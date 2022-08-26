Read full article on original website
High on Life: Discovering Weapons with Powerful Personalities | gamescom 2022
IGN’s Max Scoville sat down with Mikey Spano (Chief Creative Officer) and Matty Studivan (Executive Producer) to talk about their upcoming game, High on Life. High on Life is an FPS mixed with comedy, metroidvania mechanics, and most importantly, talking guns. High on Life releases in December 2022 on Xbox, Steam, and Epic Games Store.
Heavy Rain Developer Quantic Dream Acquired By NetEase
French developer-publisher Quantic Dream (Heavy Rain, Detroit: Become Human) has been acquired by Chinese company NetEase. NetEase announced the acquisition today (no purchase price has been revealed), which follows its investment in Quantic Dream three years ago. The new owners say that Quantic Dream will "continue to operate independently, focusing on creating and publishing its video games on all platforms."
PlayStation 5 Revised Model To Be Released on September 15, 2022 According To Recent Leak
The PlayStation 5 is easily the most popular console on the planet and this because of all the next-gen upgrades, the DualSense controllers and marginalised availability of the console. Recently we learned that Sony has decided to increase the prices of the PlayStation 5 and stated the reason for this move as "continued inflation and other global economic troubles". This move hasn't been appreciated by the players as the competition, Xbox and Nintendo have stated that they have no intentions of increasing their pricing.
One Piece Card Game Hands-On Preview
Yohohoho! The One Piece Card Game will make its official global debut this Winter, a few months after the Japanese release. In the meantime, events like Anime Expo and Gen Con are giving fans a little preview before the booster set and starter decks become available worldwide. In addition, the One Piece Card Game tutorial app is available right now for those that can’t wait. Aside from the amazing mix of One Piece art, this Bandai-produced card game has some familiar card mechanics that veteran TCG players may be familiar with.
God of War: Ragnarok Is Adding Even More Attacks Through an Underused Button
God of War: Ragnorok is building on the last game's combat system, adding elemental attacks tied to the Triangle button, which went relatively underused in the 2018 entry. Speaking to Game Informer, Ragnarok's lead combat designer Mihir Sheth explained how the Triangle button has been reimplemented to do far more than just recall Kratos's Leviathan Axe.
Next World Forum Set to Strengthening the Future of Gaming and Esports Alongside Global Expertise
Next World Forum, an event hosted by the Saudi Esports Federation is unleashing potentially promising endeavors in the field of Gaming and Esports, and it has been designed to focus on the new horizons and possibilities of the growing Esports and Gaming market considering it the fastest spreading entertainment industry on the planet.
Every Dragon in Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon
HBO's House of the Dragon will depict dragons wielded as both protectors of various Targaryen factions but also as almighty weapons wielded in a war dubbed the Dance of the Dragons, a years-long campaign for succession among the various Targaryen claimants to the Iron Throne – a war that will prove tragic for all involved, human and dragon alike.
Lanayru Shrines
This page is a part of IGN's The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Wiki Guide, and will walk you through the Lanayru Region Shrines. There are a total of nine Lanayru shrines in BotW, and below is a list of each one. Click on the shrine of your choice to find its location and a walkthrough for it.
The Asiri: Dark Horse to Publish New Graphic Novel Series That Merges X-Men and Attack on Titan
Dark Horse Comics and author Roye Okupe are expanding their partnership in the years to come. Okupe and his imprint YouNeek Studios have signed on to publish more graphic novels through Dark Horse starting in 2024. This expanded partnership not only encompasses new additions to the Afrocentric "YouNeek YouNiverse" line,...
Tabantha Shrines
This page is a part of IGN's The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Wiki Guide, and will walk you through the Tabantha Region Shrines. There are a total of 6 Tabantha Shrines in BotW. See the list below for how to find, access, and complete each of the Shrines.
How High on Life Unexpectedly Stole Gamescom
Update: A previous version of this story listed High on Life numbers as 33.5 million video views, and 77.6 million impressions. This included views and impressions for content posted prior to Gamescom. This has now been adjusted so that the numbers listed are just for content posted during Gamescom. A...
Eldin Shrines
This page is a part of IGN's The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Wiki Guide, and will walk you through the Eldin Region Shrines. There are a total of 10 Eldin Shrines to find in BotW. See the list below for detailed information on how to find, access, and complete the Shrines.
Why the 3rd Anniversary Is the Perfect Time to Jump Into Pokémon Masters EX
On August 28, Pokémon Masters EX will be celebrating its third anniversary, and there are big plans for the mobile game that features an ever-expanding original story, team-ups between the most iconic Pokémon and Trainers of all-time, and so much more. While all of the exciting details on...
MarineAngemon
On this page you’ll find IGN's guide showing you how to recruit MarineAngemon in Digimon Survive. As you progress through the game, you’ll encounter numerous Digimon that you can recruit and befriend while on your journey. Some of them you'll encounter throughout the story and will join you as partner Digimon while others can be recruited by talking to them during battle as free Digimon.
Madden NFL 23 Performance Review
EA’s latest entry in the long-running Madden series sees some upgrades over the previous-generation game, including improved visuals, presentation, and animation. Today’s analysis is all about graphics, performance, and comparisons between platforms and generations, though I won’t be delving into the details of the sport simulation. Performance.
Black Blade
The Black Blade is an enhancing Erdtree Incantation in Elden Ring, gained by defeating Maliketh and exchanging the Remembrance of the Black Blade. Power gleaned from the remembrance of Maliketh. Caster creates an illusory black blade, then leaps forward to deliver a spinning slash that emits a wave of light. This can be followed up with one additional attack. This blade was once imbued with Destined Death. In addition to dealing damage, it reduces foes' maximum HP and continues to sap their current HP for a very short time.
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Wiki Guide
Tritonis one of the characters in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 who can recruit to join your team. This Hero can be unlocked by completing the required Hero Quest - Doing it My Way. On this page, you can find details about Tritons class, character overview as well as their skills. Triton...
64 - Live@Alcatraz
This Datapoint is found in the waters off the North-Eastern coast of the Isle of Spires. To get there, head for the North-Eastern peninsula of the island and bring up the map screen. To the North is some Stealth Kelp (represented as dark splotches on the map), forming a sort of ring. It'll be right on the edge of the map, and directly East of the Horus smashed into the Golden Gate Bridge.
Marvel's Wonder Man Confirms the Return of a Familiar MCU Face
Marvel Studios has yet to reveal who will star in the upcoming Wonder Man series, but fans can expect at least one MCU veteran to return. Ben Kingsley will reprise the role of struggling actor/faux-Mandarin Trevor Slattery. Variety broke the news of Kingsley's return. While it's unknown exactly how Slattery...
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection Review
When the Digital Eclipse team at Konami boasted that they’d put a lot of care into the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection I wrote it off as the standard marketing line we see around any repackaging of beloved games. However, this may be the first instance where we really have gotten a truly excellent collection of these 13 games, many of which hold up well and are exceptionally difficult and expensive to get hold of in their physical forms. Not only does Cowabunga collect some fan favorites, but tucked away in the Turtles’ lair are 2,000+ items for fans to explore, including (previously) rare pieces of concept art, soundtracks with newly revealed track names added, nostalgic magazine advertisements we ‘90s kids were bombarded with, and a ton more. There are a few sour, but important caveats, though: The online component is barely functioning at launch, and when it does work there are jittering and audio issues. And while Digital Eclipse has done an okay job with latency when playing solo, there is still a lot of room for improvement when compared to other TMNT beat-’em-ups.
