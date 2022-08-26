ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cicero, IL

Comments / 47

Robert Gallagher
4d ago

They found a whole bunch of marijuana!!🧐 Oh my god there goes the neighborhood. !! ... If this stuff ever got out you'd have people relaxing and chilling out everywhere..... oh the HORROR 😏

Reply(3)
30
Kit Kat
4d ago

There is something not right about how they wanted this story portrayed. Firstly someone maybe made a deal with the cops for less time or a concerned neighbor who told on this person. There is no way that you "just see" this stuff as you were waltzing by. Unless you personally watch a place and peer through a window to scope it out then yes you would more than likely see it. Which is more plausible so Lets be real here. It takes a little time to get a warrant. there really is not a super caper here. Only thing is that because they were not legally licensed and the federal gov and state aren't getting " their cut" of the revenue is what made it ilegal.

Reply(2)
11
Rick Burns
4d ago

The one and only reason for this bust, the State wasn't getting their slice of the pie. I always buy from independent sellers, and why not. The Illinois dispensaries charge $400.00 plus tax for a zip of bud. I can get much better quality weed from California for $150.00 a zip.

Reply(6)
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wjol.com

Open container of alcohol leads to arrest by Joliet Police

A 33-year old Decatur was arrested on Saturday and charged with Aggravated DUI. It was at 9:22 pm, officers pulled over a car in the 1800 block of Jefferson Street for speeding. Police identified Jerell Crayton as the driver of the vehicle. While speaking to Crayton, Officers noticed the smell of alcohol as well as an open alcohol container. Despite numerous requests by officers, police tell WJOL that he refused to exit the vehicle. Crayton was told that he was under arrest at which time he was removed from the vehicle and placed into custody. Officers requested Crayton complete field sobriety tests, to which he refused.
JOLIET, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cicero, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Cicero, IL
959theriver.com

Joliet Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest of Armed Habitual Criminal

A traffic stop in Joliet on Saturday morning resulted in the arrest of a individual wanted by the Illinois State Police. It was at 2:15 am, Joliet Police pulled over a vehicle near Gardner Street and Linden Street after officers saw a vehicle nearly strike another car as it exited Eden Bar and Grill. Police then saw the car driving in the opposite lane of traffic. Once the vehicle was pulled over, 48-year-old Christopher Walsh exited from the driver’s seat and began yelling at Officers. While speaking to Walsh, police noticed behaviors consistent with alcohol impairment. Officers attempted to place Walsh into custody but he attempted to pull away from police. Authorities were able to secure Walsh without further incident. It was also learned on the scene that Walsh had a revoked driver’s license.
JOLIET, IL
fox32chicago.com

NW Indiana sheriff's officer charged with stalking ex-domestic partner

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. - A Lake County, Indiana sheriff's officer was charged Tuesday with using police resources to stalk and harass his former domestic partner. Patrol officer Nicholas Katalinic allegedly made false statements to the Lake County 911 Center in early July in order to find out the location of his ex, according to Indiana State Police.
LAKE COUNTY, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cicero
wlip.com

Lake County Brothers Get Prison in Wide Ranging Home Improvement Store Scam

(Waukegan, IL) Two Round Lake men are on their way to prison, after their sentencing on a guilty plea from earlier this year. Both John and Michael Miotke entered the plea back in June to one count of continuing a financial crimes enterprise. The duo was accused of stealing several high priced items from Home Depot stores throughout the Chicago suburbs in a scam involving purchase and return receipts. The twin brothers were hit Monday with 4 years behind bars each. The 45-year-old duo must also repay nearly 1-million-dollars in restitution.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man charged in Humboldt Park shooting that seriously wounded woman

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged in a shooting that seriously wounded a woman this July in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Jason Munson, 37, was arrested Monday in the South Loop and charged with aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, police said. Munson allegedly shot and seriously wounded a 39-year-old...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Thc#Cartridges#Police#
CBS Chicago

Man charged in fatal shooting at Humboldt Park restaurant was aiming for ex-girlfriend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The man accused of killing a 50-year-old man at a Humboldt Park restaurant over the weekend was aiming at his ex-girlfriend, who he'd been stalking for weeks after she broke up with him this summer, prosecutors said Monday.Charlie Moreno, 41, is charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder in the shooting Friday night at Curramba Restaurant, at 2701 W. Division St.At Moreno's bond hearing on Monday, Cook County prosecutors said Moreno had been dating a 27-year-old woman for eight months, and was physically abusive to his girlfriend on a daily basis, prompting her to file at least...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Debris on I-57 damages eight vehicles

COOK COUNTY, Ill. - At least eight vehicles were damaged from tire debris while driving Wednesday morning on Interstate 57 in Cook County. Illinois State Police said they responded to a report of tire debris around 5:11 a.m. in the right northbound lane of I-57 near 123rd Street. The damaged...
COOK COUNTY, IL
vfpress.news

Man Accuses Bellwood Police Of False Arrest, Wrongful Imprisonment

Monday, August 29, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. A Chicago man has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the village of Bellwood and a Bellwood Police detective, accusing the detective of false imprisonment and wrongful arrest. Gregory C. Middleton, who filed the lawsuit in the Northern District...
BELLWOOD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement

Comments / 0

Community Policy