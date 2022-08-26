The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect of a vehicle theft from the Dollar General Store on Wardline Road. Chief Jimmy Travis reports that shortly after 8:00 PM on August 22, 2022, an unknown black male stole a tan Chevrolet Equinox which had been left running and unoccupied outside the store. The owner, who was shopping inside the store, left the running vehicle parked in a handicapped space near the entrance of the store. The suspect, upon exiting the store, walked past the vehicle but quickly doubled-back and entered the driver’s seat before leaving in an unknown direction.

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO