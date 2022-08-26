ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudwire

In This Moment Reimagine ‘Blood’ Favorites for 10th Anniversary EP

In This Moment are bringing new blood to some of their Blood album favorites to mark the album's 10th anniversary. The group has announced the Blood 1983 EP, which is on target for an Oct. 21 release through BMG and to kick things off they've revealed their reimagined version of the song "Whore" now dubbed "Whore 1983" as can be heard below.
Loudwire

Architects Struggle With Identity in Crushing New Song ‘deep fake’

A "deep fake" is described as a synthetic media where a person's existing image is replaced by someone else's likeness. And if you feel like you're not quite feeling yourself, Architects can relate. The band just dropped a crushing new song titled "deep fake" that plays out questions related to identity and having the faith in yourself to embrace who you are.
Daily Beast

Beloved News Anchor Found Dead of Apparent Suicide at 27

A popular Wisconsin TV news anchor and former college basketball star has been found dead at the age of 27 after apparently taking her own life. Neena Pacholke, a former point guard for the University of South Florida’s women’s basketball team and morning news anchor at News 9 WAOW, was found dead during a welfare check by police at her home in Wausau on Saturday, according to TMZ.
WAUSAU, WI
Us Weekly

Country Singer Luke Bell Dead at Age 32, One Week After He Went Missing in Arizona

Country singer and songwriter Luke Bell has died, just over one week after he disappeared during a trip to Arizona. He was 32. Bell’s friend and fellow musician, Matt Kinman, confirmed the tragic news to the Saving Country Music blog on Tuesday, August 39, just hours after new broke that the “Where Ya Been” singer had gone missing. According to the outlet, Bell — who had bipolar disorder — went missing in Tuscon, Arizona, on August 20, when he seemingly vanished while Kinman was grabbing something to eat. His body was discovered near his last known location nine days later.
ARIZONA STATE
Loudwire

MTV Apparently Censored Maneskin’s Televised 2022 VMA Performance

Maneskin were among the many performers tonight (Aug. 28) at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. They played a rendition of their song "Supermodel" during the ceremony, which marked their first-ever VMA performance. Apparently, MTV censored the broadcast. Maneskin's appearance tonight may or may not have brought viewers back to...
E! News

2022 MTV VMAs: Couples Take Over the Red Carpet

On Aug. 28, some of Hollywood's biggest celebrity couples stepped out on the red carpet for a date night at the 2022 MTV VMAs at New Jersey's Prudential Center—and they looked nothing short of amazing. Kane Brown and wife Katelyn Jae Brown were one of the first couples to...
Popculture

'Euphoria' Star Sydney Sweeney Speaks out After Controversial Photos Surface From Mom's Birthday Party

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney responded to the backlash from photos she shared of her mother's birthday party on Saturday. The pictures showed an unidentified family member wearing a "Blue Lives Matter" T-shirt and people were seen wearing parody versions of the "Make America Great Again" hat. On Twitter, Sweeney didn't say her family's political affiliation, and only asked fans to "stop making assumptions."
Loudwire

Brann Dailor Picks the Best Songs to Get Someone Into Mastodon

Mastodon dabble back and forth between hard rock and metal, so they can easily appeal to quite a large audience. But which of their songs is the best to introduce someone to their sound? Drummer Brann Dailor gave his opinion on that during a new interview with Loudwire Nights host Toni Gonzalez.
Loudwire

Ayron Jones’ New Single ‘Filthy’ Lives Up to Its Name

If you know, you know! Ayron Jones delivered some of the nastiest guitar grooves in recent years on his Child of the State album, and with his first single since that breakthrough record, well, he's going for something absolutely "filthy." "Filthy" is not only the song title, it's also a...
