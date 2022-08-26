ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KVOE

Vendor space all claimed for Emporia’s Great American Market

If you wanted to set up booth space at the Great American Market and haven’t, you have officially waited too long. Emporia Main Street Director Casey Woods this is the fastest the vendor space has been claimed in the event’s history, so you can reach out to Main Street to get on a waiting list if you want.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Grant: Latest tap water award demonstrates dedication of Emporia city staff, daily quality of water

Emporia city leaders are understandably pleased to have another first-place award for the city’s drinking water. Emporia came in first at the joint annual conference of the Kansas Water Environment Association and Kansas Section of the American Water Works Association this week. Public Works Director Dean Grant says the award reflects the work of staffers like plant manager Jack Mason, assistant manager Brad Riggs and the entire department. It also reflects the daily quality of Emporia’s tap water.
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Update: County attorney requests further investigation into Emporia football misconduct

EMPORIA (KSNT) – The Lyon County Attorney, Marc Goodman has requested “further investigation” by law enforcement into alleged misconduct by members of the Emporia Football team. Goodman had said early Tuesday morning that he has case reports from the Emporia football investigation and it’s under review. This after allegations of misconduct surfaced concerning the Emporia […]
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Special meeting Wednesday for USD 251 North Lyon County to finalize 2022-2023 budget

The USD 251 North Lyon County Board of Education has a special meeting ahead this week. Board members will focus on the 2022-2023 budget during the meeting. The board will approve needs assessments for budget considerations and will review state assessments for the same purpose. The board will also formally approve a plan announced earlier to exceed the district’s revenue-neutral rate before adopting the local option budget percentage and the 2022-23 budget itself.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Lyon County Law Enforcement Center booking area renovation scheduled to begin in mid-October

The Lyon County Detention Center is receiving a much need renovation. During the Lyon County Commission’s weekly action meeting last Thursday, Jail Director Jay Whitney presented a renovation project for the jail’s booking facility which is expected to begin in mid-October. According to Whitney, the full scope of the project will include a complete rehaul of the current area which is steadily deteriorating.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Organizers excited for hosting PDGA Pro Worlds for second time

When the announcement was made that Emporia would host the 2022 PDGA Pro World Championships, organizers already had an idea to prep for an event of this magnitude. Singles play began Tuesday at both Jones Park and Emporia Country Club. On KVOE’s Morning Show, co-tournament director Jackie Morris says everyone...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Diversion ahead for suspect in Emporia chase

Diversion is ahead for an Emporia man accused of leading an off-and-on chase in parts of town this past spring. The Lyon County Attorney’s Office has approved diversion for Vontrez Williams as part of a hearing recently. A review is now set for 8:30 am Nov. 16. Williams had...
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Single-vehicle crash east of Topeka on US-40

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is warning drivers of a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of US-40 and SE Shadden in Tecumseh Monday morning. According to Shawnee County Dispatch, no lanes are closed but drivers are encouraged to use caution.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Day 1 of PDGA Professional Disc Golf World Championships

The PDGA Professional Disc Golf World Championships began Tuesday in Emporia. Kristin Tattar, who won the Dynamic Discs Open in May, is the first-round leader in the women’s open division. She finished the first round at 10 under par at Jones Park Supreme. In the men’s open division 5...
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Broken apartment window costs Manhattan man $500

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man is out about $500 after someone broke a window to his apartment. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 12:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, officers were called to the 300 block of N Fourth St. in Manhattan with reports of criminal damage to property.
MANHATTAN, KS
KVOE

THE J&J SHOW: Emporia Police continue to preach vigilance to drivers with school year now in full swing

School is now fully in session across the KVOE listening area and that means traffic congestion is also back in full force. During the monthly installment of KVOE’s J&J Show this past week, Emporia Police Master Patrol Officer Jaffar Agha and Officer JT Klaurens discussed the increase in both vehicle and foot traffic across school zones. Agha says when it comes to the increased congestion that accompanies the start of school, there is no real “solution” to it, drivers simply have to “plan around it.”
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Core of Emporia’s Street Rehab project beginning this week

Preliminary work has been underway on Emporia’s annual Street Rehab project for a few weeks now. The core of the project officially begins this week. City Communications Manager Christine Johnson says concrete repairs will begin the process. Other work will include mill and asphalt overlay, concrete pavement and handicapped-accessible ramp repairs. The list of roads includes:
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Jacobs Creek fatal flood notes 19th anniversary

Tuesday marks the 19th anniversary of one of the KVOE listening area’s most significant weather disasters in recent memory. Strong thunderstorms brought torrential rain to Lyon and Chase counties the night of Aug. 29, 2003, sending seven vehicles off the Kansas Turnpike just west of the Lyon-Chase county line. Six people were killed in the Jacob’s Creek flash flood, including five in a minivan and one person who had rescued several others trapped in their vehicles.
LYON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

RCPD searches for person who broke into car’s hatch, stole $1.4K in items

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police are looking for the person who broke into the hatch of a car and stole $1,400 worth of items. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 6:45 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, officers were called to the 1200 block of Pomeroy St. in Manhattan with reports of theft.
MANHATTAN, KS
KVOE

One person hospitalized after fire at Emporia’s Ashley Estates complex

One person was taken to Newman Regional Health after a fire in northwest Emporia on Wednesday morning. Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Ryan Conley says the fire happened at the Ashley Estates complex at 1511 Lincoln. It was reported just before 8:30 am. Conley says fire crews noticed heavy smoke coming...
EMPORIA, KS

