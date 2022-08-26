They found a whole bunch of marijuana!!🧐 Oh my god there goes the neighborhood. !! ... If this stuff ever got out you'd have people relaxing and chilling out everywhere..... oh the HORROR 😏
There is something not right about how they wanted this story portrayed. Firstly someone maybe made a deal with the cops for less time or a concerned neighbor who told on this person. There is no way that you "just see" this stuff as you were waltzing by. Unless you personally watch a place and peer through a window to scope it out then yes you would more than likely see it. Which is more plausible so Lets be real here. It takes a little time to get a warrant. there really is not a super caper here. Only thing is that because they were not legally licensed and the federal gov and state aren't getting " their cut" of the revenue is what made it ilegal.
The one and only reason for this bust, the State wasn't getting their slice of the pie. I always buy from independent sellers, and why not. The Illinois dispensaries charge $400.00 plus tax for a zip of bud. I can get much better quality weed from California for $150.00 a zip.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
