Agoura High School football player dies at 15
A community is mourning after a 15-year-old Agoura High School football player died last week. Carter Stone had only attended one day at his new school as a freshman before suffering complications during a surgery and died Thursday, the Ventura County Star reported. The offensive guard had arthroscopic surgery on his shoulder in Ventura County […]
Stanford Daily
Stanford women’s soccer defeats UCSB by historic margin
No. 13 Stanford women’s soccer (4-0-0, 0-0 Pac-12) built on its stirring victory over San Francisco on Sunday afternoon, extending its win streak with a 5-1 victory over UC Santa Barbara (1-3-1, 0-0 Big West). At home in Cagan Stadium, Stanford dominated throughout the first half. Within the first...
syvnews.com
17-year-old Dunn student takes off at Santa Ynez Airport in first solo flight
Seventeen-year-old Helen Pruitt-Kennett, a senior at Dunn School in Los Olivos, recently reached for the stars on a solo flight above the Santa Ynez Valley that brought her closer to earning her private pilot's certificate. According to local pilot Robert "Capt. Bob" Perry, also a certified flight instructor, "Helen did...
Families can swim for free in Santa Maria this weekend
As temperatures are expected to spike across the Central Coast, families in Santa Maria can hit the public pool for free, city officials say.
syvnews.com
Excessive heat warning issued for most of Santa Barbara County
Santa Ynez Valley, Cuyama Valley and surrounding mountain areas will be frying from Wednesday into Monday, with temperatures potentially hitting 115 degrees in mountain and valley areas, according to the National Weather Service office in Oxnard. Santa Maria and Lompoc appear to be spared in a map of the warning...
Child, 12, struck by vehicle in northeast Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A child, 12, was struck by a vehicle in northeast Bakersfield on Tuesday around 2:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page. According to CHP, the child was struck by a white GMC Yukon near Water and North King streets. A 17 news photographer at the scene […]
Roughly 2,000 customers left without power for hours in Santa Ynez Valley
Around 140 PG&E customers in the Santa Ynez Valley have been left without power for at least nearly four hours on Tuesday afternoon. The post Roughly 2,000 customers left without power for hours in Santa Ynez Valley appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
KEYT
Heat wave begins Wednesday
Tuesday was slightly warmer than Monday, starting Wednesday temperatures will significantly increase. The stretch of hot days are powered by high pressure and only a minimal marine layer along the coast. Above normal, and perhaps record breaking numbers are expected by the end of the week and into the Labor Day weekend. The heat wave will last up to about a week.
Daily Nexus
IVFP’s “No Open Container” campaign returns to Isla Vista
With fall quarter around the corner, Isla Vista Foot Patrol is preparing for a “No Open Container” campaign to educate incoming students on the Santa Barbara County ordinance that bans open containers from public areas of the community. “Each year we have a new group of residents living...
South Santa Barbara County movie theaters joining National Cinema Day celebration, $3 movies
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Eight movie theaters across Santa Barbara and Goleta are joining the National Cinema Day celebration by offering $3 movie screenings on Saturday, Sept. 3. The post South Santa Barbara County movie theaters joining National Cinema Day celebration, $3 movies appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara names new police chief after nearly two-year search
The city of Santa Barbara has appointed a new police chief to see over 200 sworn officers in the Santa Barbara Police Department. The post Santa Barbara names new police chief after nearly two-year search appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Daily Nexus
Timeline: Historic housing shortage leaves students waiting for additional campus housing to be built
As the 2022-23 academic year approaches, the UC Santa Barbara community continues to grapple with the housing shortage that has affected the campus community for years and has left many students houseless or struggling to find housing during the 2021-22 school year. UCSB re-introduces temporary housing program. UCSB’s Conference &...
History News Network
The Chicano Moratorium in East LA and Ventura County
Frank P. Barajas is a professor of history at California State University Channel Islands. His latest book is titled, Mexican Americans with Moxie: A Transgenerational History of El Movimiento Chicano in Ventura County, California, 1945-1975 (University of Nebraska Press, 2021) It was on its way to being a completely wonderful...
Art Walk at the Shores spotlights local talent in Oxnard
OXNARD, Calif.-Art lovers had a chance to meet artists in their own neighborhood on Saturday. They started at Wooley and Harbor Blvd on Saturday morning and followed a path to see the work of more than 20 artists. They displayed their works in garages, alleys, backyards and home studios. The artists included Susan Seaberry, Shannon The post Art Walk at the Shores spotlights local talent in Oxnard appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Lompoc Record
The city of Santa Maria incorporated in September, and much more | Shirley Contreras
Sept. 17, 1804: Mission Santa Inez was founded. Sept. 12, 1840: Gov. Juan Bautista Alvarado granted the 8,841.21-acre Casmalia Rancho to Antonio Olivera. Sept. 21, 1874: The Guadalupe Lodge #237 F & AM first met as a chartered lodge. September 1883: A raging fire destroyed the T. A. Jones &...
whereverfamily.com
Santa Barbara Off the Beaten Path: Best Beach Spots
When visiting a city like Santa Barbara, spending some time at the beach is an absolute necessity, especially for family travelers. But with so many beautiful beaches to choose from, where do you begin?. For a classic day at the beach, head to East Beach. While this might be the...
City of Bakersfield speaks on the condition of Truxtun Lake
The City of Bakersfield said that due to the drought they had to prioritize water for the water treatment plants for drinking water, showering, cooking, cleaning, washing, and typical use.
syvnews.com
Grammy winner Christopher Cross to perform at Chumash Casino Resort Sept. 24
The 1980s yacht rock icon and five-time Grammy Award winner Christopher Cross will bring his 40th Anniversary Tour to the Chumash Casino Resort Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. Cross is a multiplatinum-selling recording artist and has sold over 10 million albums. Cross burst onto the music scene...
KEYT
Goodbye mild temperatures, hello heat wave
While temperatures were mild over the weekend, another warming trend began today. Onshore flow weakens and high pressure builds from the southeast, causing temperatures to soar by the middle of the week and into the weekend. With this heat wave comes an Excessive Heat Watch throughout San Luis Obispo County...
Thousands “come out” to Pacific Pride Festival
Santa Barbara, Calif. - The Pacific Pride Festival is back in Santa Barbara after a 2 year hiatus. Pacific Pride Foundation made it their mission to focus on access and inclusion this year, in an effort to make everyone feel welcome at this free event. They accomplished this by featuring ASL interpretation, Spanish interpretation, and The post Thousands “come out” to Pacific Pride Festival appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
