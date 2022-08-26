ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vacherie, LA

houmatimes.com

Houma Police announced the arrest of members of “Yee Way” and “400 Block”

For several months, Houma Police Department and other law enforcement agencies were investigating a group of individuals associated with various crimes throughout our communities. During the investigation, it was developed that these subjects identified themselves as a group known as “Yee Way” and “400 Block”. Investigations surrounding this group range from narcotic sales, firearms charges, burglaries, battery, etc. Investigators met with representatives with the 32nd Judicial District Court and secured arrest warrants for all involved.
HOUMA, LA
brproud.com

3 injured in afternoon shooting on Scotland Avenue, BRPD says

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police say a Tuesday afternoon shooting on Scotland Avenue left three injured. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting took place in the 8500 block of Scotland Avenue. Police said all three who were injured went to the hospital. No further details of the shooting were immediately available.
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox8live.com

Authorites turn to public for answers in connection to fatal shooting of Terrebonne man and woman

GRAY, La. (WVUE) - Nearly two years after the murders of a Gray man and woman, authorities in Terrebonne are turning to the general public for clues. On Nov. 16, 2020, Janice Gardner was found shot to death by Terrebonne deputies in the hallway of a home on Linda Ann Ave. A man, Keith Stevenson, 44, of Gray, was also found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the home. Deputies say they later learned that night that two unknown gunmen forced their way into the residence, shooting Stevenson and Gardner.
GRAY, LA
brproud.com

APSO: Suspects accused of using lost debit card identified

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office says the suspects have been identified. ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office would like to hear from anyone who may know these two people pictured below. The two people seen in the...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Police investigating triple shooting near BR store plagued by gun violence in recent months

BATON ROUGE - Three people were shot along a stretch of road that's been the site of multiple deadly shootings in the past year. The latest was reported shortly before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the corner of Scotland Avenue and Sora Street, just north of Scenic Highway. The Baton Rouge Police Department said three people were shot and taken to a hospital before paramedics arrived.
BATON ROUGE, LA
L'Observateur

Ponchatoula Police seek help identifying person of interest

The Ponchatoula Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying the subject pictured below. The unidentified white female is a person of interest in an attack on a clerk at a convenient store inside the city limits of Ponchatoula. It is believed that the female was driving a dark blue Nissan Frontier “Desert Runner”. Anyone with information regarding this person is asked to contact Det. RJ Hils at 985-386-6548.
PONCHATOULA, LA
L'Observateur

SCSO seeks help finding runaway juvenile; may be in LaPlace

Aubrey Parker has been located in good health. The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 15-year-old female runaway. On Saturday, August 27, 2022, Aubrey Parker exited her friend’s residence in Luling, LA and did not return home. Aubrey told her friend a “cousin” was picking her up. Aubrey’s mother contacted the Sheriff’s Office and reported her as a runaway when she failed to return.
LULING, LA
L'Observateur

TPSO seeks help identifying car theft suspect

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect of a vehicle theft from the Dollar General Store on Wardline Road. Chief Jimmy Travis reports that shortly after 8:00 PM on August 22, 2022, an unknown black male stole a tan Chevrolet Equinox which had been left running and unoccupied outside the store. The owner, who was shopping inside the store, left the running vehicle parked in a handicapped space near the entrance of the store. The suspect, upon exiting the store, walked past the vehicle but quickly doubled-back and entered the driver’s seat before leaving in an unknown direction.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Deputies searching for trio of men after armed robbery early Tuesday morning

BATON ROUGE - Three men are on the run after an armed robbery early Tuesday morning off of Florida Boulevard. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said it responded around 1 a.m. to reports of an armed robbery on the 200 block of Gloria Drive. The sheriff's office reports some people were outside of a residence when they were approached by three unknown men who robbed them at gunpoint, taking cash in the process.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Deputies asking for help identifying suspects in 2020 double homicide

GRAY - Deputies with the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office are asking the public's help identifying two suspects in a shooting in 2020 that left two dead. Deputies say the department originally responded to 603 Linda Ann Avenue on Nov. 16, 2020, on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found Keith Stevenson, 44, suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Deputies also reportedly found Janice Gardner, Stevenson's sister, who was also shot.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA

