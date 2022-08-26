ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
De Pere, WI

whby.com

Dog left tied to little free library in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis–The Oshkosh Area Humane Society is looking for the person who left their dog tied up to a little free library this week. The male dog was found tied to the post outside the shelter around 12:30 this (Tuesday) afternoon. It had a wound on the side of...
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

FVTC classes work together to find new uses for compost

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Fox Valley Technical College has created a way to reuse resources on the campus through the help of several different classes. It started years ago when the Organic Landcare class began a significant amount of composting using scraps from the Culinary program as well as the lawn care crews.
GRAND CHUTE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Packers help Red Cross tackle the blood supply shortage

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - America’s team helped the American Red Cross tackle the need for blood with the Green Bay Packers Give Back community blood drive. The Packers hosted the blood drive at Johnsonville Tailgate Village outside Lambeau Field. Organizers were hoping to have more than 400 pints...
GREEN BAY, WI
De Pere, WI
WNCY

Associated Bank To Close Remote Branches

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Associated Bank is planning to consolidate seven branches in Wisconsin, including several in Northeast Wisconsin. Beginning Nov. 18, the branches inside the Manitowoc, Suamico and Neenah Festival Foods will all be closed. Associated says the consolidations align with an industry-wide trend, as more people...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Where are the mosquitoes?

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a question we’ve heard repeated over and over this summer: where are all the mosquitoes?. Not than anyone is complaining about a lack of buzzing around their ears. They are often one of the few downsides to our Wisconsin summers, and yet...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Gov. Evers directs $90 million to Wisconsin K-12 schools

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - As most kids across Wisconsin prepare to head back to school this week, Gov. Tony Evers announced $90 million in additional funding to support K through 12 education. The governor was in Oshkosh Tuesday shortly after that funding announcement was made. Teachers at Roosevelt Elementary School...
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

BACK 2 SCHOOL: Tips for sending the kids off to college

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Students are heading to college for the first time and it’s a big transition. Dr. Corey King is the UW-Green Bay Vice Chancellor for Inclusivity and Student Affairs. He recommends parents take a step back as their children start the higher education journey. “They’re...
GREEN BAY, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

2532 Wedemeyer Street Sheboygan WI

Great home, great neighborhood, and a great price! Welcome to this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom ranch home on the southside of Sheboygan. Enter the front door into your bright living room with updated bay window and head back to the kitchen with a functional layout and additional dining area. Down the hall are three nice-sized bedrooms and a full bathroom with shower over tub. The primary bedroom offers double closets. The lower level of the home has a huge 36’x15′ rec room and a separate laundry room, workshop area, and half bathroom. The backyard has mature trees, great landscaping, and an extra storage shed. There’s also a one car garage and entertaining patio area! Well-maintained home with a new roof in 2014. Must see!
SHEBOYGAN, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Operation Frogger helps pedestrians cross the road safely

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As students prepare to go back to school, a campaign in Brown County is raising awareness for drivers to yield to people crossing the road. If you don’t stop, you could face a $250 ticket. People driving through the intersection of North Broadway and...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Now Hiring: Brown County seeking people for about 70 jobs

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Daniel E. Miller never knows what his next call will be. “It’s nerve-racking, but it’s also what keeps me coming back every day,” he said. “You never know, and every single day is extremely different.”. Miller is a telecommunicator with Brown...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Oshkosh Police arrest escaped inmate in Waushara County

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department has given an update regarding the missing inmate from the Winnebago County Correctional Center. According to a Facebook post, Michael Blake was located in Waushara County around 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday and was taken into custody. At this time, officers are...
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

BACK 2 SCHOOL: Safety and security concerns

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - This week more students are rushing back to class for their first day of school. While there’s a lot to think about, school safety and security are on the top of the list. It’s a sad reality that active-shooter situations are no longer a “what...
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Woman convicted, sentenced for neglect at foster home

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- A woman who operated a foster home with her son was convicted Tuesday of neglect due to the conditions there. Barbara Peterson, 63, pleaded no contest to three misdemeanor counts of neglecting a child, as party to the crime. Winnebago County Judge Daniel Bissett sentenced her to 270 days in jail.
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

INTERVIEW: Paine Art Center explores “The Nature of Light”

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - When is the last time you were encouraged to visit an art museum in the dark?. The Paine Art Center and Garden is hosting a first-of-its-kind exhibit now through the end of October. “The Nature of Light: An Exploration After Dark” is the result of a collaboration between world-renowned studios, offering visitors an immersive, nighttime experience featuring over a dozen unique settings, over 50 statues, and, of course, a lot of lights.
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Appleton names city's first female police chief

Discussion about restricting flags began when the mayor raised the LGBTQ+ Pride flag at city hall for Pride Month. Assistant Police Chief Peggy Olson addressed the historical significance of her promotion. FVTC classes team up, expanding composting on campus. Updated: 2 hours ago. It started with reusing waste from the...
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Taste the world in downtown Appleton at the Cultural Cuisine Walk

(WFRV) – Taste the world without leaving the State. Local 5 Live gets a preview of the Cultural Cuisine Walk, a new event coming up in downtown Appleton where you can get a taste from ten restaurants and ten cuisines. Details from appletondowntown.org:. A NEW EVENT IN DOWNTOWN APPLETON,
APPLETON, WI
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Crivitz, WI USA

My husband and I were exploring our tenth Marinette County waterfall at Veteran’s Memorial Park when I noticed some cloth hanging from a low branch of a small tree. Initially I supposed it was a Native American prayer cloth, but my husband inspected it more closely and found it was a heart that needed a home. How sweet of the quilter to sneak a bright spot into our day. Thank you, whoever you are!
CRIVITZ, WI
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

Sheriff seeks couple suspected of dine and dash theft at Kaukauna area restaurant

KAUKAUNA — Authorities are seeking information from the public on the identity of a couple they say ate at a Kaukauna area restaurant, then left without paying. In a social media post Monday, the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo of the couple who they say ate at the Out-O-Town Supper Club and skipped out on the bill.
KAUKAUNA, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Suring School District hires new Superintendent following strip search case

SURING, Wis. (WBAY) - The Suring School District has a new Superintendent starting the 2022-2023 school year. The district announced Dr. Paul Orlich is now as the new Superintendent and “brings a wealth of experience to the district.,” said the announcement on the district website. The district said...
SURING, WI

