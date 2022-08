MONSON — Before Horisun Antunee arrived in Monson, he wasn’t convinced that he could call himself a writer. “When I came here, I wanted to say that I was a writer, but I did not believe that,” Antunee said. “Now I can confidently say, or semi-confidently, that I am. That is an amazing thing.”

MONSON, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO