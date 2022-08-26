Read full article on original website
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Saints hold joint practices with the Packers, tempers flareTina HowellGreen Bay, WI
NFL Top 100 Rankings: 100-91FlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
whby.com
Dog left tied to little free library in Oshkosh
OSHKOSH, Wis–The Oshkosh Area Humane Society is looking for the person who left their dog tied up to a little free library this week. The male dog was found tied to the post outside the shelter around 12:30 this (Tuesday) afternoon. It had a wound on the side of...
WBAY Green Bay
FVTC classes work together to find new uses for compost
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Fox Valley Technical College has created a way to reuse resources on the campus through the help of several different classes. It started years ago when the Organic Landcare class began a significant amount of composting using scraps from the Culinary program as well as the lawn care crews.
WBAY Green Bay
Overwhelming number of citizens speak at Green Bay council in support of flag ban policy
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Common Council met Tuesday night once again, going over a flag policy. What flags are raised at city hall became an issue in June when Mayor Eric Genrich raised the LGBTQ+ Pride flag for Pride month. Alders didn’t take a vote Tuesday...
WBAY Green Bay
Packers help Red Cross tackle the blood supply shortage
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - America’s team helped the American Red Cross tackle the need for blood with the Green Bay Packers Give Back community blood drive. The Packers hosted the blood drive at Johnsonville Tailgate Village outside Lambeau Field. Organizers were hoping to have more than 400 pints...
WNCY
Associated Bank To Close Remote Branches
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Associated Bank is planning to consolidate seven branches in Wisconsin, including several in Northeast Wisconsin. Beginning Nov. 18, the branches inside the Manitowoc, Suamico and Neenah Festival Foods will all be closed. Associated says the consolidations align with an industry-wide trend, as more people...
WBAY Green Bay
Where are the mosquitoes?
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a question we’ve heard repeated over and over this summer: where are all the mosquitoes?. Not than anyone is complaining about a lack of buzzing around their ears. They are often one of the few downsides to our Wisconsin summers, and yet...
WBAY Green Bay
Gov. Evers directs $90 million to Wisconsin K-12 schools
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - As most kids across Wisconsin prepare to head back to school this week, Gov. Tony Evers announced $90 million in additional funding to support K through 12 education. The governor was in Oshkosh Tuesday shortly after that funding announcement was made. Teachers at Roosevelt Elementary School...
WBAY Green Bay
BACK 2 SCHOOL: Tips for sending the kids off to college
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Students are heading to college for the first time and it’s a big transition. Dr. Corey King is the UW-Green Bay Vice Chancellor for Inclusivity and Student Affairs. He recommends parents take a step back as their children start the higher education journey. “They’re...
WBAY Green Bay
Operation Frogger helps pedestrians cross the road safely
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As students prepare to go back to school, a campaign in Brown County is raising awareness for drivers to yield to people crossing the road. If you don’t stop, you could face a $250 ticket. People driving through the intersection of North Broadway and...
spectrumnews1.com
Now Hiring: Brown County seeking people for about 70 jobs
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Daniel E. Miller never knows what his next call will be. “It’s nerve-racking, but it’s also what keeps me coming back every day,” he said. “You never know, and every single day is extremely different.”. Miller is a telecommunicator with Brown...
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh Police arrest escaped inmate in Waushara County
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department has given an update regarding the missing inmate from the Winnebago County Correctional Center. According to a Facebook post, Michael Blake was located in Waushara County around 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday and was taken into custody. At this time, officers are...
WBAY Green Bay
BACK 2 SCHOOL: Safety and security concerns
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - This week more students are rushing back to class for their first day of school. While there’s a lot to think about, school safety and security are on the top of the list. It’s a sad reality that active-shooter situations are no longer a “what...
Fox11online.com
Woman convicted, sentenced for neglect at foster home
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- A woman who operated a foster home with her son was convicted Tuesday of neglect due to the conditions there. Barbara Peterson, 63, pleaded no contest to three misdemeanor counts of neglecting a child, as party to the crime. Winnebago County Judge Daniel Bissett sentenced her to 270 days in jail.
WBAY Green Bay
INTERVIEW: Paine Art Center explores “The Nature of Light”
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - When is the last time you were encouraged to visit an art museum in the dark?. The Paine Art Center and Garden is hosting a first-of-its-kind exhibit now through the end of October. “The Nature of Light: An Exploration After Dark” is the result of a collaboration between world-renowned studios, offering visitors an immersive, nighttime experience featuring over a dozen unique settings, over 50 statues, and, of course, a lot of lights.
WBAY Green Bay
Appleton names city's first female police chief
Discussion about restricting flags began when the mayor raised the LGBTQ+ Pride flag at city hall for Pride Month. Assistant Police Chief Peggy Olson addressed the historical significance of her promotion. FVTC classes team up, expanding composting on campus. Updated: 2 hours ago. It started with reusing waste from the...
wearegreenbay.com
Taste the world in downtown Appleton at the Cultural Cuisine Walk
(WFRV) – Taste the world without leaving the State. Local 5 Live gets a preview of the Cultural Cuisine Walk, a new event coming up in downtown Appleton where you can get a taste from ten restaurants and ten cuisines. Details from appletondowntown.org:. A NEW EVENT IN DOWNTOWN APPLETON,
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Crivitz, WI USA
My husband and I were exploring our tenth Marinette County waterfall at Veteran’s Memorial Park when I noticed some cloth hanging from a low branch of a small tree. Initially I supposed it was a Native American prayer cloth, but my husband inspected it more closely and found it was a heart that needed a home. How sweet of the quilter to sneak a bright spot into our day. Thank you, whoever you are!
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Sheriff seeks couple suspected of dine and dash theft at Kaukauna area restaurant
KAUKAUNA — Authorities are seeking information from the public on the identity of a couple they say ate at a Kaukauna area restaurant, then left without paying. In a social media post Monday, the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo of the couple who they say ate at the Out-O-Town Supper Club and skipped out on the bill.
WBAY Green Bay
Suring School District hires new Superintendent following strip search case
SURING, Wis. (WBAY) - The Suring School District has a new Superintendent starting the 2022-2023 school year. The district announced Dr. Paul Orlich is now as the new Superintendent and “brings a wealth of experience to the district.,” said the announcement on the district website. The district said...
