Choctaw stunned by last-second field goal, loses 31-30 to Pace

By Seth Stringer, Northwest Florida Daily News
 5 days ago
FORT WALTON BEACH — Choctaw, coming off an impressive preseason, had no busy losing this game.

Yet there they were following Riece Griffith's 34-yard field goal at Joe Etheredge Stadium, stunned by a 31-30 upset to open the seasothat had Frank Beasley taking responsible in the postgame huddle.

How, in a game featuring Keeson Hines-Wheeler's 95-yard kickoff on the opening play and a 30-21 fourth-quarter Choctaw lead, did this happen? Well, the culprit was many.

A pair of Choctaw (0-1) penalties continued two Pace (1-0) drives that directly led to 14 points. Two ill-timed Choctaw turnovers accounted for another score. Two Choctaw drives stalled inside the 4-yard line and led to 21-yard field goal attempts, one that missed just left.

"We made a lot of penalties that killed us and just couldn't get them off the field on third down," Choctaw coach Frank Beasley said. "I knew it was going to be a physical game and we just have to raise the bar. Every team we play is going to be really tough and we're just going to have to bring it every week.

"We didn't bring it well enough this week and that's on me. We'll make sure we get better next week. We got a team of kids who have played really hard, a bunch of returning guys I'm really proud of. It's a resilient group. One game will not define us. We'll make sure we practice hard this next week and get after it."

Choctaw led at every juncture — 7-0 after Hines-Wheeler's 95-yard kickoff to the house, 13-7 on a 20-yard connection between Jesse Winslette and Blake Garland, 20-14 on a Tabb 21-yard run, 23-21 on a Bo Kuhn field goal and finally 30-21 on Tabb's 14-yard score — yet they couldn't get out of their own way on a night marred by fumbles, dropped balls and errant passes due in large part to the never-ending rain, muddy field, and wet footballs and gloves. But Pace dealt with the same conditions, fighting back from every deficit as quarterback Nick Simmons ran for two scores and threw for two more.

Cole Tabb did everything he could to put the Big Green on his back, totaling 249 yards (156 rushing yards on just 16 carries, 93 yards receiving) and two touchdowns. But Pace sniffed out a screen pass for Tabb with 2:08 left to play, got the ball at midfield and marched 34 yards to set up the game-winner.

Queue the celebration at midfield for a program that suffered similar heartache on its own field last year in a last-second 41-35 loss to the Big Green.

Next up for the two schools: Choctaw travels to Fairhope (Alabama) Sept. 2 for a 7 p.m. kickoff, while Pace hosts St. Martin (Mississippi) at 7:30 p.m.

Follow sports editor Seth Stringer on twitter at @SethSnwfdn.

