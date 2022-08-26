Read full article on original website
KXRO.com
Newly completed construction lets fish swim free north of Kalaloch
Crews are wrapping up work to remove fish barriers at Steamboat Creek north of Kalaloch near the Grays Harbor County and Jefferson County line. On Monday, Aug. 29, contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation removed the one-way alternating traffic signal near Kalaloch. Since early July, the...
KXRO.com
Road work outside Ocean Shores will see delays this week
Work on SR 115 between Ocean Shores and SR 109 will continue this week, but the project is nearing completion. Travelers who use State Route 115 will want to add at least 20 minutes of additional travel time, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. WSDOT says that each...
thejoltnews.com
Update of Olympia parking using PaybyPhone app or usual methods
Olympia is shifting its parking meters to provide more payment options to motorists parking downtown. The city provided an instructional video on the new kiosks that have been installed in the downtown area in late June this year, announcing that 11 new kiosks have replaced about half of the current meter locations in the area.
Chronicle
Some Centralia Residents Remain Without Power Following Powerline Fire Near Railroad Tracks on Ash Street
Power is still out for many residents between Mellen Street and Centralia College following a fire that ignited next to the train tracks by Ash Street on Tuesday afternoon. The Riverside Fire Authority, along with technicians from Centralia City Lights, responded to the scene. “It appears a (powerline) connection was...
KXRO.com
Aberdeen City Councilmember included in possible PDC fines; for second time
The Washington Public Disclosure Commission will hold a Brief Enforcement Hearing this week to look at violations of state political reporting laws. This will include a discussion related to an Aberdeen City Councilmember. The PDC says that on Thursday, September 1, starting at 1pm, they will look at a slate...
Chronicle
Centralia Man Accused of Starting 12.5 Acre Brush Fire North of Centralia on Saturday
A Centralia man has been charged with second-degree arson for allegedly starting fires — including a brush fire that burned 12.5 acres in northern Centralia — on Saturday. A man in the 1600 block of Delaware Avenue first reported the brush fire to 911 at approximately 3:45 p.m., saying he was on a ladder on the south side of his house when he noticed “a lot of smoke to the north,” according to court documents. He reported seeing a man — who was later identified as Russell E. Charnell, 39 — walking south on Delaware Avenue past his house around that same time and, after Charnell walked by, the reporting party “noticed the grass in front of his house was on fire,” according to court documents.
thejoltnews.com
Lacey re-orders electric trucks at a higher price
Lacey re-ordered two electronic Ford F-150 Lightning trucks for a higher price than what was initially planned, according to Troy Woo, the city’s finance director. The city had ordered two trucks for $43,692 each from state-approved vendors back in February. The trucks were to be used as pool vehicles for general use and for public works inspections.
Chronicle
Classic Cars Line the Streets of Downtown Centralia During Saturday Car Show
With their wax applied and chrome polished, over 300 residents from the Twin Cities and from as far away as Tacoma, drove their prized project cars to downtown Centralia on Saturday morning for the return of the Hub City Car Show. Locals lined the streets throughout the morning and afternoon...
southsoundbiz.com
City of Olympia Passes New Rental-Housing Ordinance
The Olympia City Council passed earlier this month a new rental-housing ordinance that will cap move-in costs associated with security deposits, fees, and last month’s rent. “Olympia is a majority-renter city,” housing program specialist Christa Lenssen said in a release. “The City is concerned with the challenges faced by local renters and is interested in pursuing additional measures such as a rental-housing registry program. This is just one of many strategies to stabilize and increase access to housing in the City’s ongoing work to address the housing needs faced by Olympia residents.”
thejoltnews.com
Olympia: It's the water (level)
A history of flooding and our increasing vulnerability. Olympia is blessed to be in such a beautiful location. Nestled at the very southern end of Budd Inlet in Puget Sound, Olympians have long enjoyed a rich maritime history and deep connection with the water. The tidal variations we experience at our location in Puget Sound are significant and especially dramatic during “King Tides” each year. They are a regular reminder of the real vulnerability we face with sea level rise.
