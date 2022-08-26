Read full article on original website
Every Dragon in Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon
HBO's House of the Dragon will depict dragons wielded as both protectors of various Targaryen factions but also as almighty weapons wielded in a war dubbed the Dance of the Dragons, a years-long campaign for succession among the various Targaryen claimants to the Iron Throne – a war that will prove tragic for all involved, human and dragon alike.
House of the Dragon Finally Reveals Its Opening Sequence
After introducing its first episode without traditional opening credits, House of the Dragon has revealed its full opening sequence, and it's sporting a familiar theme that long-time fans will be happy to hear again. Co-creators Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochni told ET that they opted to forego an opening sequence...
PlayStation Plus Games for September 2022 Announced
Sony has announced the PlayStation Plus games for September 2022 are Need for Speed Heat, Granblue Fantasy: Versus, and Toem. Revealed on the PlayStation Blog, all three games will be made available at no extra cost to all PlayStation Plus subscribers on September 6. Need for Speed Heat is the...
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Episode 3 Exclusive Clip
This exclusive clip from Episode 3 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law sheds light on how and why Abomination joined Wong in that curious sequence from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. In Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany)—an attorney specializing in superhuman-oriented legal cases—must...
Konami is About to Announce an Unknown Game in a 'World-Loved' Series
Konami is about to unveil an unknown game in a "world-loved" franchise at this year's Tokyo Game Show, which takes place from September 15 to 18. As reported by Gematsu, Konami's schedule for the show doesn't say much about the game itself, only adding that voice actor Yuki Kaji will take to the stage to announce it.
Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey - First Trailer Reveals the Horrors in 100 Acre Wood
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey – the horror movie being made because of lapsed copyright on the original books – has gotten its first trailer. The trailer shows off a grown-up Christopher Robin returning to the 100 Acre Wood he abandoned – and meeting the bloodthirsty Pooh and Piglet he created by leaving them behind. Later, a group of five women are attacked in a holiday home by the two creatures, which appears to make up the main section of the movie.
Battlefield 2042 - 16 Minutes of Season 2 Gameplay
Battlefield 2042 is introducing a slew of content for Season 2: Master of Arms. See the new specialist, Crawford, new weapons and vehicle, all on the new map, Stranded. 00:00 - Breakthrough (Interior) 05:49 - Breakthrough (Exterior) 10:04 - Conquest (New Vehicle Gameplay) 13:48 - Conquest (Infantry Gameplay) This gameplay...
The Infernal Machine: Exclusive Trailer for New Guy Pearce Psychological Thriller
Guy Pearce stars as an author haunted by the legacy of his own notorious book in the upcoming psychological thriller The Infernal Machine. IGN has the exclusive new trailer for writer-director Andrew Hunt’s film, which you can watch via the player above or the embed below. We also have the exclusive poster for the film, which can also be found below.
Marvel's Wonder Man Confirms the Return of a Familiar MCU Face
Marvel Studios has yet to reveal who will star in the upcoming Wonder Man series, but fans can expect at least one MCU veteran to return. Ben Kingsley will reprise the role of struggling actor/faux-Mandarin Trevor Slattery. Variety broke the news of Kingsley's return. While it's unknown exactly how Slattery...
High on Life: Discovering Weapons with Powerful Personalities | gamescom 2022
IGN’s Max Scoville sat down with Mikey Spano (Chief Creative Officer) and Matty Studivan (Executive Producer) to talk about their upcoming game, High on Life. High on Life is an FPS mixed with comedy, metroidvania mechanics, and most importantly, talking guns. High on Life releases in December 2022 on Xbox, Steam, and Epic Games Store.
The Asiri: Dark Horse to Publish New Graphic Novel Series That Merges X-Men and Attack on Titan
Dark Horse Comics and author Roye Okupe are expanding their partnership in the years to come. Okupe and his imprint YouNeek Studios have signed on to publish more graphic novels through Dark Horse starting in 2024. This expanded partnership not only encompasses new additions to the Afrocentric "YouNeek YouNiverse" line,...
The Last of Us Part I Review
You almost have to admire the hedonism of looking at The Last of Us Remastered, which is still visually impressive eight years later, and saying, “Yeah, that looks pretty good, but we can do better.” There’s very little left to be said about the original The Last of Us, a potent, post-apocalyptic cocktail of stealth, survival, and slaughter that’s revered for its haunting storytelling in an amazingly well-crafted world. You almost certainly knew that. It’s widely lauded as one of the best games of all time and one of the few to get a 10 from IGN, but I reckon you knew that, too. In fact, it’s a game so nice they built it thrice, which is where we find ourselves with The Last of Us Part I – now the third version of Naughty Dog’s 2013 masterpiece to arrive inside a decade.
Tabantha Shrines
This page is a part of IGN's The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Wiki Guide, and will walk you through the Tabantha Region Shrines. There are a total of 6 Tabantha Shrines in BotW. See the list below for how to find, access, and complete each of the Shrines.
Brandy to Star in The Eggers Brothers' Psychological Horror Film The Front Room
Grammy Award-winning musician and actress Brandy Norwood is set to star in The Front Room, the psychological horror film that will be the directorial debut of The Eggers Brothers. The Eggers Brothers are comprised of Max and Sam Eggers, the younger brothers of Robert Eggers, the director behind such films...
Stars of Ruin
Stars of Ruin is obtained by interacting with Primeval Sorcerer Lusat, as part of Sorceress Sellen's Questline. He can be found in the hidden Sellia Hideaway dungeon at the northeastern border of Caelid and Dragonbarrow, but his prison can only be opened with a Sellian Sealbreaker given by Sellen herself.
Tchia - Official Commented Gameplay Walkthrough Trailer
Join game director Phil Crifo for a look at 9 minutes of gameplay from Tchia, the upcoming open-world adventure game coming in 2023 to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via the Epic Games Store. The trailer showcases an exploration of the game's New Caledonia-inspired setting and traveling, including the soul-jumping mechanic, combat, a shooting range mini-game, and more.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Premiere Video Review
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres with two episodes on Sept. 2 on Prime Video. Review by Alex Stedman. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is telling its own story using the lore of Tolkien as a foundation, and the first two episodes make a solid case for why that story deserves to be told in such extravagance. While the first episode gets a little too caught up in exposition, the second is able to build on the characters and their relationships much more naturally, setting in motion a few intriguing subplots and a respectable amount of action. Through it all, it’s always well-acted by its ensemble cast and gorgeously shot and produced, with cinematography, effects, costumes, and original music that rival the biggest of big-budget movies.
Heavy Rain Developer Quantic Dream Acquired By NetEase
French developer-publisher Quantic Dream (Heavy Rain, Detroit: Become Human) has been acquired by Chinese company NetEase. NetEase announced the acquisition today (no purchase price has been revealed), which follows its investment in Quantic Dream three years ago. The new owners say that Quantic Dream will "continue to operate independently, focusing on creating and publishing its video games on all platforms."
Wartales - The Great Gosenberg Trailer
Wartales is getting an Early Access update, "The Great Gosenberg," featuring its Capital city and bringing the ability to upgrade equipment with new materials, weapons, and tools to the medieval open-world tactical RPG. In The Great Gosenberg update, mercenaries will uncover hidden mysteries as well as an extended main plotline, as they traverse the streets and sewers of the grand City of Gosenberg. The update is coming in September 2022.
The Son - Official Teaser Trailer
Check out the teaser trailer for The Son, an upcoming drama starring Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern, Vanessa Kirby, Zen McGrath, and Anthony Hopkins. The film follows a family as it struggles to reunite after falling apart. The Son centers on Peter (Jackman), whose hectic life with his infant and new...
