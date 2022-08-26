Read full article on original website
Related
WNDU
Elkhart Community Gardens unveils new upgrades
The 2022 ‘Hats Off to the Houses’ campaign raised more than $18,000 for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Michiana. Sentencing pushed back for former South Bend Police officer accused in child seduction case. Updated: 6 hours ago. Timothy Barber, 37, of Elkhart pled guilty last month to a...
abc57.com
Marshall County Blueberry Festival begins September 1
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - The 56th annual Marshall County Blueberry Festival starts on Thursday. This year's festival theme is Peace, Unity & Compassion. Attendees can enjoy carnival games, rides, a variety of food and craft vendors, and of course, blueberries at the festival. The festival runs through Monday.
WNDU
Exploring the Children’s Museum of South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking for a place to take your kids this fall that offers lots of hands-on fun and learning, there’s a place in South Bend you’ll want to check out. The Children’s Museum of South Bend opened about a year ago...
Times-Union Newspaper
46th Annual Nappanee Apple Festival Is Sept. 15-18
NAPPANEE - It's a big celebration and historic Nappanee continues its tradition of being one of Indiana's top fall festivals when its annual Apple Festival opens Sept. 15-18. Beginning in 1975 as a one-block festival, this community of 7,000 offers up great Hoosier hospitality as it welcomes over 100,000 people to the three-and-a-half-day event, according to a news release from festival organizers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc57.com
Downtown Elkhart Merchant Alliance hosts clothing drive September 5-17
ELKHART, Ind. - The Downtown Elkhart Merchant Alliance is hosting the Downtown Elkhart Cares clothing drive from September 5 through 17 in support of residents re-entering the workforce. Event organizers are collecting new or gently used interview clothing, shoes, and jewelry during the drive. Community members can drop off donations...
WNDU
Elkhart Community Gardens holds ribbon cutting for new renovations
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Community Gardens at the Elkhart Airport held a ribbon cutting on Tuesday after making some upgrades to the garden. The upgrades include a chain-link fence to keep out wildlife and people, a problem they had last year. All of the produce harvested by the master...
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Poe
(WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Sarah Myers from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Poe. Poe is nearly two years old. Myers says...
WNDU
SJC Public Library offering free tutoring, study resources this school year
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Public Library is offering a host of free resources for students and adults this school year. Students can take advantage of free online tutoring through a program called ‘Brainfuse.’. It’s available from 2 – 11 p.m. each day and can...
msn.com
Local South Bend church celebrates 150th year anniversary
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A local South Bend church celebrated its 150th anniversary since it was first founded. Olivet African Methodist Episcopal Church has been open since 1870. It’s 150th anniversary celebration was two years in the making after being delayed in back-to-back years because of the COVID pandemic....
WNDU
South Shore Line adjusting schedule ahead of Labor Day weekend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Trains will operate on a weekend/holiday schedule in observance of Labor Day on September 5. Starting Friday, September 2 at 7 p.m., all alcohol will be prohibited from the train through September 5. Only the Millennium Station ticket office will be open on Labor Day,...
abc57.com
Lifeguards rescue 6-year-old at Washington Park
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - Washington Park lifeguards rescued a 6-year-old girl who was actively drowning on Sunday, according to the Michigan City Fire Department. At 2:30 p.m., lifeguards noticed a young girl on an inflatable being pushed out by wind. A lifeguard began swimming out to help her. Just before...
WNDU
South Bend Civic Theatre announces 2023 season line-up
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Civic Theatre has announced the 2023 season line-up! Each month the theatre aims to bring different plays and performances for the community to enjoy. January: Finnegan’s Farewell (at Fiddler’s Hearth) An interactive dinner show with music, from the co-creators of...
WNDU
$18,000 raised for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Michiana
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 2022 ‘Hats Off to the Houses’ campaign raised more than $18,000 for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Michiana. The campaign offered customers the chance to purchase a white bucket hat to show support for Ronald McDonald House Charities, which gives families a “home away from home” while their child is in the hospital by providing meals for them and giving them a place to stay.
WNDU
BLM South Bend hold crisis intervention town hall
The 2022 ‘Hats Off to the Houses’ campaign raised more than $18,000 for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Michiana. Sentencing pushed back for former South Bend Police officer accused in child seduction case. Updated: 10 hours ago. Timothy Barber, 37, of Elkhart pled guilty last month to a...
WNDU
Benton Harbor showcases esports space as students return to school
The plan hopes to lower development costs for individuals and developers who are interested in pursuing new construction infill projects within the city. Hearing held for teen suspect in murder of St. Joseph Co. corrections officer. Updated: moments ago. A teen arrested in connection with the Mishawaka murder of a...
WNDU
Heavy storm damage across Michiana Monday
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Strong storms swept through Michiana Monday. Our news crew captured heavy damage and fallen trees on Colfax Avenue in South Bend right across the street from St. Joseph Grade School. Over in Osceola, a big tree fell on a couple’s home. Thankfully, no...
rvbusiness.com
CEO Clark Addresses Big Crowd at Grand Design Owners Rally
Nearly 550 towable RVs are on site at the Elkhart County Fairgrounds in Goshen, Ind., this week for the eighth-annual 2022 Grand Design National Owners Rally. Tuesday’s events kicked off with a highlight for the GDRV owners in attendance: an opening ceremony and address by Grand Design CEO Don Clark, during which he introduced key corporate team members and spoke of what future plans hold for his company – including an all-new adventure travel trailer under the Imagine brand and a hint of a potential foray into the motorized space.
WNDU
City of South Bend announces plans to build infill housing
Hearing held for teen suspect in murder of St. Joseph Co. corrections officer. A teen arrested in connection with the Mishawaka murder of a St. Joseph County corrections officer made his first appearance in juvenile court on Monday. Ghost bike memorial installed in memory of South Bend priest killed in...
WNDU
WNDU FAWD NOON SHOW
The plan hopes to lower development costs for individuals and developers who are interested in pursuing new construction infill projects within the city. Hearing held for teen suspect in murder of St. Joseph Co. corrections officer. Updated: 42 minutes ago. A teen arrested in connection with the Mishawaka murder of...
Tippecanoe school bus joy ride causes hundreds of thousands in damages
The Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Department is investigating what appears to be a short but destructive joy ride at Wea Ridge elementary and middle schools.
Comments / 0