Chronicle
The Pearl Street Pool’s Future Remains Uncertain as Discussion Returns to the Centralia City Council
The repair and reopening of the Pearl Street Pool was once again a topic of discussion at last Tuesday’s city council meeting in Centralia. Joyce Hoerling, a Save The Outdoor Pool (STOP) organizer working to reopen the pool, spoke during the public comment session of the meeting to state her case to try to get the pool open to the public again.
Chronicle
DNR, Local Firefighters Respond to Fires in Centralia
A Department of Natural Resources helicopter assisted local firefighters in battling fires near Central Boulevard in Centralia Saturday afternoon. A Riverside Fire Authority official estimated that 5 to 10 acres were burned in total. There was more than one fire. The fires appear to have started along the railroad tracks...
Chronicle
Police Identify Two Suspects Accused of Breaking Into Centralia Restaurant Via Vents, Cutting Into Safe With Saw
Two men accused of breaking into a restaurant in Centralia via the HVAC system then using a saw to cut a hole into a safe in July have been charged in Lewis County Superior Court. Cory Lee Hughes, 29, of Centralia, and Jordan Nathaniel White, 27, of Chehalis, are accused...
Chronicle
Dive Team Rescues Person Who Was Underwater for Over 40 Minutes At Millersylvania State Park on Saturday
Approximately 46 minutes after a person went underwater at Deep Lake in Millersylvania State Park south of Olympia and did not resurface on Saturday, a dive team located the person 15-feet below the surface and a Tumwater medic unit was able to resuscitate them. “It’s pretty remarkable for crews to...
Chronicle
Two Thrown From Motorcycle in Grays Harbor County Injury Crash
Two Lakewood residents were thrown from their motorcycle and injured after failing to round a highway off-ramp in Grays Harbor County early Saturday morning, according to the Washington State Patrol. Driver Dominick S. Jackson and passenger Cayla A. Jackson, both 29, were exiting westbound State Route 8 at Mox Chehalis...
Chronicle
Firefighters Rescue Woman From Apartment Complex Fire in Rochester on Sunday
When fire crews responded to a well-involved structure fire on Bend Street in downtown Rochester just before 3:50 a.m. on Sunday, they were told the apartment building they were trying to extinguish was unoccupied. It was only when firefighters did a primary search of the four-story apartment complex that they...
KXRO.com
Applications accepted for Raymond School Board vacancy
The Raymond School District is accepting applications to fill a vacancy on their Board of Directors. The opening is for Position 4, vacated by Ron Bell, who ran unopposed and was elected in 2019 for the position. He had also run unopposed and was elected in 2015. Applications for the...
KXRO.com
Turf work at Stewart Field scheduled to finish Sept. 15
Despite a delay, the Stewart Field project is nearing an end and on track for their updated September 15 completion date. According to the Aberdeen School District, the project to re-turf Stewart Field and build new restrooms and a storage area is coming along after the delay that forced the change to Olympic Stadium for this weekend’s 117th Aberdeen-Hoquiam Game.
Chronicle
'Beat the Heat Challenge' Raises Awareness in the Search for Oakley Carlson
The reward fund for finding 5-year-old Oakley Carlson is growing by the week. One close friend to Oakley's foster parents struck a unique way to bring more awareness to the young girl's case. The "Beat the Heat Challenge" chicken wing eating tournament that pit man against sauce, and tested the...
KXRO.com
Fatality accident on road to Quinault Beach Resort & Casino
A fatality accident occurred on Monday outside Ocean Shores. The City of Ocean Shores tells KXRO that at 4:21 PM on Monday, the Ocean Shores Fire Department was dispatched to reports of a rollover vehicle on State Route 115. That address was later updated to be on the access road...
