21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
hamlethub.com
Danbury's JK’s Texas Hot Weiners Closes Its Doors After Nearly 100 Years
A Danbury staple and beloved family business, JK’s Texas Hot Weiners, located at 126 South Street, closed its doors over the weekend. Both the property and the restaurant have been on the market for quite some time but the news still comes as a shock to locals who took to social media to express their sadness.
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Bethel: Multi-Sensory Academics
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Multi-Sensory Academics!
hamlethub.com
Greater Danbury Irish Festival on New Milford Green September 10 and 11
The Greater Danbury Irish Festival is a 2-day event that you don’t want to miss! This year, it will take place at the New Milford Town Green, 25 Main St., New Milford on Saturday, September 10 and Sunday, September 11 from noon to 6pm each day. We have live...
hamlethub.com
HomeGoods in Ridgefield Gets Sign, Opening Slated for September 15!
Kohl's, permanently closed its doors in Ridgefield in January of 2022 after more than two decades at 125 Danbury Road. Almost immediately after shutting the doors, construction began to transform ⅓ of the space into HomeGoods. The HomeGoods website indicates the Ridgefield location will open on September 15 at...
hamlethub.com
Bethel Public Library is hiring for two part-time positions
The Bethel Public Library is hiring a Youth Services Assistant and a Library Assistant. Interested applicants may send a resume and cover letter to the Library Director, at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . To learn more about these positions...
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Bridgeport: Taste of Sin
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Taste of...
hamlethub.com
Southbury's Flood Bridge Road and Heritage Road Bridges Construction Update
The Town of Southbury is announcing that construction on the Flood Bridge Road Bridge will be completed on or about Friday, September 2, 2022 at which time the bridge and roadway will be reopened to vehicular traffic for public use. Construction of the Heritage Road Bridge, however, is continuing with...
hamlethub.com
Milford Public Library 2022 September Program Calendar
The Friends of the Library annual fundraiser, Party in the Stacks, is back!. This year's event hosts a storybook theme, Party in the Stacks, Where Dreams Come True. This adults-only event features delicious themed appetizers from Christopher Martin's, specialty drink and adult beverages from The Crushed Grape, music, dancing, raffle/auction prizes, and a trivia contest! Costumes are optional, but encouraged. What could be better than channeling your inner childhood storybook hero - whether a princess, wizard, or Winnie the Pooh - and celebrating in the library after-hours! Tickets are available to purchase at Bidding Owl, (credit/paypal) or at the Library Circulation desk (cash/check).
hamlethub.com
Boys & Girls Village 80th Anniversary Celebration on September 28
Boys & Girls Village (BGV), a leading provider of behavioral health, special education, vocational training, permanency planning services, and juvenile justice initiatives for Connecticut’s most vulnerable youth and their families, is planning an 80th-anniversary celebration. The Milford-based nonprofit agency began as a "boys’ village" in 1942 where troubled boys...
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Stamford: NAAD CENTER
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT NAAD CENTER!
hamlethub.com
Town of Fairfield Assists New Business Venture
Fairfield, CT - The Fairfield Department of Community & Economic Development is pleased to announce its latest micro-enterprise assistance grant awarded to *andHOW! Graphics, located at 303 Linwood Avenue in Fairfield. The grant has enabled *andHOW! Graphics to purchase specialized equipment to expand its business operations in Fairfield. *andHOW! Graphics...
hamlethub.com
Dancing Stars of Greenwich Charity Fundraiser for Abilis Set to Twirl and Tango on September 17
Tickets are on sale for the popular Dancing Stars of Greenwich event hosted by The Fred Astaire Dance Studio of Greenwich as a charity dance-off for the nonprofit Abilis. This is the fourth annual event and will be bigger and better than ever with celebrity judges and a terrific line-up of dancers! So grab your dancing shoes and get ready to see amazing waltzes, rumba’s, tangoes, twirls, some cha, cha, cha, and maybe even some moonwalking, and purchase your tickets to this fun annual event, held Saturday, September 17, 2022, at the Tamarack Country Club in Greenwich, Connecticut. Tickets sell out quickly every year, so reserve yours today at greenwichdancingstars.com.
hamlethub.com
Award-Winning Author/Survivor Stephanie Land to Keynote 25th Annual ‘Speaking of Women’
Award-Winning Author/Survivor Stephanie Land to Keynote 25th Annual ‘Speaking of Women’. The Center for Family Justice’s annual fundraiser benefits those who are impacted by domestic violence and sexual abuse. It will be held at The Waterview in Monroe on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 12 p.m. The Center...
hamlethub.com
United Way of CFC Receives $22K from Eversource
Bridgeport, CT – United Way of Coastal Fairfield County announced today that Eversource Energy, as a long-time supporter of United Way agencies across New England, is providing a $22,000 donation to support the United Way’s critical efforts to tackle the most pressing issues facing local families and individuals. The donation is part of the $2.6 million total from Eversource employees and the Eversource Foundation to United Way organizations in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire. This additional financial support will help allow United Way of Coastal Fairfield County to continue providing critical health, education, and financial stability services directly to families in the area.
hamlethub.com
Camerata d’Amici Welcomes New Singers for the Upcoming Season
Camerata d’Amici is pleased to announce that it will be holding auditions for all vocal parts for the 2022-2023 season. Auditions are by appointment now through September 6. To set up an audition time, or to find out more about Camerata, contact the artistic director at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .
hamlethub.com
City of Danbury Road Construction Advisory
Beginning today, Monday, August 29th, Danbury Public Works Department will be conducting road construction on Highland Park Dr, Stuart Dr, Henso Dr, and Elmar Dr. This construction will not result in road closings, however, there is the possibility of travel restrictions during this work period. During this period there will...
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Police Officer Louis Geller and Special Olympian Nicolas Margolfo Participate in 2022 Dream Ride
Yesterday, Saturday, August 27, Ridgefield Police Officer Louis Geller and Special Olympian Nicolas Margolfo from Windsor Locks, CT participated in the 2022 Dream Ride in Farmington, CT. The Dream Ride Experience is the signature fundraising event of The Hometown Foundation, Inc. Dream Riders are Special Olympics athletes and individuals with...
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Police SRO Head Back to School!
We would like to welcome everyone back to school and wish you all a great year! Our three School Resource Officers (SRO) have been waiting all Summer to get back to their schools. They're happy to see you, so say hello, and give them a fist pump or a high five when you see them.
hamlethub.com
Former Ridgefield resident, Dr. John R. Patrick Pens New Book, Reflection Attitude
John Patrick has been talking and writing about the role of attitudes for more than twenty years. In his new book, Reflection Attitude, Patrick, the former Vice President of Internet Technology at IBM, compiles nearly 100 articles he has written. Based on his own research and experience, he believes many...
hamlethub.com
Permits for Southbury Transfer Station Required Beginning September 1, 2022
A reminder that beginning September 1, 2022 all residents of Southbury wishing to use the town’s transfer station are required to have a permit. Permits are free of charge. Residents whose cars are registered in Southbury need to obtain the permit at the Transfer Station, located at 231 Kettletown Road. Vehicle registration showing Southbury address must be provided to the Transfer Station employee and stickers will be applied to the inside of the windshield. Permits are valid for three years.
