School is now fully in session across the KVOE listening area and that means traffic congestion is also back in full force. During the monthly installment of KVOE’s J&J Show this past week, Emporia Police Master Patrol Officer Jaffar Agha and Officer JT Klaurens discussed the increase in both vehicle and foot traffic across school zones. Agha says when it comes to the increased congestion that accompanies the start of school, there is no real “solution” to it, drivers simply have to “plan around it.”

EMPORIA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO