fox35orlando.com
Waterspout spotted off Volusia County coast near Daytona Beach
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A waterspout appeared off the Volusia County coast near Daytona Beach and Ponce Inlet Sunday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. Shortly before 2 p.m., NWS officials said on Twitter they were monitoring the waterspout that ultimately remained over the waters. A Special Marine Warning was put in place from Flagler Beach to the Volusia Brevard County line once the waterspout was seen. The NWS said the waterspout ended at 2:04 p.m., allowing the warning to expire.
msn.com
Daytona Beach man convicted in fentanyl death of Flagler County man
A Daytona Beach man will be sentenced in September after he was convicted of manslaughter for selling a deadly dose of fentanyl to a Palm Coast man. A Flagler County jury last week found Jevante Hamilton, 27, guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter in the overdose death of Timothy Davidson.
click orlando
Rollover crash causes slowdown on I-4 in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A rollover crash caused slowdowns Tuesday morning on Interstate 4 in Volusia County. The wreck happened around 5:30 a.m. on I-4 east near the U.S. 92 exit. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Details about the crash have not been released. I-4...
‘It’s gotten worse’: Dozens of dead fish found floating in Orlando lake
ORLANDO, Fla. — Neighbors in Orlando are worried about the wildlife in Lake Olive. Dozens of dead fish recently floated to the surface of the lake, which is located at the intersection of Summerlin Avenue and East South Street. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Neighbor Jennah...
Florida pool contractor who stole millions, left massive holes in homeowners’ backyards gets 30 years
A Florida man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for operating a multimillion contracting scheme, Attorney General Ashley Moody announced.
‘I’m tired of crying’: Local woman battles new-home builder over 30% price increase
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County woman claims a builder raised the price of her new home by over 30% a year after signing the contract, and she’s been trying to get her home built for nearly two years. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
ormondbeachobserver.com
Biz Buzz: The Daytona Boat Show to set sail Sept. 16-18
The Daytona Boat Show will cruise Sept. 16-18 at the Ocean Center. The Marine Industry Association of Central Florida is presenting the event. The boats in the show include: bowriders, center consoles, deck boats, flats boats, fresh water fishing boats, jet boats, pontoon boats and surf boats. Tickets are currently on sale for $5 per person and can be purchased at https://daytonaboatshow.com/tickets or at the event.
click orlando
Pedestrian critically injured after Flagler County crash, troopers say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was critically injured after being struck by a car Monday afternoon in Palm Coast, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said a green Chevy Suburban was driving north on Old Kings Road near Harbor Center Road when it crashed into a female pedestrian trying to cross through the northbound lanes.
Teens Cause $100K Damages as They 'Wreak Havoc' in Florida School: Sheriff
Police discovered broken windows, damaged toilets, overflowing sinks, broken security cameras and 17 discharged fire extinguishers.
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard Fire Rescue Crews Extract Occupants from Tour Bus Collision on I-95 and State Road 528
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Brevard County Fire Rescue Crews responded to a vehicle crash involving a passenger car and a tour bus on State Road 407 between I-95 and State Road 528 on Monday morning. According to Brevard County Fire officials, the collision took place at around 5:30 a.m.
usatales.com
10 Amazing Restaurants At Ormond Beach That You Must Definitely Visit!
Ormond Beach is located in Florida. As we all know, Ormond Beach is a terrific beach filled with parks, gardens, and historical and cultural landmarks. It is undeniably one of the exceptional holiday destinations. However, Ormond Beach is not only about the beaches, there are so many amazing restaurants with different cuisines all over Ormond Beach. Here are some of the exceptional restaurants to check out in Ormond Beach. The taste, price, and dining options are considered for this list.
Fire damages home in Satellite Beach
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Fire caused noticeable damage to a house in Brevard County late Monday night. Firefighters rushed to Clairbourne Avenue off Highway A1A in Satellite Beach around 10 p.m. Channel 9 was at the scene as Brevard County Fire Rescue crews knocked down flames. Photos: Fire damages...
fox35orlando.com
2 tropical depressions could develop from systems in the Atlantic, NHC says
ORLANDO, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center is tracking two tropical waves in the Atlantic, both of which could develop into tropical depressions over the next few days. The first is a broad and elongated area of low pressure located east of the Lesser Antilles. Forecasters say some gradual development of this system is expected over the next several days and a tropical depression is likely to form later this week. As of Tuesday morning, the system has an 80-percent chance of developing over the next five days, but is not expected to be a threat to Florida.
WESH
Lake County investigators give update on double homicide
Lake County Sheriff's Office said two men were killed in a shooting in Altoona on Thursday night. "The male is our suspect and it's my understanding that the female is deceased," Lake County Sheriff’s Office Lt. John Herrell said. Herell is referring to the two people found the next...
Deputies: 14-year-old students charged after destroying Palatka middle school, causing $100,000 in damages
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Three 14-year-olds have been arrested after causing an estimated $100,000 in damage to the now-closed Jenkins Middle School campus in Palatka, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say around 4 p.m. Sunday, the Palatka Fire Department responded to a call of smoke in...
RV goes up in flames in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — An RV went up in flames in Marion County on Sunday. Marion County Fire Rescue said they responded to Southeast 140th Street in Summerfield to find a fifth-wheel travel trailer 75% involved in flames just before 1 a.m. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE...
click orlando
Tropics Watch: Hurricane Center highlights 4 systems for possible development in the Atlantic
ORLANDO, Fla. – After a thankfully extremely quiet hurricane season to date, it’s beginning to look a lot more like the season’s peak. The National Hurricane Center is highlighting four tropical waves for potential development over the next five days. [TRENDING: ‘Florida is arresting returning citizens for...
spacecoastdaily.com
National Weather Service Issues Special Marine Warning For Portions of Brevard County Until 10:45 a.m. ET
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – National Weather Service has issued a Special Marine Warning including the Sebastian Inlet to Jupiter Inlet 20-60 nautical miles (nm), Volusia-Brevard County Line to Sebastian Inlet 20-60 nm, Volusia-Brevard County Line to Sebastian Inlet 0-20 nm and Sebastian Inlet to Jupiter Inlet 0-20 nm until 10:45 AM EDT.
UPDATE: Traffic moving after rollover crash shut down I-4 eastbound in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Drivers on Interstate 4 in Central Florida need to use caution Tuesday morning. Traffic in the area is moving again though slowdowns are expected in the area. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. First responders are still on the scene as they work...
click orlando
Ask Trooper Steve: Is it illegal in Florida to use a radar detector in your car?
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve was asked Monday, “Is it illegal in Florida to use a radar detector in your...
