey.
SAVANNAH, GA
savannahceo.com

Catch the Final Lowcountry Made Market of the Summer

It might not officially be Fall until September 22, but that doesn’t mean you can’t start shopping for Fall decor and your favorite Fall treats!. The final Lowcountry Made Market of the summer — scheduled for Saturday, September 17 — is a great place to kick off your Fall shopping!
BLUFFTON, SC
savannahceo.com

SCAD Names Dirk Standen Dean of SCAD School of Fashion

Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) is proud to announce esteemed fashion industry veteran, writer, creative leader and educator Dirk Standen as Dean of the SCAD School of Fashion. As Dean, Standen will oversee SCAD’s top ranked undergraduate and graduate degree programs of fashion design, fashion marketing and management, fibers, accessory design and jewelry design at the university’s Savannah and Atlanta locations.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Chatham Co. Safety Net Planning providing free dental care this weekend

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - Experts recommend that you go see the dentist twice a year but that’s often not possible for people who don’t have dental insurance. Still, dental health is critical to overall health which is why the Chatham County Safety Net Planning Council teamed up with Remote Area Medical for the second year in a row, to make dental care accessible to folks all around the area.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

SCCPSS leaders gives update on plans for the rest of the school year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah-Chatham’s school superintendent gave an update to the local NAACP chapter Sunday. She says the school system is on the rebound from COVID disruptions but also adds more work needs to be to address school safety bus driver shortages and mental health. Savannah-Chatham public school...
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Hwy 67 and Nevils-Denmark red light construction completion projected for mid-October

Jill Nagel, DOT District Five Communications Officer, provided Grice Connect with an update on the Highway 67 and Nevils-Denmark Road red light construction. Reeves Construction began making intersection improvements and set the poles for the new red light last year. The $500,000 improvement project was to be completed by the end of the year in 2021. However, construction stopped months ago. Concerned citizens reached out to ask Grice Connect to look into the reason for the delay.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA

