WDSU
St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's office arrest woman accused of assaulting store clerk
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office reported that a woman was arrested for being accused of attacking a convenience store clerk in Ponchatoula. Around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, deputies observed a dark blue Nissan Frontier pickup, flipped over in the wood line near the intersection of Louisiana Highway 1088 and Louisiana Highway 36.
One suspect arrested in St. Mary Parish, one still at large
Two women, Tiara Knighten and Tieka Junifer, both of Morgan City, were involved in a physical altercation which resulted in Knighten pulling a gun out. Shots were fired but no one was struck, according to MCPD.
houmatimes.com
Houma Police announced the arrest of members of “Yee Way” and “400 Block”
For several months, Houma Police Department and other law enforcement agencies were investigating a group of individuals associated with various crimes throughout our communities. During the investigation, it was developed that these subjects identified themselves as a group known as “Yee Way” and “400 Block”. Investigations surrounding this group range from narcotic sales, firearms charges, burglaries, battery, etc. Investigators met with representatives with the 32nd Judicial District Court and secured arrest warrants for all involved.
brproud.com
3 injured in afternoon shooting on Scotland Avenue, BRPD says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police say a Tuesday afternoon shooting on Scotland Avenue left three injured. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting took place in the 8500 block of Scotland Avenue. Police said all three who were injured went to the hospital. No further details of the shooting were immediately available.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox8live.com
Authorites turn to public for answers in connection to fatal shooting of Terrebonne man and woman
GRAY, La. (WVUE) - Nearly two years after the murders of a Gray man and woman, authorities in Terrebonne are turning to the general public for clues. On Nov. 16, 2020, Janice Gardner was found shot to death by Terrebonne deputies in the hallway of a home on Linda Ann Ave. A man, Keith Stevenson, 44, of Gray, was also found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the home. Deputies say they later learned that night that two unknown gunmen forced their way into the residence, shooting Stevenson and Gardner.
brproud.com
APSO: Suspects accused of using lost debit card identified
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office says the suspects have been identified. ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office would like to hear from anyone who may know these two people pictured below. The two people seen in the...
wbrz.com
Police investigating triple shooting near BR store plagued by gun violence in recent months
BATON ROUGE - Three people were shot along a stretch of road that's been the site of multiple deadly shootings in the past year. The latest was reported shortly before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the corner of Scotland Avenue and Sora Street, just north of Scenic Highway. The Baton Rouge Police Department said three people were shot and taken to a hospital before paramedics arrived.
L'Observateur
Ponchatoula Police seek help identifying person of interest
The Ponchatoula Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying the subject pictured below. The unidentified white female is a person of interest in an attack on a clerk at a convenient store inside the city limits of Ponchatoula. It is believed that the female was driving a dark blue Nissan Frontier “Desert Runner”. Anyone with information regarding this person is asked to contact Det. RJ Hils at 985-386-6548.
27-year-old woman goes missing in St. Mary Parish
St. Mary Parish Sheriff Detectives are searching for a missing 27-year-old woman
L'Observateur
SCSO seeks help finding runaway juvenile; may be in LaPlace
Aubrey Parker has been located in good health. The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 15-year-old female runaway. On Saturday, August 27, 2022, Aubrey Parker exited her friend’s residence in Luling, LA and did not return home. Aubrey told her friend a “cousin” was picking her up. Aubrey’s mother contacted the Sheriff’s Office and reported her as a runaway when she failed to return.
Road rage leads to the arrest of Louisiana man for allegedly putting gun at driver, authorities say
According to authorities, the first caller advised troopers that the vehicle drove in front of their vehicle and brake checked them multiple times, forcing them off the roadway.
fox8live.com
Police trying to identify woman accused of stabbing Ponchatoula store clerk
PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - Ponchatoula police are asking the public’s help to identify and find a woman accused of stabbing a convenience store clerk last Friday night (Aug. 26). Chief Bry Layrisson said the attack occurred at a Texaco gas station on Highway 22 in the eastern part of...
Several people robbed at gunpoint on Gloria Drive in EBR
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery on Gloria Drive near Florida Boulevard. Investigators say it happened around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, August 30. They added three unknown men robbed several people at gunpoint outside of a residence in the area.
1 dead, 2 in custody after deadly St. Tammany Parish shooting
Investigators say other deputies had met with the victim and two other men earlier in the day because of an ongoing argument between the victim and one of the other men.
St. Landry Parish inmates are in charge of financial responsibilities while incarcerated
The St. Landry Parish Government is holding inmates accountable for financial responsibilities while incarcerated in jail.
L'Observateur
TPSO seeks help identifying car theft suspect
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect of a vehicle theft from the Dollar General Store on Wardline Road. Chief Jimmy Travis reports that shortly after 8:00 PM on August 22, 2022, an unknown black male stole a tan Chevrolet Equinox which had been left running and unoccupied outside the store. The owner, who was shopping inside the store, left the running vehicle parked in a handicapped space near the entrance of the store. The suspect, upon exiting the store, walked past the vehicle but quickly doubled-back and entered the driver’s seat before leaving in an unknown direction.
brproud.com
Law enforcement warns citizens of ‘slider’ car burglary method
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Law enforcement wants residents to remain vigilant when it comes to car burglaries. According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s office, over 30 car burglaries happen each night. Now there is another type of car theft that deputies are warning residents about.
wbrz.com
Deputies searching for trio of men after armed robbery early Tuesday morning
BATON ROUGE - Three men are on the run after an armed robbery early Tuesday morning off of Florida Boulevard. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said it responded around 1 a.m. to reports of an armed robbery on the 200 block of Gloria Drive. The sheriff's office reports some people were outside of a residence when they were approached by three unknown men who robbed them at gunpoint, taking cash in the process.
LPSO arrests Baton Rouge man on catalytic converter thefts
The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office (LPSO) arrested a 24-year-old who had numerous active warrants from multiple jurisdictions.
wbrz.com
Deputies asking for help identifying suspects in 2020 double homicide
GRAY - Deputies with the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office are asking the public's help identifying two suspects in a shooting in 2020 that left two dead. Deputies say the department originally responded to 603 Linda Ann Avenue on Nov. 16, 2020, on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found Keith Stevenson, 44, suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Deputies also reportedly found Janice Gardner, Stevenson's sister, who was also shot.
