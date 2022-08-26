Read full article on original website
First-Ever 8K Titanic Footage Reveals Stunning New Details Of Decaying Shipwreck
The new video shows off the wreck like never before.
High on Life: Discovering Weapons with Powerful Personalities | gamescom 2022
IGN’s Max Scoville sat down with Mikey Spano (Chief Creative Officer) and Matty Studivan (Executive Producer) to talk about their upcoming game, High on Life. High on Life is an FPS mixed with comedy, metroidvania mechanics, and most importantly, talking guns. High on Life releases in December 2022 on Xbox, Steam, and Epic Games Store.
How High on Life Unexpectedly Stole Gamescom
Update: A previous version of this story listed High on Life numbers as 33.5 million video views, and 77.6 million impressions. This included views and impressions for content posted prior to Gamescom. This has now been adjusted so that the numbers listed are just for content posted during Gamescom. A...
The Last of Us Part I Review
You almost have to admire the hedonism of looking at The Last of Us Remastered, which is still visually impressive eight years later, and saying, “Yeah, that looks pretty good, but we can do better.” There’s very little left to be said about the original The Last of Us, a potent, post-apocalyptic cocktail of stealth, survival, and slaughter that’s revered for its haunting storytelling in an amazingly well-crafted world. You almost certainly knew that. It’s widely lauded as one of the best games of all time and one of the few to get a 10 from IGN, but I reckon you knew that, too. In fact, it’s a game so nice they built it thrice, which is where we find ourselves with The Last of Us Part I – now the third version of Naughty Dog’s 2013 masterpiece to arrive inside a decade.
PlayStation 5 Revised Model To Be Released on September 15, 2022 According To Recent Leak
The PlayStation 5 is easily the most popular console on the planet and this because of all the next-gen upgrades, the DualSense controllers and marginalised availability of the console. Recently we learned that Sony has decided to increase the prices of the PlayStation 5 and stated the reason for this move as "continued inflation and other global economic troubles". This move hasn't been appreciated by the players as the competition, Xbox and Nintendo have stated that they have no intentions of increasing their pricing.
PlayStation Plus Games for September 2022 Announced
Sony has announced the PlayStation Plus games for September 2022 are Need for Speed Heat, Granblue Fantasy: Versus, and Toem. Revealed on the PlayStation Blog, all three games will be made available at no extra cost to all PlayStation Plus subscribers on September 6. Need for Speed Heat is the...
Daily Deals: PS5 and Xbox Series X in Stock, $300 Off 48" LG OLED Gaming Monitor, $30 Off New WD Black SN850X SSD
Check out the new hot daily deals for today, including PS5 and Xbox Series X sightings, $30 off the new and improved WD Black SN850X PS5 compatible SSD, $300 off the 48" LG OLED gaming monitor (not to be confused with the TVs), an ASUS TUF Dash RTX 3060 equipped gaming laptop for $999, and more.
Marvel's Wonder Man Confirms the Return of a Familiar MCU Face
Marvel Studios has yet to reveal who will star in the upcoming Wonder Man series, but fans can expect at least one MCU veteran to return. Ben Kingsley will reprise the role of struggling actor/faux-Mandarin Trevor Slattery. Variety broke the news of Kingsley's return. While it's unknown exactly how Slattery...
God of War: Ragnarok Is Adding Even More Attacks Through an Underused Button
God of War: Ragnorok is building on the last game's combat system, adding elemental attacks tied to the Triangle button, which went relatively underused in the 2018 entry. Speaking to Game Informer, Ragnarok's lead combat designer Mihir Sheth explained how the Triangle button has been reimplemented to do far more than just recall Kratos's Leviathan Axe.
Black Blade
The Black Blade is an enhancing Erdtree Incantation in Elden Ring, gained by defeating Maliketh and exchanging the Remembrance of the Black Blade. Power gleaned from the remembrance of Maliketh. Caster creates an illusory black blade, then leaps forward to deliver a spinning slash that emits a wave of light. This can be followed up with one additional attack. This blade was once imbued with Destined Death. In addition to dealing damage, it reduces foes' maximum HP and continues to sap their current HP for a very short time.
