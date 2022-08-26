Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Shocked After Elderly Man Offered to Buy Her 8-Year-Old Daughter for $100KBriana BelcherPort Orange, FL
Man Offers To Buy Child For $100,000, Is ArrestedJeffery MacPort Orange, FL
These Florida Ruins are in a State Park with One of the Largest Live Oaks in the South, the Fairchild OakL. CaneFlagler Beach, FL
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Manatees Galore at Blue Spring State Park in FloridaThe Planking TravelerOrange City, FL
Related
click orlando
Man robs Orlando bank at gunpoint, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A gunman on Tuesday robbed a Fifth Third Bank in Orlando, according to police. According to the Orlando Police Department, the man walked into the bank at 8600 Lee Vista Boulevard around 9:15 a.m. and displayed a note and a handgun to a bank employee. [TRENDING:...
click orlando
Arrest made in connection with arson at historic Orlando ice cream shop, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A 58-year-old man has been arrested and charged with arson for setting fire to Goff’s Drive In, a historic Orlando ice cream shop in Orlando. Alfred Jerome Kirkland was arrested in connection to the arson, according to the arrest affidavit. The iconic ice cream shop,...
click orlando
Body found in water behind Orange County Hooters, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday confirmed reports of a body found floating in water behind a Hooters restaurant off Interstate 4. Deputies responded shortly after 10 a.m. to a call about a possible dead person in the water near the 8500 block of Palm Parkway, records show. First responders were on scene by 10:30 a.m. as deputies were en route, the sheriff’s office said in a statement to News 6.
click orlando
South Carolina fugitive captured at Palm Coast motel, deputies say
PALM COAST, Fla. – Sheriff’s deputies in Flagler County say they captured a South Carolina man wanted in a DUI crash that killed two people last year. The sheriff’s office said it arrested Randall Howard, 46, at the motel on Kingswood Drive in Palm Coast Monday. They said he was staying there while working for a high-speed internet company.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
click orlando
Downtown Orlando shooting victim praises safety changes, not ready to return
ORLANDO, Fla. – One month ago, someone opened fire into a crowd of people in downtown Orlando, injuring several. As the search for the suspect continues, one victim says it may be a while before he goes back downtown. [TRENDING: Ask Trooper Steve: Is it illegal in Florida to...
click orlando
Orlando man arrested nearly a month after deadly shooting in Davenport, deputies say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested on Aug. 18, nearly a month after a Georgia man was found dead in Davenport after a carjacking, according to the Osceola Sheriff’s Office. Tyrell Johnson, 20, is facing multiple charges following the shooting death of 22-year-old Jeremiah Brown, including...
click orlando
‘A tremendous void:’ Family of 19-year-old found shot in car seeks help finding her killer
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The family of a 19-year-old woman found shot in a car at an Orange County apartment complex in June held a news conference on Tuesday to plead for help in finding the killer. Raniyah A’shanti Gandy was shot and critically injured at The Park at...
click orlando
Family’s attorney speaks out after video shows deputy shoot man to death
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office release video Friday that captured the moment a deputy opened fire, killing 28-year-old Bryan Richardson. Deputies said Richardson, and the man on the ground blurred out in the beginning of the video, 21-year-old Dylan Jimenez, are brothers. [TRENDING: Missing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
click orlando
Sanford distillery adds craft cocktails for customers to enjoy after new Florida law passes
SANFORD, Fla. – Loggerhead Distillery in Sanford will now allow guests to enjoy craft cocktails made with their in-house spirits, according to a news release. The addition comes after the passage of SB 46, which was signed into law earlier this year. The law allows craft distilleries to sell cocktails made from their own products at their distillery.
click orlando
Ask Trooper Steve: Is it illegal in Florida to use a radar detector in your car?
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve was asked Monday, “Is it illegal in Florida to use a radar detector in your...
click orlando
Threat prompting scare at Olympia High School was ‘unfounded,’ deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A school threat video reported to authorities by students and parents at Olympia High School has been determined to be unfounded, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies on Wednesday said several people reported the video to authorities, but the “threat was not...
click orlando
1 shot in Orlando apartment hallway
ORLANDO, Fla. – One person was shot early Monday in an Orlando apartment hallway, according to the police department. The Orlando Police Department said the shooting happened just before 12:15 a.m. at Fountains at Millenia Apartments. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Police said the victim...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
click orlando
20-year-old injured in Rockledge crash, fire officials say
ROCKLEDGE, Fla. – A 20-year-old man was injured in a Rockledge crash that partially blocked Brevard County roads Monday afternoon, according to fire rescue officials. Crews said they responded to a two-vehicle crash in the area of U.S. 1 and Scott Lane around 1:15 p.m. [TRENDING: NASA scrubs Artemis...
click orlando
Rollover crash causes slowdown on I-4 in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A rollover crash caused slowdowns Tuesday morning on Interstate 4 in Volusia County. The wreck happened around 5:30 a.m. on I-4 east near the U.S. 92 exit. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Details about the crash have not been released. I-4...
click orlando
Pedestrian critically injured after Flagler County crash, troopers say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was critically injured after being struck by a car Monday afternoon in Palm Coast, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said a green Chevy Suburban was driving north on Old Kings Road near Harbor Center Road when it crashed into a female pedestrian trying to cross through the northbound lanes.
click orlando
Orange County deputy cruiser responding to call hits vehicle, crashes into light pole, FHP says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Orange County Sheriff’s Office cruiser hit another vehicle while responding to a call before crashing into a light pole early Monday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 6:25 a.m. on Orange Blossom Trail and Corona Drive. [TRENDING:...
click orlando
Gov. DeSantis accuses county elections officials of not caring about laws
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis accuses the local supervisors of elections of not caring about election laws. It was one of many accusations the governor threw out when asked what role the state played in felons voting in the 2020 election. But the Orange County Supervisor of...
click orlando
29-year-old motorcyclist dies in Orange County crash, troopers say
A 29-year-old man was killed during a crash while riding his motorcycle in Orange County on Sunday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the man was traveling westbound on Wetherbee Road approaching Balcombe Road when the driver of a Nissan Altima tried to make a left turn after traveling eastbound on Wetherbee.
click orlando
Orange County commissioners unanimously approve plan to help struggling renters
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Leaders in Orange County unanimously approved a new plan to help residents who are struggling to make rent. During a meeting on Tuesday, commissioners discussed the federally funded Emergency Rental Assistance 2 Program. Through the new plan, Orange County officials said there are fewer requirements,...
click orlando
Man’s ineligible voter info received month after election, Orange County elections supervisor says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles is speaking out after News 6 showed him our story about Peter Washington, who was arrested following accusations of voter fraud in the 2020 election. Washington told News 6 he thought he was eligible to vote during that...
Comments / 0