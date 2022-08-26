ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aberdeen, WA

KXRO.com

Newly completed construction lets fish swim free north of Kalaloch

Crews are wrapping up work to remove fish barriers at Steamboat Creek north of Kalaloch near the Grays Harbor County and Jefferson County line. On Monday, Aug. 29, contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation removed the one-way alternating traffic signal near Kalaloch. Since early July, the...
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
KXRO.com

Road work outside Ocean Shores will see delays this week

Work on SR 115 between Ocean Shores and SR 109 will continue this week, but the project is nearing completion. Travelers who use State Route 115 will want to add at least 20 minutes of additional travel time, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. WSDOT says that each...
OCEAN SHORES, WA
thejoltnews.com

Update of Olympia parking using PaybyPhone app or usual methods

Olympia is shifting its parking meters to provide more payment options to motorists parking downtown. The city provided an instructional video on the new kiosks that have been installed in the downtown area in late June this year, announcing that 11 new kiosks have replaced about half of the current meter locations in the area.
OLYMPIA, WA
Aberdeen, WA
Aberdeen, WA
Aberdeen, WA
Chronicle

Centralia Man Accused of Starting 12.5 Acre Brush Fire North of Centralia on Saturday

A Centralia man has been charged with second-degree arson for allegedly starting fires — including a brush fire that burned 12.5 acres in northern Centralia — on Saturday. A man in the 1600 block of Delaware Avenue first reported the brush fire to 911 at approximately 3:45 p.m., saying he was on a ladder on the south side of his house when he noticed “a lot of smoke to the north,” according to court documents. He reported seeing a man — who was later identified as Russell E. Charnell, 39 — walking south on Delaware Avenue past his house around that same time and, after Charnell walked by, the reporting party “noticed the grass in front of his house was on fire,” according to court documents.
CENTRALIA, WA
thejoltnews.com

Lacey re-orders electric trucks at a higher price

Lacey re-ordered two electronic Ford F-150 Lightning trucks for a higher price than what was initially planned, according to Troy Woo, the city’s finance director. The city had ordered two trucks for $43,692 each from state-approved vendors back in February. The trucks were to be used as pool vehicles for general use and for public works inspections.
LACEY, WA
southsoundbiz.com

City of Olympia Passes New Rental-Housing Ordinance

The Olympia City Council passed earlier this month a new rental-housing ordinance that will cap move-in costs associated with security deposits, fees, and last month’s rent. “Olympia is a majority-renter city,” housing program specialist Christa Lenssen said in a release. “The City is concerned with the challenges faced by local renters and is interested in pursuing additional measures such as a rental-housing registry program. This is just one of many strategies to stabilize and increase access to housing in the City’s ongoing work to address the housing needs faced by Olympia residents.”
OLYMPIA, WA
thejoltnews.com

Olympia: It's the water (level)

A history of flooding and our increasing vulnerability. Olympia is blessed to be in such a beautiful location. Nestled at the very southern end of Budd Inlet in Puget Sound, Olympians have long enjoyed a rich maritime history and deep connection with the water. The tidal variations we experience at our location in Puget Sound are significant and especially dramatic during “King Tides” each year. They are a regular reminder of the real vulnerability we face with sea level rise.
OLYMPIA, WA
Chronicle

DNR, Local Firefighters Respond to Fires in Centralia

A Department of Natural Resources helicopter assisted local firefighters in battling fires near Central Boulevard in Centralia Saturday afternoon. A Riverside Fire Authority official estimated that 5 to 10 acres were burned in total. There was more than one fire. The fires appear to have started along the railroad tracks...
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Two Thrown From Motorcycle in Grays Harbor County Injury Crash

Two Lakewood residents were thrown from their motorcycle and injured after failing to round a highway off-ramp in Grays Harbor County early Saturday morning, according to the Washington State Patrol. Driver Dominick S. Jackson and passenger Cayla A. Jackson, both 29, were exiting westbound State Route 8 at Mox Chehalis...
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
KXRO.com

Applications accepted for Raymond School Board vacancy

The Raymond School District is accepting applications to fill a vacancy on their Board of Directors. The opening is for Position 4, vacated by Ron Bell, who ran unopposed and was elected in 2019 for the position. He had also run unopposed and was elected in 2015. Applications for the...
RAYMOND, WA
KXRO.com

Turf work at Stewart Field scheduled to finish Sept. 15

Despite a delay, the Stewart Field project is nearing an end and on track for their updated September 15 completion date. According to the Aberdeen School District, the project to re-turf Stewart Field and build new restrooms and a storage area is coming along after the delay that forced the change to Olympic Stadium for this weekend’s 117th Aberdeen-Hoquiam Game.
ABERDEEN, WA
KXRO.com

Fatality accident on road to Quinault Beach Resort & Casino

A fatality accident occurred on Monday outside Ocean Shores. The City of Ocean Shores tells KXRO that at 4:21 PM on Monday, the Ocean Shores Fire Department was dispatched to reports of a rollover vehicle on State Route 115. That address was later updated to be on the access road...

