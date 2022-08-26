ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

KTLA

Agoura High School football player dies at 15

A community is mourning after a 15-year-old Agoura High School football player died last week. Carter Stone had only attended one day at his new school as a freshman before suffering complications during a surgery and died Thursday, the Ventura County Star reported. The offensive guard had arthroscopic surgery on his shoulder in Ventura County […]
AGOURA HILLS, CA
Stanford Daily

Stanford women’s soccer defeats UCSB by historic margin

No. 13 Stanford women’s soccer (4-0-0, 0-0 Pac-12) built on its stirring victory over San Francisco on Sunday afternoon, extending its win streak with a 5-1 victory over UC Santa Barbara (1-3-1, 0-0 Big West). At home in Cagan Stadium, Stanford dominated throughout the first half. Within the first...
STANFORD, CA
syvnews.com

17-year-old Dunn student takes off at Santa Ynez Airport in first solo flight

Seventeen-year-old Helen Pruitt-Kennett, a senior at Dunn School in Los Olivos, recently reached for the stars on a solo flight above the Santa Ynez Valley that brought her closer to earning her private pilot's certificate. According to local pilot Robert "Capt. Bob" Perry, also a certified flight instructor, "Helen did...
SANTA YNEZ, CA
syvnews.com

Excessive heat warning issued for most of Santa Barbara County

Santa Ynez Valley, Cuyama Valley and surrounding mountain areas will be frying from Wednesday into Monday, with temperatures potentially hitting 115 degrees in mountain and valley areas, according to the National Weather Service office in Oxnard. Santa Maria and Lompoc appear to be spared in a map of the warning...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
KGET

Child, 12, struck by vehicle in northeast Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A child, 12, was struck by a vehicle in northeast Bakersfield on Tuesday around 2:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page. According to CHP, the child was struck by a white GMC Yukon near Water and North King streets. A 17 news photographer at the scene […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KEYT

Heat wave begins Wednesday

Tuesday was slightly warmer than Monday, starting Wednesday temperatures will significantly increase. The stretch of hot days are powered by high pressure and only a minimal marine layer along the coast. Above normal, and perhaps record breaking numbers are expected by the end of the week and into the Labor Day weekend. The heat wave will last up to about a week.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
History News Network

The Chicano Moratorium in East LA and Ventura County

Frank P. Barajas is a professor of history at California State University Channel Islands. His latest book is titled, Mexican Americans with Moxie: A Transgenerational History of El Movimiento Chicano in Ventura County, California, 1945-1975 (University of Nebraska Press, 2021) It was on its way to being a completely wonderful...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Art Walk at the Shores spotlights local talent in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif.-Art lovers had a chance to meet artists in their own neighborhood on Saturday. They started at Wooley and Harbor Blvd on Saturday morning and followed a path to see the work of more than 20 artists. They displayed their works in garages, alleys, backyards and home studios. The artists included Susan Seaberry, Shannon The post Art Walk at the Shores spotlights local talent in Oxnard appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
OXNARD, CA
whereverfamily.com

Santa Barbara Off the Beaten Path: Best Beach Spots

When visiting a city like Santa Barbara, spending some time at the beach is an absolute necessity, especially for family travelers. But with so many beautiful beaches to choose from, where do you begin?. For a classic day at the beach, head to East Beach. While this might be the...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
KEYT

Goodbye mild temperatures, hello heat wave

While temperatures were mild over the weekend, another warming trend began today. Onshore flow weakens and high pressure builds from the southeast, causing temperatures to soar by the middle of the week and into the weekend. With this heat wave comes an Excessive Heat Watch throughout San Luis Obispo County...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Thousands “come out” to Pacific Pride Festival

Santa Barbara, Calif. - The Pacific Pride Festival is back in Santa Barbara after a 2 year hiatus. Pacific Pride Foundation made it their mission to focus on access and inclusion this year, in an effort to make everyone feel welcome at this free event. They accomplished this by featuring ASL interpretation, Spanish interpretation, and The post Thousands “come out” to Pacific Pride Festival appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

