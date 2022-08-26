ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Orange, FL

click orlando

Man robs Orlando bank at gunpoint, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A gunman on Tuesday robbed a Fifth Third Bank in Orlando, according to police. According to the Orlando Police Department, the man walked into the bank at 8600 Lee Vista Boulevard around 9:15 a.m. and displayed a note and a handgun to a bank employee. [TRENDING:...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Body found in water behind Orange County Hooters, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday confirmed reports of a body found floating in water behind a Hooters restaurant off Interstate 4. Deputies responded shortly after 10 a.m. to a call about a possible dead person in the water near the 8500 block of Palm Parkway, records show. First responders were on scene by 10:30 a.m. as deputies were en route, the sheriff’s office said in a statement to News 6.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

South Carolina fugitive captured at Palm Coast motel, deputies say

PALM COAST, Fla. – Sheriff’s deputies in Flagler County say they captured a South Carolina man wanted in a DUI crash that killed two people last year. The sheriff’s office said it arrested Randall Howard, 46, at the motel on Kingswood Drive in Palm Coast Monday. They said he was staying there while working for a high-speed internet company.
PALM COAST, FL
click orlando

Family’s attorney speaks out after video shows deputy shoot man to death

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office release video Friday that captured the moment a deputy opened fire, killing 28-year-old Bryan Richardson. Deputies said Richardson, and the man on the ground blurred out in the beginning of the video, 21-year-old Dylan Jimenez, are brothers. [TRENDING: Missing...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

1 shot in Orlando apartment hallway

ORLANDO, Fla. – One person was shot early Monday in an Orlando apartment hallway, according to the police department. The Orlando Police Department said the shooting happened just before 12:15 a.m. at Fountains at Millenia Apartments. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Police said the victim...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

20-year-old injured in Rockledge crash, fire officials say

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. – A 20-year-old man was injured in a Rockledge crash that partially blocked Brevard County roads Monday afternoon, according to fire rescue officials. Crews said they responded to a two-vehicle crash in the area of U.S. 1 and Scott Lane around 1:15 p.m. [TRENDING: NASA scrubs Artemis...
ROCKLEDGE, FL
click orlando

Rollover crash causes slowdown on I-4 in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A rollover crash caused slowdowns Tuesday morning on Interstate 4 in Volusia County. The wreck happened around 5:30 a.m. on I-4 east near the U.S. 92 exit. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Details about the crash have not been released. I-4...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Pedestrian critically injured after Flagler County crash, troopers say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was critically injured after being struck by a car Monday afternoon in Palm Coast, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said a green Chevy Suburban was driving north on Old Kings Road near Harbor Center Road when it crashed into a female pedestrian trying to cross through the northbound lanes.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
click orlando

29-year-old motorcyclist dies in Orange County crash, troopers say

A 29-year-old man was killed during a crash while riding his motorcycle in Orange County on Sunday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the man was traveling westbound on Wetherbee Road approaching Balcombe Road when the driver of a Nissan Altima tried to make a left turn after traveling eastbound on Wetherbee.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

