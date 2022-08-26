Nearly 550 towable RVs are on site at the Elkhart County Fairgrounds in Goshen, Ind., this week for the eighth-annual 2022 Grand Design National Owners Rally. Tuesday’s events kicked off with a highlight for the GDRV owners in attendance: an opening ceremony and address by Grand Design CEO Don Clark, during which he introduced key corporate team members and spoke of what future plans hold for his company – including an all-new adventure travel trailer under the Imagine brand and a hint of a potential foray into the motorized space.

GOSHEN, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO