ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday confirmed reports of a body found floating in water behind a Hooters restaurant off Interstate 4. Deputies responded shortly after 10 a.m. to a call about a possible dead person in the water near the 8500 block of Palm Parkway, records show. First responders were on scene by 10:30 a.m. as deputies were en route, the sheriff’s office said in a statement to News 6.

ORANGE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO