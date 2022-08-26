Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
Eric Clapton Tried to Get Ozzy to Change New Song Lyric About Not Believing in Jesus
Ozzy Osbourne is no stranger to controversy, and the singer reveals in a new issue of Classic Rock magazine that there's a lyric on his new album that might get a little push back. In fact, it already did from one of the Patient Number 9 guest contributors, Eric Clapton.
In This Moment Reimagine ‘Blood’ Favorites for 10th Anniversary EP
In This Moment are bringing new blood to some of their Blood album favorites to mark the album's 10th anniversary. The group has announced the Blood 1983 EP, which is on target for an Oct. 21 release through BMG and to kick things off they've revealed their reimagined version of the song "Whore" now dubbed "Whore 1983" as can be heard below.
See Megadeth Play New Song ‘We’ll Be Back’ Live for the First Time
Megadeth unveiled the track "We'll Be Back" from their upcoming album The Sick, the Dying... and the Dead! a few months ago, but they played it live for the very first time during a show earlier this week. The thrashers are currently out on the road with Five Finger Death...
Architects Struggle With Identity in Crushing New Song ‘deep fake’
A "deep fake" is described as a synthetic media where a person's existing image is replaced by someone else's likeness. And if you feel like you're not quite feeling yourself, Architects can relate. The band just dropped a crushing new song titled "deep fake" that plays out questions related to identity and having the faith in yourself to embrace who you are.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
My Chemical Romance, Circa Survive, Thursday + Coheed + Cambria Members Form Post-Hardcore Supergroup L.S. Dunes
Take a guitarist from My Chemical Romance, the singer from Circa Survive, the Thursday rhythm section and a Coheed and Cambria guitarist and what do you get? The new post-hardcore supergroup L.S. Dunes, who have dropped their first new song "Permanent Rebellion" and served up details of their debut album today (Aug. 26).
Country Music’s Biggest Cheating Scandals — and Where the Couples Are Now
All the makings of a good country song. Jason Aldean, LeAnn Rimes, Miranda Lambert and more have been at the center of cheating scandals over the years. Now married to former cop Brendan McLoughlin, the “If I Was a Cowboy” songstress’ love life has made headlines for years. When Lambert met her first husband, Blake […]
Daily Beast
Beloved News Anchor Found Dead of Apparent Suicide at 27
A popular Wisconsin TV news anchor and former college basketball star has been found dead at the age of 27 after apparently taking her own life. Neena Pacholke, a former point guard for the University of South Florida’s women’s basketball team and morning news anchor at News 9 WAOW, was found dead during a welfare check by police at her home in Wausau on Saturday, according to TMZ.
Country Singer Luke Bell Dead at Age 32, One Week After He Went Missing in Arizona
Country singer and songwriter Luke Bell has died, just over one week after he disappeared during a trip to Arizona. He was 32. Bell’s friend and fellow musician, Matt Kinman, confirmed the tragic news to the Saving Country Music blog on Tuesday, August 39, just hours after new broke that the “Where Ya Been” singer had gone missing. According to the outlet, Bell — who had bipolar disorder — went missing in Tuscon, Arizona, on August 20, when he seemingly vanished while Kinman was grabbing something to eat. His body was discovered near his last known location nine days later.
RELATED PEOPLE
Silverchair frontman Daniel Johns reveals he was devastated when two teenagers carried out a triple-murder after being 'influenced by his song'
Former Silverchair frontman Daniel Johns has opened up about a notorious triple-murder in America that was supposedly inspired by his music. In 1995, a 16-year-old boy from Washington, D.C., and his friend killed his parents and brother in a crime that shocked the capital. When the police arrived to arrest...
MTV Apparently Censored Maneskin’s Televised 2022 VMA Performance
Maneskin were among the many performers tonight (Aug. 28) at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. They played a rendition of their song "Supermodel" during the ceremony, which marked their first-ever VMA performance. Apparently, MTV censored the broadcast. Maneskin's appearance tonight may or may not have brought viewers back to...
Kacey Musgraves Subtly Picks Side in Brittany Aldean-Maren Morris, Cassadee Pope Feud
Earlier this month, Brittany Aldean, wife of country music star Jason Aldean, became locked in a heated feud online with some of the genre’s most outspoken women. Two include Cassadee Pope and Maren Morris. Aldean originally received critical comments when she compared her childhood “tomboy phase” to someone potentially...
Travis Tritt Wrote “Here’s A Quarter” In 15 Minutes The Night He Was Served His Divorce Papers: “I Felt Better Than I Had In Months”
Although modern technology has moved us beyond the realm of quarter phone booth calls, the punchline of this ‘90s country classic still hits where it hurts, making “Here’s a Quarter (Call Someone Who Cares)” a timeless Travis Tritt break-up ballad. When asked about the song’s background...
IN THIS ARTICLE
2022 MTV VMAs: Couples Take Over the Red Carpet
On Aug. 28, some of Hollywood's biggest celebrity couples stepped out on the red carpet for a date night at the 2022 MTV VMAs at New Jersey's Prudential Center—and they looked nothing short of amazing. Kane Brown and wife Katelyn Jae Brown were one of the first couples to...
Dee Snider Praises Black Veil Brides’ ‘Classy’ Move Amid Concert Cancellation
Black Veil Brides were forced to cancel their show last night (Aug. 30) at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado due to technical issues, but they came up with a solution to appease the audience. Dee Snider has praised the band on how they handled the situation and called the move "classy."
Popculture
'Euphoria' Star Sydney Sweeney Speaks out After Controversial Photos Surface From Mom's Birthday Party
Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney responded to the backlash from photos she shared of her mother's birthday party on Saturday. The pictures showed an unidentified family member wearing a "Blue Lives Matter" T-shirt and people were seen wearing parody versions of the "Make America Great Again" hat. On Twitter, Sweeney didn't say her family's political affiliation, and only asked fans to "stop making assumptions."
Brann Dailor Picks the Best Songs to Get Someone Into Mastodon
Mastodon dabble back and forth between hard rock and metal, so they can easily appeal to quite a large audience. But which of their songs is the best to introduce someone to their sound? Drummer Brann Dailor gave his opinion on that during a new interview with Loudwire Nights host Toni Gonzalez.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fire From the Gods Pay Homage to Strong Moms With ‘Thousand Lifetimes’ Song, Announce ‘Soul Revolution’ Album
Fire From the Gods, the alt-metal band based out of Austin, Texas, have announced their fourth album, Soul Revolution, which will be out Oct. 28 on Better Noise Music. Accompanying this news is a music video for the third single, "Thousand Lifetimes," which pays homage to strong mothers. “I came...
The Pretty Reckless Announce New ‘Other Worlds’ Release, Share ‘Got So High’ Remix
A year and a half after the release of their fourth album Death by Rock and Roll, The Pretty Reckless have announced an upcoming new project called Other Worlds, which will be out later this year. Unlike a traditional album of all new material, Other Worlds sees The Pretty Reckless...
Why Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler Turned Down Singing Live With Led Zeppelin
At one point in 2008, Steven Tyler toyed with the idea of playing shows with Led Zeppelin as the classic rock band's lead singer. The longtime Aerosmith vocalist even practiced with Zeppelin guitar legend Jimmy Page for the potential gigs where he'd apparently supplant Robert Plant, Zeppelin's iconic singer. So...
Ayron Jones’ New Single ‘Filthy’ Lives Up to Its Name
If you know, you know! Ayron Jones delivered some of the nastiest guitar grooves in recent years on his Child of the State album, and with his first single since that breakthrough record, well, he's going for something absolutely "filthy." "Filthy" is not only the song title, it's also a...
Loudwire
20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Rock music news, interviews, reviews and more from rock artists.
Comments / 0