Waterspout spotted off Volusia County coast near Daytona Beach

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A waterspout appeared off the Volusia County coast near Daytona Beach and Ponce Inlet Sunday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. Shortly before 2 p.m., NWS officials said on Twitter they were monitoring the waterspout that ultimately remained over the waters. A Special Marine Warning was put in place from Flagler Beach to the Volusia Brevard County line once the waterspout was seen. The NWS said the waterspout ended at 2:04 p.m., allowing the warning to expire.
Rollover crash causes slowdown on I-4 in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A rollover crash caused slowdowns Tuesday morning on Interstate 4 in Volusia County. The wreck happened around 5:30 a.m. on I-4 east near the U.S. 92 exit. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Details about the crash have not been released. I-4...
Biz Buzz: The Daytona Boat Show to set sail Sept. 16-18

The Daytona Boat Show will cruise Sept. 16-18 at the Ocean Center. The Marine Industry Association of Central Florida is presenting the event. The boats in the show include: bowriders, center consoles, deck boats, flats boats, fresh water fishing boats, jet boats, pontoon boats and surf boats. Tickets are currently on sale for $5 per person and can be purchased at https://daytonaboatshow.com/tickets or at the event.
Pedestrian critically injured after Flagler County crash, troopers say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was critically injured after being struck by a car Monday afternoon in Palm Coast, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said a green Chevy Suburban was driving north on Old Kings Road near Harbor Center Road when it crashed into a female pedestrian trying to cross through the northbound lanes.
10 Amazing Restaurants At Ormond Beach That You Must Definitely Visit!

Ormond Beach is located in Florida. As we all know, Ormond Beach is a terrific beach filled with parks, gardens, and historical and cultural landmarks. It is undeniably one of the exceptional holiday destinations. However, Ormond Beach is not only about the beaches, there are so many amazing restaurants with different cuisines all over Ormond Beach. Here are some of the exceptional restaurants to check out in Ormond Beach. The taste, price, and dining options are considered for this list.
Fire damages home in Satellite Beach

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Fire caused noticeable damage to a house in Brevard County late Monday night. Firefighters rushed to Clairbourne Avenue off Highway A1A in Satellite Beach around 10 p.m. Channel 9 was at the scene as Brevard County Fire Rescue crews knocked down flames. Photos: Fire damages...
2 tropical depressions could develop from systems in the Atlantic, NHC says

ORLANDO, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center is tracking two tropical waves in the Atlantic, both of which could develop into tropical depressions over the next few days. The first is a broad and elongated area of low pressure located east of the Lesser Antilles. Forecasters say some gradual development of this system is expected over the next several days and a tropical depression is likely to form later this week. As of Tuesday morning, the system has an 80-percent chance of developing over the next five days, but is not expected to be a threat to Florida.
Lake County investigators give update on double homicide

Lake County Sheriff's Office said two men were killed in a shooting in Altoona on Thursday night. "The male is our suspect and it's my understanding that the female is deceased," Lake County Sheriff’s Office Lt. John Herrell said. Herell is referring to the two people found the next...
RV goes up in flames in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — An RV went up in flames in Marion County on Sunday. Marion County Fire Rescue said they responded to Southeast 140th Street in Summerfield to find a fifth-wheel travel trailer 75% involved in flames just before 1 a.m. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE...
National Weather Service Issues Special Marine Warning For Portions of Brevard County Until 10:45 a.m. ET

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – National Weather Service has issued a Special Marine Warning including the Sebastian Inlet to Jupiter Inlet 20-60 nautical miles (nm), Volusia-Brevard County Line to Sebastian Inlet 20-60 nm, Volusia-Brevard County Line to Sebastian Inlet 0-20 nm and Sebastian Inlet to Jupiter Inlet 0-20 nm until 10:45 AM EDT.