The Last of Us Graphics Comparison: PS3 vs. PS4 Pro vs. PS5
If you can believe it, The Last of Us originally launched as a PlayStation 3 game all the way back in 2013. It recieved a PS4 remaster around a year later, and that's the version we've been playing ever since. But as it turns out, Naughty Dog wasn't finished with their first forray into the series, and has fully rebuilt the graphics from the ground up in the form of The Last of Us Part 1 for PlayStation 5. So take a ride through the last decade and see how The Last of Us' graphics have evolved, and even been remade.
The Infernal Machine: Exclusive Trailer for New Guy Pearce Psychological Thriller
Guy Pearce stars as an author haunted by the legacy of his own notorious book in the upcoming psychological thriller The Infernal Machine. IGN has the exclusive new trailer for writer-director Andrew Hunt’s film, which you can watch via the player above or the embed below. We also have the exclusive poster for the film, which can also be found below.
40 - Holopet Blackouts
This Datapoint is located on the road that connects Salt Bite to the Scalding Spear area. This road has three Campfires on it: look for the middle one that has a Metal Flower. To the South of it will be a rusty square structure to the South on the other side of the road (visible from the map screen): check inside for the Datapoint!
Battlefield 2042 - 16 Minutes of Season 2 Gameplay
Battlefield 2042 is introducing a slew of content for Season 2: Master of Arms. See the new specialist, Crawford, new weapons and vehicle, all on the new map, Stranded. 00:00 - Breakthrough (Interior) 05:49 - Breakthrough (Exterior) 10:04 - Conquest (New Vehicle Gameplay) 13:48 - Conquest (Infantry Gameplay) This gameplay...
The Asiri: Dark Horse to Publish New Graphic Novel Series That Merges X-Men and Attack on Titan
Dark Horse Comics and author Roye Okupe are expanding their partnership in the years to come. Okupe and his imprint YouNeek Studios have signed on to publish more graphic novels through Dark Horse starting in 2024. This expanded partnership not only encompasses new additions to the Afrocentric "YouNeek YouNiverse" line,...
Heavy Rain Developer Quantic Dream Acquired By NetEase
French developer-publisher Quantic Dream (Heavy Rain, Detroit) has been acquired by Chinese company NetEase. NetEase announced the acquisition today (no purchase price has been revealed), which follows its investment in Quantic Dream three years ago. The new owners say that Quantic Dream will "continue to operate independently, focusing on creating and publishing its video games on all platforms."
Every Dragon in Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon
HBO’s Game of Thrones saw the return of dragons to Westeros after an almost two-century absence. Its prequel series House of the Dragon, based on George R.R. Martin’s history of the rise and fall of the Targaryen dynasty titled Fire & Blood, is set way back when dragons were plentiful and dominated the skies of Westeros.
Facebook's Gaming App Is Being Shut Down
Facebook's video game livestreaming app, Facebook Gaming, is being shut down after just two years on the market and will no longer work as of October 28, 2022. Popular Twitch streamer Gothalion shared a screenshot of a new message that has appeared on the app sharing the shutdown news and warning users to download any search data while they still can.
Tchia - Official Commented Gameplay Walkthrough Trailer
Join game director Phil Crifo for a look at 9 minutes of gameplay from Tchia, the upcoming open-world adventure game coming in 2023 to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via the Epic Games Store. The trailer showcases an exploration of the game's New Caledonia-inspired setting and traveling, including the soul-jumping mechanic, combat, a shooting range mini-game, and more.
Wartales - The Great Gosenberg Trailer
Wartales is getting an Early Access update, "The Great Gosenberg," featuring its Capital city and bringing the ability to upgrade equipment with new materials, weapons, and tools to the medieval open-world tactical RPG. In The Great Gosenberg update, mercenaries will uncover hidden mysteries as well as an extended main plotline, as they traverse the streets and sewers of the grand City of Gosenberg. The update is coming in September 2022.
